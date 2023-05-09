Buying a cheaper pair of noise-canceling headphones can be dicey, as quality can vary widely. Of those that we’ve tested, the 1More SonoFlow stood out as the best, and while their $100 price tag helped land them there, this 20% discount at Amazon just makes them that much better.

The 1More SonoFlow headphones offer a pronounced midrange that’ll be handy for watching videos, listening to podcasts and attending online meetings. They’re not lacking bass either, so while the midrange handles vocals, the tight bass can keep the beat alive, even if it’s not as deep or rumbling as some headphones. 1More’s app will also let you tweak the EQ to your taste.

The headphones don’t settle for just basic Bluetooth either. If you have a phone that supports it, you can use Sony’s LDAC codec to transmit higher-quality audio to the SonoFlow. With noise cancellation enabled, the SonoFlow can subdue external noise better than any other similarly priced headphones we’ve tested. They can do all of this for the long haul with a 50-hour battery life, and even if the battery dies, the SonoFlow can just connect over a 3.5mm cable for wired audio.

While we’ve seen the SonoFlow drop this low before, the discount only tends to last a few days, so don’t sleep on it if you’re trying to get a deal on headphones that are already a stunning value.