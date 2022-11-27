Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2 are now at their lowest price ever. A boon for those who chose to wait before pulling the trigger on these second-generation AirPods Pro, you can now grab a pair for $199, which is a nice sized savings from the original $250.

The AirPods Pro 2 come with Apple’s upgraded H2 chip, which doubles the earbud’s noise cancellation, and also offers personalized Spatial Audio and new touch controls. We also love that the new case makes it tougher to misplace, with a built-in lanyard loop and FInd My capabilities.

No, this isn’t a must-have for those with the original AirPods Pro, but these headphones are certainly a nice upgrade. So if you’re still not sure about snagging this deal, read up one whether they’re the right pair for you.