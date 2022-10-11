Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 have only been on shelves for a few weeks now, but they’ve already gotten a solid discount as part of Amazon’s big Prime Early Access Sale.

The second-generation AirPods Pro are currently $234.99 on Amazon for the Prime Day-like event, which is their lowest price yet and about $15 off of the earbuds’ full retail price. It’s not the first discount we’ve seen on the latest AirPods, which have been holding steady at $239 on Amazon pretty much since release. But if you’ve been eyeing the AirPods Pro 2 since they hit stores in late September, now’s your best time to pull the trigger — especially when that extra cash can go towards a case or lanyard to keep your new buds extra-safe.

AirPods Pro 2 The best Apple earbuds Apple The AirPods Pro 2 deliver superb noise cancellation and sound quality, and they just hit their lowest price yet. $249 $234.99 at Amazon

If you do plan on jumping on the AirPods Pro 2 bandwagon, you’ll be treated to some of the best wireless earbuds that we’ve ever tested. Apple’s latest high-end earbuds deliver significantly better noise cancellation than the previous model, as well as improved sound, useful on-ear volume controls and an upgraded case that’s a lot harder to lose thanks to a built-in lanyard loop and Find My capabilities. They’re not necessarily a must-have for existing AirPods Pro owners (the design and features are mostly unchanged), but they’re the best Apple earbuds out there for folks just jumping in.

The newest AirPods Pro are in high demand right now, so we wouldn’t wait too long if you plan on taking advantage of this deal. And if the new Pros are out of your budget, the more basic third-generation AirPods are deeply discounted at just $89.99 (down from $159) right now.