Did you hear that? It’s a collective sigh of relief now that the hoopla and infinite festivity of Christmas has come and gone. While we’re not in a hurry to take down holiday decor, we certainly won’t judge if you’re in a Grinch-y mood and ready for some relaxation heading into the new year.

That said, just because Christmas is over, that doesn’t mean no one’s shopping. And true to form, our deals editors have been working as hard as Santa’s elves to ensure you can save as much as possible after all that holiday excess. You may be wondering “Why shop now?” and boy, do we have answers:

• You need some time away from the family and want to unwind with some retail therapy.

• You want to stock up on things during day-after-Christmas sales, since there’s not another major sales holiday for months.

• Your loved ones didn’t quite check off your wishlist, and you need to make some exchanges.

• Like us, you just can’t resist a sale.

Whether you’re grabbing some accessories for your brand-new tech, a vacuum to sweep up holiday messes or a new pair of shoes to kick off the new year, you’ll find plenty of retailers offering the best after-Christmas deals in our roundup below.

After-Christmas major retailer deals

• Amazon: As per usual, Amazon’s deal page has markdowns on tons of useful items, from top-notch tech to home essentials.

• Target: The Target Clearance Run, a sales event that features deals on popular items, including up to 50% off clothing, shoes, toys, beauty, home décor and more, is on right now.

After-Christmas tech and appliance deals

Decluttr

• Adorama: Photographers and aspiring photographers can save on cameras and lenses now through Dec. 31.

• Coway: Get air purifiers, bidets and more up to 30% through Dec. 31.

• Decluttr: Ending Dec. 27, customers can get 10% off all refurbished tech with code XMAS10.

• Roborock: If the busy holiday season did a number on your cleaning routine, snag a discounted robot vacuum to take some of the work off your hands. The deals are live now through Dec. 31.

• Samsung: Samsung’s End of Year Sale is here, featuring deals on everything from smartphones and TVs to home appliances.

• Zagg: Starting Dec. 30 and running through Jan. 1, get a variety of tech accessories 35% off sitewide from Zagg.

After-Christmas home deals

Loftie Loftie

• Aura Frames: Through January 1, get a variety of digital frames up to $50 off.

• Bando: Now through Dec. 31, you’ll get an extra 35% off sale items, including planners and desk accessories for a super-organized 2023.

• Casper: Now through Jan. 2, the popular DTC brand is offering up to $600 off mattresses and 30% off sitewide with code NEWYEAR22.

• Hay: During the Year-End Sale at this Scandinavian homewares retailer, you can get up to 40% off a variety of bestsellers.

• Ikea: Ikea’s Winter Sale lasts through Jan. 22, and the retailer is offering a ton of sales across a bunch of home categories.

• Kaiyo: Shop furniture and home decor during Kaiyo’s Holiday Sale, now through Jan.3 and save.

• Loftie: Aiming to be a morning person in 2023? Get 20% off these smart alarm clocks and sunrise lamps (and save 25% when you spend $200 or more) through the end of the year.

• Maisonette: Toys and clothes for kids, whimsical home decor and more is up to 50% off during the Annual Winter Sale, now through Dec. 31.

• Rifle Paper Co.: Through Dec. 30, get an extra 40% off sale items — think calendars, planners and desk supplies for the new year — with code EXTRA40.

• The Citizenry: Save up to 35% on furniture and decor now through Jan 2.

After-Christmas clothing and accessories deals

ThirdLove Thirdlove

• ‘47 Sports Apparel: Code: SALE20 for 20% off sale items, now through Dec. 31.

• Adidas: Save on gift cards now through Dec. 31 at this athletic gear mega-retailer.

• Andie: Pick up a new swimsuit for up to 65% off with code BOXINGDAY through Dec. 31.

• Birdy Grey: Now through Jan. 1, get 20% off orders of $300 with code CHEERSTO20, 15% off orders of $200 with code CHEERSTO15 and 10% off orders of $100 with code CHEERSTO10.

• Carhartt: Get 25% off the Carhartt x Rumpl collection now through Jan. 4.

• Chico’s: Save on a variety of styles and get up to 70% off during this Semi-Annual Sale, now through Jan. 7.

• Comrad: Cute compression socks are 30% Off sitewide with code CHEERS30 through Jan. 2.

• Cosabella: Shop intimates and loungewear up to 60% off through Jan. 10.

• Girlfriend Collective: The sustainable, size-inclusive athleisure brand is offering tiered discounts with a

minimum of 30% off sitewide, plus a free gift with purchases over $100, now through Jan. 8.

• Indochino: Use promo code HOLIDAY22 to save $100 on luxury suits now through the end of the year.

• Ink+Alloy: Shop jewelry on sale for 20% off sitewide through Dec. 27. Use code FESTIVE22.

• Kate Spade: Now through Jan 2., take an extra 40% off sale styles with code 40OFF.

• Madewell: Now through Jan. 4, shop the End of Season Sale with up to 70% off.

• Mango: Through Dec. 27, take up to 50% off selected items, plus an extra 10% off when you spend $150 or more.

• Nisolo: New customers can get huarache sandals and more footwear for 20% off with code CNN20 through Dec. 31.

• Outdoor Voices: Shop the OV Extra Sale for activewear styles up to 70% off.

• Revolve: Shop Revolve’s sale now through Dec. 31 to save on a bunch of on-trend styles.

• Saylor: Take an extra 20% off sale styles with code BYE22 through Dec. 31.

• Soma: Shop this Semi-Annual Sale and get up to 70% off intimates, pajamas and more, now through Jan. 8.

• ThirdLove: Through the end of the year, get some of our favorite wireless bras as low as $14 plus more deals on underwear and intimate sets.

• Thousand Fell: Get 20% off all eco-friendly (and chic) sneakers and a free gift with purchase through the end of the year.

• White House Black Market: The brand is offering up to 70% off during this Semi-Annual Sale, now through Jan. 8.

• Wolven: Patterned activewear and more is up to 70% off sitewide through Jan. 1.

• Zappos: Shop discounted footwear and fashions at the Winter Clearance Event now through Jan. 2.

After-Christmas beauty and health deals

Tarte

• Alleyoop: Save on makeup and skincare products through Dec. 31. You can build a bundle of 3 or more items and receive 20% off and a miniDream Team moisturizer with purchase.

• Bio Bidet by Bemis: During this Winter Savings Event, get discounted bidets now through Jan. 4.

• Dr. Squatch: Save on skin care during this Boxing Day Sale and get 20% off orders over $60 with code BLOWOUT, now through Dec. 28.

• Fenty Beauty: Now through Dec. 30, you’ll get 15% off $30, 20% off $50 and 25% off orders of $75 or more.

• GlassesUSA: Get 30% off your entire order of eyeglasses and sunglasses with code EOY30 and 25% off contact lenses, plus free shipping.

• Horizon: Save on fitness equipment including stationary bikes, treadmills and more right now.

• Look Optic: Take 20% off sitewide with code NEWYEAR20 through Jan. 3.

• Peace Out: Get up to 35% off sitewide — including skin care and barely-there pimple patches — now through Jan. 2.

• Sephora: Beauty Insiders (it’s free to join) can shop the The Fragrance for All Event to receive 20% off full-size fragrances with code FRAGRANCE20 and get free same day delivery with code FREESAMEDAY.

• Tarte: During this End of Year sale, you’ll find new markdowns plus additional discounts on sale items through Dec. 31.

• Tushy: Get up to 30% off bidets sitewide during Tushy’s after-Christmas sale now through Dec. 30 with code BOXINGDAY at checkout.

After-Christmas kitchen and dining deals

Cometeer

• Atlas Coffee Club: You can get 50% off Underscored-approved coffee subscriptions now through Jan. 2.

• Atlas Tea Club: Save $10 on your first box of tea and up to $50 on a variety of gifts now through Jan 2.

• Cometeer: Shop these convenient and delicious coffee capsules and get $30 off your first gift box.

• GrillGrate: Now through Dec. 31, get 25% off sitewide with code MERRY25.

• Sips By: Use code THEME30 for 30% off all themed boxes from this tea subscription service, Dec. 27 and 28.

• Stasher: Snag some reusable silicone bags for 25% off through Dec. 27.

After-Christmas travel deals

Calpak

• Calpak: Get discounts up to 55% off through Dec. 31 and save on luggage and accessories for upcoming travels in the new year.

• eBags: Use code MERRY25 for up to 25% sitewide through Dec. 27.

• July: Now through Dec. 29, you can up to 20% on stylish luggage when you purchase two bags or more.

• Samsonite: Until Dec. 27, Samsonite is offering 25% off some of our favorite affordable luggage sitewide.

After-Christmas outdoors deals

Yeti

• Solo Stove: Cozy up with a smokeless fire pit and save, thanks to a series of flash sales on a wide range of products, now through Dec. 31.

• Yeti: Through the end of the year, Yeti is offering 20% off coolers in the Nordic Purple colorway. Plus, spend $200 and get a free 14-ounce Rambler Mug.

After-Christmas pet deals

West and Willow

• Chewy: When you buy three toys, you’ll get the fourth for free — plus take advantage of even more holiday savings on all the things your furry family members need.

• Dog by Dr Lisa: Pamper your pooch with luxury products and get up to 50% off sitewide now through the end of the year.

• Litter Robot: Save on cat furniture, litter boxes and more through the end of the year.

• West & Willow: Get a portrait of your pet with 20% sitewide using code TREAT through Jan. 1.