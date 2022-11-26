Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker: We think this wireless speaker makes a great travel companion. Keep the music going all vacation long with its long battery life, durability and crisp sound.
Black Friday is over, but Amazon is still offering great deals on everything you might have missed during the main event.
Whether you’re a seasoned shopper with lists galore or a first-timer just dipping your toes into this major deals holiday, as long as you’re a Prime member you’ll find discounts on almost everything today. Think clothing, tech, beauty and more, plus holiday deals so you can save as you check off everyone’s wish list. Plus, stock up on everyday essentials and save 25%.
Since sifting through thousands of on-sale products is not for the faint of heart, we’ve done the heavy lifting and found the best deals Amazon has to offer today (we’re talking all-time low prices on tons of our top picks). Below, we’ve sorted them into categories for your convenience.
Make sure you check back frequently, as we’ll be in the trenches at all hours, updating this page constantly as new deals roll in. Happy shopping!
Amazon device Black Friday deals
The Kindle Paperwhite boasts a lightweight, waterproof design and a glare-free screen with adjustable warmth to reduce strain on your eyes. Grab the budget-friendly Paperwhite or our top pick, the Oasis, at a nice discount right now.
The new fifth-gen Echo Dot maintains the useful features and affordability of previous models, plus upgrades like better audio quality, temperature sensors and Wi-Fi extending capabilities. Right now you can score discounts on the Dot, plus the super-cute Kids Edition and bundles.
These dependable, affordable TVs offer a ton of features, including your pick of streaming services, Alexa built in, Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround. It’s always a great value, but even more at these prices.
Keep an eye on your property with these HD cameras. Wireless and weatherproof, these bundles are reliable and customizable for anywhere.
The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition comes with a tough case and the hardware and internals of the Fire HD 10 tablet, plus you’ll get a year of Amazon Freetime Unlimited and a two-year, worry-free guarantee and a super-solid warranty. Plus, you can save even more with past-generation tablets.
Ring Video doorbells are an easy way to upgrade your home security. The devices pair with the Ring app, which lets you check who’s at your door from anywhere. Plus, you can talk with whoever is ringing your bell with two-way communication capabilities.
We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Shop these discounted systems now.
The Echo Show 15 is Amazon’s newest, and largest, Echo Show to date. This 15.6-inch giant of an Alexa smart display was designed to hang on the wall rather than sit on a counter or nightstand.
The Echo Glow is a nice companion to your Alexa setup. It’s compact, easy to set up and provides pleasant mood lighting to any space. Pair it with the Echo Show 5 Kids for streamlined daily routines.
The Fire TV Cube combines an Alexa smart speaker with a Fire TV streaming device. You can even ask Alexa to turn on the TV without getting up from the couch.
When you purchase a select artificial Christmas tree, you’ll receive a free Smart Plug and Echo Dot that will streamline your holiday decorating, allowing you to control your tree’s lighting remotely.
If you're on a budget and live in an Alexa household, the Amazon Smart Thermostat delivers excellent performance with the company's voice assistant.
Amazon Black Friday tech deals
With impressive precision and long-lasting battery, the AirTag is a game changer for scatter-brained moments, like when you can’t remember where you put down your car keys. Now just $75 for a pack of four, this deal brings these useful trackers to their lowest price yet.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best over-ear headphones you can buy, with a slimmer design than their predecessors and refined noise-canceling microphones. This high-end model is on sale alongside other Sony headphones we like.
If you’re willing to invest in a camera that will make you look great under any lighting condition, the Razer Kiyo Pro is one of the best high-end options out there. Our pick for the best high-end webcam is just $8 shy of its lowest price ever.
This updated version of Apple’s original Pencil integrates seamlessly with your iPad experience.
Back in 2020, Apple set a new standard with this laptop that boasts long-lasting battery and speedy performance. Shop various configurations up to 20% off right now.
The Bose QuietComfort 45 perform particularly well on airplanes and in other noisy places, making them one of the best options for travelers and commuters. Grab them on sale right now, matching their lowest price this year.
Sporting myriad helpful features, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is our top fitness tracker choice for anyone who wants better clarity and more robust data about their health, fitness and wellness lifestyle. It’s now over half off — the lowest price we’ve seen.
Use the code CNNDEAL02 for an additional 5% off these fantastic budget earbuds — combined with the on-page coupon, this exclusive offer brings the total down to $34, a new low price.
Get impressive audio in a compact, portable package with the JBL Clip 4, now at an all-time low price. This speaker is waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it anywhere you need some tunes.
The Logitech StreamCam delivers excellent picture quality, with smooth 1080p and the ability to shoot in both vertical and horizontal orientation. It’s an excellent pick for streamers and WFH-ers alike, with an attractive design and a bevy of helpful features.
The brand new Galaxy Watch 5 is the best Android smartwatch for most people, offering long battery life, good performance and plenty of fitness tracking capabilities.
Keep everything safe with our premium pick for the best external harddrive from Sandisk. Snag this model on sale alongside other options we like right now.
This is the lowest price we’ve seen on these past-generation AirPods that still hold up if noise-cancellation isn’t a priority for you. Grab a pair for gym workouts or WFH video calls and save.
Our favorite indoor security camera is built with privacy in mind, easy to set up and inexpensive. The video quality is top-notch, motion alerts are prompt and audio sounds great. Shop it on sale alongside other smart home security from Arlo.
Right now, score discounts on two speakers we love — the Megaboom (our favorite portable speaker on steroids) and the latest Wonderboom. Boasting considerable bass, 360-degree sound and a compact package, these waterproof speakers are a must have for outdoors listening.
If you’re in the habit of misplacing things, Tile trackers are a great solution. Right now, you can score savings on the keychain-compatible Mate, credit-card size Slim and more models.
The full-size, full featured Logitech MX Keys offers a terrific typing experience, easy device switching, and simple customization. Snag our favorite keyboard for 15% off right now.
The Beats Fit Pro blend all of the AirPods Pro's best features with a stylish, secure and workout-friendly design. With a great discount and Underscored’s seal of approval, why not try them out?
Our favorite portable ring light is small enough to put in a pocket or purse, giving you great video call and selfie lighting you can take anywhere.
No matter what model you're on the lookout for, you're sure to find the Android phone you want in this sale on Galaxy phones (including the S22 Ultra and Flip 4), cases and accessories.
Shop discounted mice, keyboards and more right now from Razer.
We’ve all seen those incredible drone videos with aerial shots from above. And now you can learn how to make them yourself with the help of the DJI Mavic Air 2, which you can snag for $200 off at Amazon.
Listen to music in style and save, thanks to these Black Friday discounts up to 34% off.
Right now you can score deals on Chromebooks from Lenovo, HP, Acer and Asus — meaning a new laptop is yours for as little as
Take the tunes with you, no matter where you're going. Right now you can save on portable bluetooth speakers and quality noise-cancelling earbuds from Bose.
Save on everything from a portable power station to lightning cable to power bank and more right now to juice up your tech quickly and easily.
Amazon Black Friday appliance and smart home deals
Pet hair and crumbs littering your floors are a thing of the past with our favorite robot vacuum. Splurge for the j7+, which includes a self-empty base — or grab a more affordable (but still effective) Roomba model.
Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $169. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials, including vinyl, card stock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more.
Practically everyone agrees — the Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, save on the Blue Yeti and more (including the Yeti’s smaller sibling, the Nano) right now.
Combat the effects of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), with a light therapy lamp like this one. It's sturdy, well designed, easy to use and bright, with a convenient nonslip bottom.
The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier earned our top pick for bedrooms during our humidifier testing. The machine makes virtually no noise, perfect for light sleepers, and has a night light function and automatic shutoff.
Keep dust, pollen, mold and more at bay with this Levoit air purifier, down to the lowest price we’ve seen.
If daylight saving time has got your sleep rhythms in a funk, consider our favorite sunrise lamp to start your mornings on the sunny side. Right now, the Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light is just shy of the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon, so pleasant mornings are in your future.
Stains are no match for this small-but-mighty cleaner. Suitable for a variety of surfaces, from carpets to car interiors and more, this cleaner guarantees to be worth its price.
Right now, you can score our favorite budget smart thermostat at a nicely discounted price. The Nest Thermostat gives you a well-designed interface, remote app controls and the ability to toggle between modes, presets and set schedules.
Grab a four-pack of these compact smart plugs that lets you customize, monitor the plug and even set a schedule.
Our budget robot vacuum pick is quiet, effective and slim enough to reach under most furniture. It’s 45% off right now, just shy of its lowest price ever.
This device traps and kills gnats, moths and fruit flies, and it's 30% off right now for a pest-free home.
Winter air is two things: cold and dry. Keep your home comfortable this season with on-sale heaters, humidifiers and air purifiers from Honeywell.
Smart garage controllers give you an easy way to double-check the door or remotely close it via your smartphone or smart home setup. Our editors’ favorite model, the Chamberlain MyQ, is an excellent value for a gadget that’ll give you reliable peace of mind.
Track your baby's sleep and keep an eye out during naps with the Owlet Camera and Dream Sock, on sale now.
Achieve maximum creativity in minimal space with the Cricut Joy. This compact machine is easy to set up and use, and it completes custom projects in a snap.
Get up to 36% off a Tineco cordless vacuum for streamlined chores — not to mention spotless floors — for less.
Amazon Black Friday TV deals
Samsung took QLED TVs to the next level with Neo QLED, thanks to the television’s slimmer build, better picture quality and a more immersive experience powered by a ton of Mini LEDs. Now is a great time to splurge on a sleek, premium TV and upgrade your movie nights.
Practical technology and interior design can sometimes feel at odds, but with The Frame TV, integration is seamless, thanks to its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function. Get up to 33% off The Frame TV, on sale now in a couple sizes.
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a seamless and affordable way to upgrade your TV, supporting full 4K resolution, dual-band Wi-Fi and HDR and Dolby Vision for improved color on a compatible TV.
Just in time for a new year of TV shows and movies, our favorite streaming device, the latest version of the Roku Ultra is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen.
The LG C2 OLED is one of the best TVs we've tested, offering amazing picture quality and a fluid interface for browsing apps. It's close to its lowest price right now in a range of sizes from 42 to 83 inches.
Amazon Black Friday sleep deals
If you’re looking for top-tier comfort, consider these highly rated, Underscored-recommended pillows. Breathable and conveniently machine-washable, Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are 40% off right now when you clip the on-page coupon.
Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved brand Casper. Right now, you can score up to 25% off a mattress including the cooling Hybrid Snow.
Our favorite sleep mask features a genius nose wire, so it blocks all — and we mean all — of the light. Soft on the eyes and comfortable on the head, and won’t budge at all during the night.
Cozy up without overheating thanks to this memory foam body pillow, now over half off.
Get 30% off Casper pillows right now for comfortable nights ahead.
Amazon Black Friday kitchen and dining deals
The Ember Mug 2 is a rechargeable stainless steel mug surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with. Right now you can save $30 on this convenient everyday device — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again.
Cooking meat is no time for guessing games. The Kizen meat thermometer gives you peace of mind in the kitchen, thanks to reliably accurate readings and easy calibration. Right now score a significant price decrease on an already budget-friendly option.
These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper — and right now a 2-pack is on sale for just $17.
These sustainable, reusable cloths replace paper towels in your home and work like a charm. This deal is a great opportunity to make an impact and save your money, since they’re just $9 in yellow right now.