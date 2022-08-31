There’s a plethora of Labor Day sales going on, but we’ll always take a beat if we see Allbirds offering up some discounts. The sustainably minded shoe and activewear company is currently in end-of-season mode, with 30% off men’s and women’s shoes and up to 40% off men’s and women’s apparel during its Labor Day sale.
Read on for our favorite picks from the sale, below — and then get shopping before your sizes disappear.
Women’s styles
Sugar Sliders
$50 $40 at Allbirds
These sandals are built for any feet (not just women’s), and come in five on-sale shades to add to your end-of-summer outfits: orange, black, white, pink and green. Go ahead, wear ’em with socks.
Trino Shortie
$20 $9 at Allbirds
This sustainable, super-comfy underwear is moisture-wicking and breathable for workouts, travel days and any day.
Natural Legging
$98 $59 at Allbirds
Some leggings tick all the boxes: soft, moisture-wicking, quick-drying and naturally thermoregulating to keep you cooler during your workouts. They’re made from compressive fabric for a little extra hold while you’re moving, too. (Finish off the set with the matching $39 tank).
Long Sleeve Sea Tee
$58 $39 at Allbirds
This long-sleeve tee is perfect as cooler weather starts to set in, and it’s made from odor-reducing TrinoXO material (eucalyptus trees, merino wool and crab shells) so you can wear it longer between washes, too.
Wool Runners
$110 $88 at Allbirds
These walking, errand-running, commuting shoes are made from ZQ Merino wool and are perfect for fall’s chillier temps.
Men’s styles
Trino Sprinters Crew Socks
$16 $9 at Allbirds
These crew socks knit to fit both men’s and women’s feet are born to run, but they’re actually super-comfy for lounging as well.
R&R Hoodie
$118 $69 at Allbirds
Super soft and ready for your sofa or brunch, this organic pima cotton/hemp/Tencel hoodie is made for post-sundown evenings and crisp mornings.
Natural Run Tee
$58 $39 at Allbirds
Whether you’re on a jog or in the middle of a bootcamp class, this tee will keep you cool: It’s spun from merino wool, recycled polyester and eucalyptus tree fiber to keep air moving when you’re working hard.
Wool Pipers
$110 $79 at Allbirds
These sneakers are perfect for the office, powering through travel days or heading out for the evening — and the ZQ Merino wool construction is perfect for fall weather.
Wool Runner Mizzles
$125 $89 at Allbirds
These walking shoes are ideal for rainy autumn days, thanks to the water-repellant protection, great traction and cozy ZQ Merino wool construction.