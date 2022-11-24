bf_amazon_lead.jpg
Amazon

Amazon Black Friday 2022: Featured deal

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows: Breathable and conveniently machine-washable, Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are 40% off at Amazon right now when you clip the on-page coupon.

It feels like we just wrapped on the Prime Early Access Sale, but now we’re facing another major event with discounts on thousands of items spanning every category imaginable: Black Friday is here, and Amazon is offering even more great deals on everything you missed the first time around.

Whether you’re a seasoned shopper with lists galore or a first-timer just dipping your toes into this major deals holiday, as long as you’re a Prime member you’ll find discounts on almost everything today. Think clothing, tech, beauty and more, plus holiday deals so you can save as you check off everyone’s wish list. Plus, stock up on everyday essentials and save 25%.

Since sifting through thousands of on-sale products is not for the faint of heart, we’ve done the heavy lifting and found the best deals Amazon has to offer today (we’re talking all-time low prices on tons of our top picks). Below, we’ve sorted them into categories for your convenience.

Make sure you check back frequently, as we’ll be in the trenches at all hours, updating this page constantly as new deals roll in. Happy shopping!

Amazon device Black Friday deals

Best Tested
Kindle E-Readers
Kindle Oasis
Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite boasts a lightweight, waterproof design and a glare-free screen with adjustable warmth to reduce strain on your eyes. Grab the budget-friendly Paperwhite or our top pick, the Oasis, at a nice discount right now. 

Read our review

$140 From $95 at Amazon
First-time Deal
Echo Dot With Clock (5th Gen)
echo dot with clock 5th gen product card
Amazon

The new fifth-gen Echo Dot maintains the useful features and affordability of previous models, plus upgrades like better audio quality, temperature sensors and Wi-Fi extending capabilities. Right now you can score discounts on the Dot, plus the super-cute Kids Edition and bundles.

Read our review

$60 $40 at Amazon
Insignia HD Smart Fire TVs
Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV
Best Buy

These dependable, affordable TVs offer a ton of features, including your pick of streaming services, Alexa built in, Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround. It’s always a great value, but even more at these prices.

Read our review

$170 From $80 at Amazon
Kids Fire Tablets
Fire 8 Kids Tablet
Amazon

The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition comes with a tough case and the hardware and internals of the Fire HD 10 tablet, plus you’ll get a year of Amazon Freetime Unlimited and a two-year, worry-free guarantee and a super-solid warranty. Plus, you can save even more with past-generation tablets.

Read our review

$110 From $55 at Amazon
Ring Video Doorbells and Bundles
underscored_best tested products_video doorbell camera_ring video doorbell 2 pro.jpeg
Ring

Ring Video doorbells are an easy way to upgrade your home security. The devices pair with the Ring app, which lets you check who’s at your door from anywhere. Plus, you can talk with whoever is ringing your bell with two-way communication capabilities.

Read our review

$60 From $45 at Amazon
Best Tested
Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Systems
amazon-echo-deals-prime-day-2021-eero
Amazon

We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Shop these discounted systems now. 

Read our review

$89 From $75 at Amazon
Echo Show 15
echo show 15 device
Amazon

The Echo Show 15 is Amazon’s newest, and largest, Echo Show to date. This 15.6-inch giant of an Alexa smart display was designed to hang on the wall rather than sit on a counter or nightstand. 

Read our review

$250 $170 at Amazon
Echo Glow + Echo Show 5 Kids
echo glow show 5
Amazon

The Echo Glow is a nice companion to your Alexa setup. It’s compact, easy to set up and provides pleasant mood lighting to any space. Pair it with the Echo Show 5 Kids for streamlined daily routines.

Read our review

$125 $51 at Amazon
Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube 3rd Gen Product Card
Amazon

The Fire TV Cube combines an Alexa smart speaker with a Fire TV streaming device. You can even ask Alexa to turn on the TV without getting up from the couch.

$120 $60 at Amazon
Holiday Trees + Amazon Smart Plug + Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
holiday tree alexa lighting
Amazon

When you purchase a select artificial Christmas tree, you’ll receive a free Smart Plug and Echo Dot that will streamline your holiday decorating, allowing you to control your tree’s lighting remotely.

$210 From $154 at Amazon

Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Apple AirTag (4-Pack)
Apple AirTags, 4 Pack
Apple AirTags, 4 Pack
Amazon

With impressive precision and long-lasting battery, the AirTag is a game changer for scatter-brained moments, like when you can’t remember where you put down your car keys. Now just $75 for a pack of four, this deal brings these useful trackers to their lowest price yet.

Read our review

$99 $80 at Amazon
Best Tested
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphone underscored product card
Sony

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best over-ear headphones you can buy, with a slimmer design than their predecessors and refined noise-canceling microphones. This high-end model is on sale alongside other Sony headphones we like. 

Read our review

$400 $348 at Amazon
Best Tested
Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam
Razer Kiyo Pro
Razer

If you’re willing to invest in a camera that will make you look great under any lighting condition, the Razer Kiyo Pro is one of the best high-end options out there. Our pick for the best high-end webcam is just $8 shy of its lowest price ever.

Read our review

$200 $88 at Amazon
Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Amazon

This updated version of Apple’s original Pencil integrates seamlessly with your iPad experience.

$129 $89 at Amazon
Macbook Air M1
Apple MacBook Air (2020, M1)
Apple MacBook Air (2020, M1)
Amazon

Back in 2020, Apple set a new standard with this laptop that boasts long-lasting battery and speedy performance. Shop various configurations up to 20% off right now.

Read our review

$999 From $799 at Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Headphones
underscored sleepplane Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise-Canceling Headphones
Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 45 perform particularly well on airplanes and in other noisy places, making them one of the best options for travelers and commuters. Grab them on sale right now, matching their lowest price this year.

Read our review

$349 $249 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Fitbit Inspire 2
canada run gear fitbit
Amazon

Sporting myriad helpful features, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is our top fitness tracker choice for anyone who wants better clarity and more robust data about their health, fitness and wellness lifestyle. It’s now over half off — the lowest price we’ve seen.

Read our review

$100 $49 at Amazon
JBL Clip 4
JBL Clip 4 product card cnnu
Amazon

Get impressive audio in a compact, portable package with the JBL Clip 4, now at an all-time low price. This speaker is waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it anywhere you need some tunes.

$80 $45 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Logitech StreamCam
logitech streamcam product card
Logitech

The Logitech StreamCam delivers excellent picture quality, with smooth 1080p and the ability to shoot in both vertical and horizontal orientation. It’s an excellent pick for streamers and WFH-ers alike, with an attractive design and a bevy of helpful features.

Read our review

$170 $100 at Amazon
Galaxy Watch 5
Samsung

The brand new Galaxy Watch 5 is the best Android smartwatch for most people, offering long battery life, good performance and plenty of fitness tracking capabilities. 

Read our review

$280 From $229 at Amazon
Best Tested
SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD
Sandisk Portable Drive Placement CNNU
Amazon

Keep everything safe with our premium pick for the best external harddrive from Sandisk. Snag this model on sale alongside other options we like right now.

Read our review

$310 From $130 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
Target Apple AirPods True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (2nd Generation) with Charging Case
Target

This is the lowest price we’ve seen on these past-generation AirPods that still hold up if noise-cancellation isn’t a priority for you. Grab a pair for gym workouts or WFH video calls and save.

$159 $79 at Amazon
Best Tested
Arlo Essential Indoor Camera
Arlo essential indoor security cameras product card
Arlo

Our favorite indoor security camera is built with privacy in mind, easy to set up and inexpensive. The video quality is top-notch, motion alerts are prompt and audio sounds great. Shop it on sale alongside other smart home security from Arlo.

Read our review

$100 $75 at Amazon
Ultimate Ears Portable Speakers
megaboom 3
Ultimate Ears

Right now, score discounts on two speakers we love — the Megaboom (our favorite portable speaker on steroids) and the latest Wonderboom. Boasting considerable bass, 360-degree sound and a compact package, these waterproof speakers are a must have for outdoors listening.

Read our review

$100 $80 at Amazon
Tile Bluetooth Trackers
tile mate
Tile

If you’re in the habit of misplacing things, Tile trackers are a great solution. Right now, you can score savings on the keychain-compatible Mate, credit-card size Slim and more models. 

Read our review

$25 From $18 at Amazon
Best Tested
Logitech MX Keys Wireless Keyboard
logitech mx keys product card
LOGITECH

The full-size, full featured Logitech MX Keys offers a terrific typing experience, easy device switching, and simple customization. Snag our favorite keyboard for 15% off right now.

Read our review

$120 $102 at Amazon
Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker
Screen Shot 2022-10-05 at 5.49.16 PM.png
Amazon

We think this wireless speaker makes a great travel companion. Keep the music going all vacation long with its long battery life, durability and crisp sound.

Read our review

$60 $38 at Amazon
Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
beats fit pro product card.jpg
Beats

The Beats Fit Pro blend all of the AirPods Pro's best features with a stylish, secure and workout-friendly design. With a great discount and Underscored’s seal of approval, why not try them out?

Read our review

$200 $160 at Amazon
Best Tested
Whellen Selfie Ring Light
whellen selfie ring light prime day tech
AMAZON

Our favorite portable ring light is small enough to put in a pocket or purse, giving you great video call and selfie lighting you can take anywhere.

Read our review

$14 $11 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Phones
Galaxy Z Flip 4 Clear Slim Cover
Samsung

No matter what model you're on the lookout for, you're sure to find the Android phone you want in this sale on Galaxy phones (including the S22 Ultra and Flip 4), cases and accessories.

Read our review

$190 From $165 at Amazon

Amazon Black Friday appliance and smart home deals

iRobot Roomba j7+
iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Wi-Fi-Connected, Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Bed Bath & Beyond

Pet hair and crumbs littering your floors are a thing of the past with our favorite robot vacuum. Splurge for the j7+, which includes a self-empty base — or grab a more affordable (but still effective) Roomba model

Read our review

$800 $599 at Amazon
Cricut Explore Air 2
underscored crafty mom gifts cricut
Amazon

Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $169. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials, including vinyl, card stock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more.

$250 $169 at Amazon
Blue Yeti Microphone
Blue Yeti

Practically everyone agrees — the Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, save on the Blue Yeti and more (including the Yeti’s smaller sibling, the Nano) right now. 

Read our review

$130 $90 at Amazon
Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp
Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 12.56.14 PM.png
Amazon

Combat the effects of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), with a light therapy lamp like this one. It's sturdy, well designed, easy to use and bright, with a convenient nonslip bottom. 

Read our review

$85 $36 at Amazon
Best Tested
Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
winter Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Amazon

The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier earned our top pick for bedrooms during our humidifier testing. The machine makes virtually no noise, perfect for light sleepers, and has a night light function and automatic shutoff. 

Read our review

$50 $32 at Amazon
Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier
levoit core 300 air purifier cnnu
Amazon

Keep dust, pollen, mold and more at bay with this Levoit air purifier, down to the lowest price we’ve seen.

$100 $85 at Amazon
Best Tested
Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
philips light
Amazon

If daylight saving time has got your sleep rhythms in a funk, consider our favorite sunrise lamp to start your mornings on the sunny side. Right now, the Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light is just shy of the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon, so pleasant mornings are in your future.

Read our review

$100 $80 at Amazon
Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner product card CNNU
Amazon

Stains are no match for this small-but-mighty cleaner. Suitable for a variety of surfaces, from carpets to car interiors and more, this cleaner guarantees to be worth its price.

$124 $89 at Amazon
Best Tested
Google Nest Thermostat
nest thermostat product card
GOOGLE

Right now, you can score our favorite budget smart thermostat at a nicely discounted price. The Nest Thermostat gives you a well-designed interface, remote app controls and the ability to toggle between modes, presets and set schedules.

Read our review

$130 $90 at Amazon
Kasa Smart Plug (4-Pack)
Kasa Smart Plug
Kasa Smart Plug
Amazon

Grab a four-pack of these compact smart plugs that lets you customize, monitor the plug and even set a schedule.

$30 $23 at Amazon
Best Tested
Eufy 11s Robot Vacuum
underscored primedaysplurges Eufy by Anker 11S
Amazon

Our budget robot vacuum pick is quiet, effective and slim enough to reach under most furniture. It’s 45% off right now, just shy of its lowest price ever.

Read our review

$229 $126 at Amazon
Reader Favorite
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap
amazon little things katchy
Amazon

This device traps and kills gnats, moths and fruit flies, and it's 30% off right now for a pest-free home.

$45 $32 at Amazon

Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Samsung QLED and OLED TVs
Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung

Samsung took QLED TVs to the next level with Neo QLED, thanks to the television’s slimmer build, better picture quality and a more immersive experience powered by a ton of Mini LEDs. Now is a great time to splurge on a sleek, premium TV and upgrade your movie nights.  

Read our review

$498 From $398 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Samsung The Frame TV (55-Inch)
underscored samsung frame 2022
Samsung

Practical technology and interior design can sometimes feel at odds, but with The Frame TV, integration is seamless, thanks to its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function. Get up to 33% off The Frame TV, on sale now in a couple sizes.

Read our review

$1498 From $998 at Amazon
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
smart-dorm-room-tech-gadgets roku stick
Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a seamless and affordable way to upgrade your TV, supporting full 4K resolution, dual-band Wi-Fi and HDR and Dolby Vision for improved color on a compatible TV. 

Read our review

$50 $25 at Amazon
Best Tested
Roku Ultra 2022
roku ultra prime day tech
AMAZON

Just in time for a new year of TV shows and movies, our favorite streaming device, the latest version of the Roku Ultra is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

$100 $69 at Amazon
Best Tested
LG C2 OLED TV
New Project (85).jpg
LG

The LG C2 OLED is one of the best TVs we've tested, offering amazing picture quality and a fluid interface for browsing apps. It's close to its lowest price right now in a range of sizes from 42 to 83 inches.

Read our review

$997 From $896 at Amazon

Amazon Black Friday sleep deals

Reader Favorite
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping
Amazon

If you’re looking for top-tier comfort, consider these highly rated, Underscored-recommended pillows. Breathable and conveniently machine-washable, Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are 40% off right now when you clip the on-page coupon. 

$47 $28 at Amazon
Casper Mattresses
nordstrom casper mattress cnnu.jpg
Nordstrom

Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved brand Casper. Right now, you can score up to 25% off a mattress including the cooling Hybrid Snow

$695 From $521 at Amazon
Mavogel Cotton Eye Mask
cross country road trip mavogel
Amazon

Our favorite sleep mask features a genius nose wire, so it blocks all — and we mean all — of the light. Soft on the eyes and comfortable on the head, and won’t budge at all during the night. 

Read our review

$20 $15 at Amazon
Snuggle-Pedic Body Pillow
Snuggle Pedic body pillow
Amazon

Cozy up without overheating thanks to this memory foam body pillow, now over half off.

$70 $30 at Amazon
Casper Pillows
Casper Snow Foam Pillow
Casper

Get 30% off Casper pillows right now for comfortable nights ahead.

$45 From $32 at Amazon

Amazon Black Friday kitchen and dining deals

Editor Favorite
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Ember Mug 2
Amazon

The Ember Mug 2 is a rechargeable stainless steel mug surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with. Right now you can save $30 on this convenient everyday device — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again.  

Read our review

$130 $100 at Amazon
Best Tested
Kizen IP100 Digital Meat Thermometer
underscored_best tested products_meat thermometer_kizen digital meat thermometer_product card.jpeg
Amazon

Cooking meat is no time for guessing games. The Kizen meat thermometer gives you peace of mind in the kitchen, thanks to reliably accurate readings and easy calibration. Right now score a significant price decrease on an already budget-friendly option.

Read our review

$20 $9 at Amazon
Reader Favorite
MMmat Silicone Baking Mats (Set of 2)
MMmat Silicone Baking Mats - Set of 2
Amazon

These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper — and right now a 2-pack is on sale for just $17.

Read our review

$25 $16 at Amazon
Reader Favorite
Swedish Dish Cloths
swedish dish cloth yellow cnnu.jpg
Amazon

These sustainable, reusable cloths replace paper towels in your home and work like a charm. This deal is a great opportunity to make an impact and save your money, since they’re just $9 in yellow right now. 

Read our review

$20 $10 at Amazon
SodaStream Machines
SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker
Amazon

No need to spend money on cans of your favorite soda or seltzer; with SodaStream, you can make your own at home. Pick up everything you need on sale right now — including CO2 canisters, bottles and Bubly flavor drops.

$90 From $77 at Amazon
Best Tested
Instant Pot Pro Plus, 6-Quart
instant pot pro plus pc.jpg
Amazon

Our favorite pressure cooker may cost a bit more than some other models, but it gave us the best results, has the simplest, easiest-to-use interface and even allows you to release steam via app.

Read our review

$200 $150 at Amazon
Best Tested
OXO Brew Single Serve Pour-Over Coffee Maker
CNN Underscored_best pour over makers_oxo product
Amazon

The OXO Brew Pour-Over Coffee Maker is perfect for beginners, as it takes the guesswork out of the pouring process by allowing you to simply fill the water tank to your desired amount and letting it control the flow rate. 

Read our review

$18 $14 at Amazon
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper cnnu
Amazon

Streamline everything from Sunday meal prep to holiday feasts with this versatile chopper, which slices and dices any vegetable with ease.

$40 $24 at Amazon
Best Tested
KitchenAid 6-Quart Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
7-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Redesigned Premium Touchpoints.jpg
KitchenAid

If you prefer a bowl-lift mixer, the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series is your best bet. It has a large stainless steel bowl and a powerful motor that can handle bigger batches and recipes — a must-have especially over the holidays.

Read our review

$600 $430 at Amazon
Best Tested
Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ
Ninja Professional Blender 1000
Ninja Professional Blender 1000
Wayfair

Our favorite budget blender is just $80 right now. The Ninja comes with a number of presets, as well as low, medium and high manual settings that can blend smoothies and soups with ease.

Read our review

$120 $80 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Chicago Cutlery Fusion 17-Piece Knife Block Set
underscored_best tested products_kitchen knife set_chicago cutlery fusion 17-piece knife block set.jpeg
Amazon

Replace your dull knives with this discounted set, which earned the top spot in our testing, thanks to sturdy construction, comfort of use and reliable execution. Snag this all-inclusive set for the lowest price we’ve seen.

Read our review

$130 $90 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Stasher Silicone Storage Bags
Stasher Stand up Bag cnnu
Amazon

Perfect for snacks and leftovers, these durable Stasher bags are a great replacement for plastic baggies. Get up to 30% off colorful bundles and more right now.

Read our review

$10 From $7 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron
nordstrom le creuset cnnu
Nordstrom

Right now you can save on griddles, casserole dishes, the signature Cocotte and much more durable cookware from the beloved brand.

Read our review

$22 From $19 at Amazon
Best Tested
Breville Super Q Blender
breville super q in.jpg
Amazon

Our favorite blender features a slew of preset buttons, comes in multiple colors, includes key accessories and is quieter than other models we tested. Get it right now for 25% off, $10 shy of the all-time low price.

Read our review

$550 $410 at Amazon
Silonn Countertop Ice Maker
Silonn ice maker
Amazon

This countertop ice maker is perfect for parties or anyone who enjoys a cold beverage at home. The machine produces ice in as little as 6 minutes and gives you 26 pounds in 24 hours.

$100 $89 at Amazon
Best Tested
Breville-Nespresso VertuoPlus Single-Serve Coffee Machine
Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville
Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville
Amazon

Our favorite single-serve coffee maker is on sale for 33% off. Snag this intuitive and sleek machine or another discounted Nespresso right now.

Read our review

$250 $168 at Amazon
All-Clad Cookware
5-underscored nordstrom home
Amazon

Replace your dingy cookware with these premium upgrades from All-Clad. Durable, non-stick and versatile, these pieces are up to 40% off right now.

$60 From $48 at Amazon
Vitamix 7500 Blender
7500
Vitamix

Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line Vitamix blender. The bestselling 7500 model is around $50 off, and a bunch of other models are on-sale too.

$550 $509 at Amazon
Best Tested
Lodge Enameled 6-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Lodge 6 QT Dutch Oven Placement CNNU
Amazon

Our favorite Dutch oven looks great and outperforms expensive competitors. Right now the versatile, durable cookware is over half off.

Read our review

$133 From $60 at Amazon