Allbirds shoes are known for their lightweight fit and breathability — exactly what we’re after in hot summer weather — and they don’t stop there: There’s easy, breezy clothing too. Plus the fabric its items are made from is sustainable; think fibers like merino wool (which is actually not hot!) and eucalyptus.

Right now, the site is offering up to 25% off select products for Memorial Day weekend, and we’ve picked out some of our favorites from the sale. Shop them below before your size sells out, then be sure to check out the other Memorial Day clothing and shoe deals going on now.

$105 $79 at Allbirds

Made for grabbing and going, these loungers slip on when you’re running late and take you through everything your day demands, thanks to a supremely cushioned midsole.

$145 $109 at Allbirds

These cool-looking shoes (we love the detail on the soles) are tested by both pro and amateur runners to make sure they hit just right, whether you’re running on the road or treadmill.

$120 $90 at Allbirds

These high-top-ish shoes look great with cuffed trousers and are made for all-day wear — plus they’re as sustainable as the rest of the line with a sugarcane midsole and merino upper.

$48 $41 at Allbirds

Easy to wear and super-soft, this tee is made from crab shells (yes!) and other natural materials that help reduce odor for more wears between washes.

$48 $41 at Allbirds

Runs will be easy breezy in this tank, which is made from a mesh derived from sustainable materials like eucalyptus tree fiber and merino wool. It’s ultra light and dries quickly, so you can turn around the next day and get going again.

$105 $79 at Allbirds

These shoes are perfect for around the house (if you’re a house-shoe type person) or slipping on for quick errands, thanks to their cozy fit and great cushioning.

$110 $83 at Allbirds

One of the brand’s most popular everyday sneakers, these shoes have thermoregulating merino wool construction, perfect for tucking into the closet until temps cool down (hey, it pays to shop off-season).

$58 $50 at Allbirds

Made from merino wool, recycled polyester and eucalyptus tree fiber, this tee keeps the air moving when you’re working out and dries out quickly once you’re done breaking a sweat.

$68 $58 at Allbirds

The seven-inch inseam on these hits perfectly for workouts, and they’re super breathable no matter if you’re walking to the grocery or knocking out squats at the gym.

$145 $109 at Allbirds

If you live in a wet climate, these running shoes are for you: They’re made with water-repellant technology and have a great sole made for extra traction when you need it most on wet pavement.