There are a plethora of Black Friday sales going on, meaning there’s a lot of competition for your attention (and wallet), but if there’s one we’ll always click over to, it’s Allbirds. The sustainably minded shoe and activewear company is currently in full-on sale mode, with up to 50% off men’s and women’s shoes online now through Dec. 2 — including several Merino wool styles and shoes that have never been on sale before.

If you’re looking to gift a pair over the holidays, there’s never been a better time to shop Allbirds’ whole range, but you’ll need to purchase it by Dec. 13 (well after the sale ends) for standard shipping to deliver the sneakers in time for Christmas. Prefer to pick up your Allbirds in-store? The discount isn’t as deep, but the sale offer does go longer: You’ll be able to buy-one-get-one-30% off now through the end of the year.

Plus, the store has an extended return policy right now, so you have plenty of time to test out your new pair around the house. Purchases from now until Dec. 24 are able to be returned until Jan. 22.

We’ve rounded up our top picks from the sale below so you can get shopping while sizes are still in stock. Like the style but it’s not your fit: A ton of them are available in sizing for both men and women.

