Forget Cyber Monday. Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2 are now at their lowest price. Ever. A boon for those who chose to wait before pulling the trigger on these second-generation AirPods Pro, you can now grab a pair for $200, which is a nice sized savings from the original $250.

The AirPods Pro 2 come with Apple’s upgraded H2 chip, which doubles the earbud’s noise cancellation, and also offers personalized Spatial Audio and new touch controls. We also love that the new case makes it tougher to misplace, with a built-in lanyard loop and FInd My capabilities.

No, this isn’t a must-have for those with the original AirPods Pro, but these headphones are certainly a nice upgrade. And if you have someone on that Nice list, now’s the time to get shopping. And if $200 is still out of your budget, you can always nab a pair of second-gen AirPods for just $90, down from their original $129.