Start growing veggies and herbs indoors with the AeroGarden Harvest. There’s no need to worry about animals, the size of your backyard or the weather — or not having a green thumb. And at a 70% discount with Amazon’s current Prime Day sale, there’s no reason not to give it a try. But these “too good to be true” deals might not last long, so you’ll want to act fast. This AeroGarden Harvest set measures 11 inches by 6 inches by 17 inches, designed to fit anywhere you desire, including the kitchen counter. You can grow up to six plants at a time, up to 12 inches tall. All you need is water, and with no soil required, this is a simple solution to growing herbs with no mess involved. The AeroGarden Harvest also includes six seed kits, including Genovese basil, curly parley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint. You’ll also get a 3-ounce bottle of natural plan nutrients that should last for a full season of growth. To use the system, all you do is fill the garden with water, drop in the pre-seeded pods and add some of AeroGarden’s liquid plant food. Your plants are good to go and you’ll be able to enjoy your harvest in weeks, with no special lighting or window placement needed.