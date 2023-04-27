Adidas just got a sale section revamp as hundreds of items are marked down up to 40% during the Members Week sale. You’ll find sneakers, running tights, loungewear, sandals and way more discounted now through May 4.
One catch: The deals are for Adiclub members (you’ll need to log into your account to get the discounts). But it’s free to sign up for that sweet 40% off — and flat-rate $3 shipping.
There are a ton of items on sale, but if we know anything from Adidas discounts like these, it’s that they sell out fast. Read on for some of our favorites from the sale or head to Adidas for the whole Members Week selection.
Women’s styles
These metallic, gunmetal gray pants look fantastic at the club or just out and about — and the 100% recycled-materials construction is something to feel good about, too.
This subtle cropped hoodie keeps it cozy and loose — and you can pair it with the coordinating track pants ($53) for a whole look.
Perfect for hot summer days (or throwing a denim jacket over on spring days), this tank dress goes well with your favorite trainers.
Keep your run easy breezy with this boxy tank top made from recycled materials. The sage green looks great with black shorts or the coordinating ones, also on sale.
This two-part dress takes you through the whole year with a cool ruched tank dress as a base and a sheer bolero-cut hoodie overtop for a little extra drama.
Longer shorts are back in a big way this summer, and these classics are perfect for pulling on and getting the day going quickly fuss-free.
Marimekko’s graphic prints have been peppering our linens, kitchen potholders and bath towels since the mid-20th century, and they look pretty great on an Adidas tee, too.
With ’70s-inspired design and colorway, this slim, waffle-knit tee goes great with basically anything you want to wear on your bottom half, from tennis skirts to baggy denim.
An icon in their own right, these Stan Smiths have a minimalist style that you can wear with summer dresses, jeans and track bottoms alike.
For those of us who aren’t sweatpants people (sorry! we tried!), this flowy dress makes a great after-workout option (or “after-work,” too). The silky material (hello, recycled polyester single jersey construction) floats down around you perfect for some perfect post-shower lounging.
This perfectly oversized T-shirt in baby blue or rust is the perfect complement to your favorite sweat shorts — and the long sleeves look great left down or cuffed, depending on your vibe.
Men’s styles
A classic pair of sport shorts, these will take you through your gym sesh, daily jog or a few hours chasing your kids around.
These everyday sneakers are ideal for when you have a long day of walking ahead (traveling, work commutes) and need something so your feet don’t feel the miles — thanks to the built-in, energy-returning BOOST fabrication these are designed with.
Perfect lounging pants make for great weekends (or training sessions), and these track bottoms have a slim-but-relaxed fit for whatever the day requires of them.
Worn with your favorite jeans, shorts, or chinos, these unisex sneakers bring skater style to more tailored outfits (and the canvas upper keeps air moving on hot days, too).
It’s hard to go wrong with a pair of slip-on shoes for summer, and this minimalist all-white pair is basically bound to take its rightfully essential place in your everyday rotation.
These topographically trippy slides are based on the landscape of Mars but take their construction from materials from the dirt of our own planet — namely, sugarcane, which here happens to make a great sole.
Perfect for when your workouts take you off the trail, these all-terrain shoes are made for scrambles and bumpy terrain.
These out-of-the-archives track bottoms improve on the original design with at least 40% recycled content — but all the retro stylings that made these so popular in the first place.
The iconic trefoil tee gets the 40% off Members Week discount, making it the perfect time to add it into your wardrobe rotation.