Three years after debuting — and landing in the ears of seemingly everyone you know — Apple’s mega-popular AirPods Pro have finally gotten a refresh. Available now, the AirPods Pro 2 offer major upgrades like improved active noise cancellation (ANC), a wider range of fit options, more expansive touch controls and longer battery life.

Some of the most notable upgrades? Look no further than the AirPods Pro 2 case, which now sports a handy lanyard loop that you can use to attach it to your bag, keys, pants and so on. The case also features a built-in speaker, which can emit a noise to help you find them via the Find My app. Plus, if the AirPods Pro felt too big for you, the AirPods Pro 2 might work out this time around. Apple’s latest earbuds now include an extra-small ear tip option, giving you four total choices of fit alongside the returning small, medium and large tips.

