It’s hard to get a discount on Apple products, especially the latest models, but they do come around once in a while. That’s the case here, with a neat discount on Apple’s latest iPad Pro M2, our top-performance tablet pick. You can score the 2022 iPad Pro right now for $70 off at Amazon.

Best Tested iPad Pro M2 12.9-Inch (2022) Amazon You’ll get plenty of power out of the latest iPad Pro with its updated M2 chip and128GB of storage. Fit that power behind a display as classy as the iPad Pro’s and you’ve got a winning combination. Read our review $1099 $1029 at Amazon

This updated iPad Pro comes running on Apple’s M2 silicon. Simply put, that makes it about as powerful a tablet as you can find. Of all the tablets we’ve tested, this iPad Pro model topped the charts in performance. Whether it’s work or play, the sheer muscle in the M2 iPad Pro is up to the task. With Stage Manager, you can even have it run multiple apps at once and still hum along with ease.

All that power wouldn’t mean much if it was backing a lackluster display and came with terrible battery life, but that’s no concern here. This iPad Pro fits a 12.9-inch display Apple dubs “Liquid Retina XDR.” It delivers stunning color and contrast alongside a high peak brightness that lets HDR content sing. Add in ProMotion for a 120Hz refresh that makes everything on the display appear to move smoothly and you’ve got the recipe for an excellent display. And you can make use of the iPad all day, based on our battery testing.

While the 12.9-inch model is simply the top dog, it’s not the only discounted option. If you can get by with a smaller screen and less dynamic range, you can get the largely similar 11-inch iPad Pro for $750 after $50 off. Heck, even the compact iPad Air with M1 chip is getting a $40 discount right now.