Allbirds’ shoes and sandals are known for being some of the comfiest around, and the brand’s just teamed up with designer Rosie Assoulin for a trio of new limited-edition Sugar Sliders that are all style and all substance.

Assoulin’s luxury womenswear is beloved by Rihanna, Solange, Karlie Kloss and a legion of other Cool Girls, and now her vibe is coming to one of Allbirds’ best-selling summer slides. The Sugar Slides are an easy-wearing sandal that goes from errands to pool in a flash and gives you plenty of bounce and springness for comfortable feet all day long. They’re also made with SweetFoam, Allbirds’ proprietary material made from sugarcane — and the world’s first carbon-negative green EVA, a material used in the footwear sole. Even the webbing straps are sustainable, with a composition of 100% recycled polyester.

The Sugar Sliders, as part of the usual Allbirds lineup, are $50 and come in orange, black, and white, but this collab expands the set to include cherry pink, pistachio green, and a go-with-anything almond (the latter is available for purchase only on the app, so download it if you haven’t!). These three Assoulin-designed shades are $10 more, but if you’re looking for a colorful pair of summer slides, it might well be worth it.