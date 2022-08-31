There’s a plethora of Labor Day sales going on, but we’ll always take a beat if we see Allbirds offering up some discounts. The sustainably minded shoe and activewear company is currently in end-of-season mode, with 30% off men’s and women’s shoes and up to 40% off men’s and women’s apparel during its Labor Day sale.

Read on for our favorite picks from the sale, below — and then get shopping before your sizes disappear.

Women’s styles

$50 $40 at Allbirds

Sugar Sliders Allbirds

These sandals are built for any feet (not just women’s), and come in five on-sale shades to add to your end-of-summer outfits: orange, black, white, pink and green. Go ahead, wear ’em with socks.

$20 $9 at Allbirds

Trino Allbirds

This sustainable, super-comfy underwear is moisture-wicking and breathable for workouts, travel days and any day.

$98 $59 at Allbirds

Natural Legging Allbirds

Some leggings tick all the boxes: soft, moisture-wicking, quick-drying and naturally thermoregulating to keep you cooler during your workouts. They’re made from compressive fabric for a little extra hold while you’re moving, too. (Finish off the set with the matching $39 tank).

$58 $39 at Allbirds

Sea Tee Allbirds

This long-sleeve tee is perfect as cooler weather starts to set in, and it’s made from odor-reducing TrinoXO material (eucalyptus trees, merino wool and crab shells) so you can wear it longer between washes, too.

$110 $88 at Allbirds

Wool Runners Allbirds

These walking, errand-running, commuting shoes are made from ZQ Merino wool and are perfect for fall’s chillier temps.

Men’s styles

$16 $9 at Allbirds

Trino Crew Allbirds

These crew socks knit to fit both men’s and women’s feet are born to run, but they’re actually super-comfy for lounging as well.

$118 $69 at Allbirds

R&R Hoodie Allbirds

Super soft and ready for your sofa or brunch, this organic pima cotton/hemp/Tencel hoodie is made for post-sundown evenings and crisp mornings.

$58 $39 at Allbirds

Run Tee Allbirds

Whether you’re on a jog or in the middle of a bootcamp class, this tee will keep you cool: It’s spun from merino wool, recycled polyester and eucalyptus tree fiber to keep air moving when you’re working hard.

$110 $79 at Allbirds

Pipers Allbirds

These sneakers are perfect for the office, powering through travel days or heading out for the evening — and the ZQ Merino wool construction is perfect for fall weather.

$125 $89 at Allbirds

Wool Mizzles Allbirds

These walking shoes are ideal for rainy autumn days, thanks to the water-repellant protection, great traction and cozy ZQ Merino wool construction.