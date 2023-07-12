Whether you’re looking for activewear, loungewear or everyday fits, Adidas is a reliable go-to for style, comfort and performance. Right now, you can save 25% off a ton of full-priced and sale (!) items during this Prime Day alternative sale — all you have to do is use the code SCOREBIG at checkout to save. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks that we’ll be shopping below. Read on and then check out more deals on the Adidas site. And when you’re done, be sure to check out the rest of our Prime Day coverage, too.