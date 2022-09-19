Three years after debuting — and landing in the ears of seemingly everyone you know — Apple’s mega-popular AirPods Pro are finally getting a refresh. Available for preorder now and launching on Sept. 23, the AirPods Pro 2 promise such major upgrades as improved active noise cancellation (ANC), a wider range of fit options, more expansive touch controls and longer battery life.

Like their predecessors, the Pro 2 will still carry the same steep $249 price tag, but if you preorder right now on Amazon, you’ll save $10. While it’s a relatively slight discount, it’s rare to see a brand-new Apple drop with any discount, so be sure to snag a pair now.

We’re eager to get our hands on the latest iteration of wireless Apple earbuds, but in the meantime we’ve consolidated all the major changes from the first-gen model for those considering the AirPods Pro 2.

Some of the most notable upgrades? Look no further than the AirPods Pro 2 case, which now sports a handy lanyard loop that you can use to attach it to your bag, keys, pants and so on. The case also features a built-in speaker, which can emit a noise to help you find them via the Find My app. Plus, if the AirPods Pro felt too big for you, the AirPods Pro 2 might work out this time around. Apple’s latest earbuds now include an extra-small ear tip option, giving you four total choices of fit alongside the returning small, medium and large tips.

Preorder the AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon right now — you’ll save $10 and get these earbuds ASAP after their release on Sept. 23.