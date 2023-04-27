Adidas just got a sale section revamp as hundreds of items are marked down up to 40% during the Members Week sale. You’ll find sneakers, running tights, loungewear, sandals and way more discounted now through May 4.

One catch: The deals are for Adiclub members (you’ll need to log into your account to get the discounts). But it’s free to sign up for that sweet 40% off — and flat-rate $3 shipping.

There are a ton of items on sale, but if we know anything from Adidas discounts like these, it’s that they sell out fast. Read on for some of our favorites from the sale or head to Adidas for the whole Members Week selection.