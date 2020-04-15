Whether you’re in need of a last-minute Mother’s Day gift that can be delivered electronically, or you’re just looking to treat yourself to something new, Adidas’ latest promo is one you’ll want to take advantage of. Right now, you can score a $50 gift card from the fan-favorite activewear brand for just $40, which means you’re essentially getting $10 off your next purchase.

To take advantage of this gift card discount, first choose the image you’d like your e-gift card to bear. Then, on the following in screen, select $50 as your gift card amount, choose how many gift cards you’d like to purchase — there’s a limit of 5 per order — and indicate whether the gift card is for you or someone else; there’s a space to enter the recipient’s information, along with a personal message. Finally, you can choose whether to have the gift card sent to the recipient immediately or at a specific date and time.

Once you’ve added the gift card or cards to your cart, the discount will be applied automatically. Mother’s Day shopping has never been so easy (and economical).