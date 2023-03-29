You often have to decide between a big screen and a portable design when you’re choosing a laptop, but the Acer Swift Edge changes the rules and does it with style and ample performance for everyday use. Normally a laptop of this caliber would cost more — the Acer Swift Edge carries a $1,499 MSRP — but a deal on Amazon has the laptop going for $1,079 right now, one of the lowest prices we’ve seen.

Acer Swift Edge Amazon A big, beautiful OLED display backed by capable hardware in a chassis that only weighs 2.58 pounds isn’t something you find everyday — no less at $1,079. $1,499 $1,079 at Amazon

The Acer Swift Edge comes running on an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor paired with 16GB of memory. That’s more than enough muscle to power through everyday tasks and then some. The efficiency of the processor also lends to exceptional battery life. And even though this is a thin and light laptop, it’s packing a decent selection of ports so you’re not thrust into “that dongle life” so many ultrabook and MacBook users wind up in.

The star of the show on the Swift Edge is the 16-inch display Acer manages to pack in. It’s an OLED panel that’s outright gorgeous. It boasts a resolution slightly higher than 4K thanks to an increased vertical resolution, and it can get especially bright when displaying HDR content. I recently tested this laptop and found it satisfactory at its retail price, but at almost a third off, it’s offering unmistakable value. For productivity on the go, there’s really no arguing with a big screen and powerful internals that come in such a lightweight package.