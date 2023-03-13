This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Guide to Sleep, a week-long focus on everything you need to sleep better. We’ll be featuring new products and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new.

If you’ve decided to purchase a new mattress, you may be wondering whether it’s better to buy in-store or online — and how to choose.

So what’s the difference? The short answer is that you can get a great mattress either way; the choice comes down to what matters to you as a shopper. If you want the widest selection or the best value — and you’re willing to deal with a little bit of inconvenience if you don’t end up bonding with your new bed — it’s hard to beat buying online. If you want more personal attention and you’re more comfortable trying before you buy, brick-and-mortar is probably the way to go.

We’ve done both over our years of mattress ownership and testing, and we go into the details below.

Reasons to buy a mattress online

There’s a reason people love online shopping: you can do it anytime (whether that means a spree or fitting in a few minutes when you have space in your busy schedule), you don’t have to worry whether or not a store is open, you can do it from the comfort of your own home, and you have access to an endless range of options. There’s also the advantage of being able to look at ratings and reading reviews while you shop, whether from other customers or from professionals (like us).

All that holds true for buying a mattress online.

More options

Since you can choose among many brands, you’ll find a broader selection of mattresses online than you will at any traditional brick-and-mortar store. Typically a shop only carries a handful of brands and styles (or it may specialize in a single store brand). Online — even if you’re only looking at a single brand — you can find memory foam, innerspring, latex and hybrid styles, including beds that cater to individual needs, like adjustable or cooling mattresses.

It’s also easy to find beds for specific needs: if you need something for a larger frame or you are

l set on an organic mattress, it’s a lot easier to find what you want online than in store.

Better prices

It’s nearly impossible to compare mattresses apples to apples since almost no two are exactly alike, but you can compare similar mattresses online to find the best price that suits your needs. Many online brands are direct-to-consumer, which cuts out any middlemen and brick-and-mortar stores. This can drastically lower the mattress cost because there are no wholesalers involved or overhead costs such as the cost to operate a physical store. In addition, many online retailers offer special promotions and discounts, making it easier to find a good deal.

No pressure to buy

When buying a mattress online, you escape the stress of bargaining with a sales person and feeling like you need to decide in the store. Online shopping allows you to research, compare and decide at your own pace, without any added pressure.

Delivery to your doorstep

With online shopping, getting a mattress is as easy as buying anything else — books, clothes, groceries, whatever — online: with a few button clicks, you can get a mattress delivered straight to your door, hassle-free.

Many beds you buy online — such as those from , like Casper or Leesa — come compressed and arrive in a surprisingly small shipping box which makes it easy to set up at your convenience. It’s a lot easier to get a big box, however heavy, into an elevator and into your apartment, or up the stairs into your bedroom than it is to wrestle an unfurled mattress through those spaces.

One thing to keep in mind is that these mattresses in a box can be heavy, weighing over 100 pounds, so you may have difficulty unboxing and setting up the mattress alone — you’ll want a helper. For an additional fee, most of the direct-to-consumer brands will provide white-glove service, setting the mattress up wherever you like in your home and removing your old mattress.

Better return policy

Since you can’t feel a mattress online, most brands have a generous trial period and return policy. Make sure to check how long the trial period lasts and return policy details. Some brands will take the mattress back free of charge, while others may have you ship the mattress back or pay a return fee — otherwise they’ll ask you to donate the used mattress.

Josh Tal, PhD, of Joshua Tal, PhD and Associates Sleep and Health Psychotherapists, points out that there are some downsides to this process. “Usually the online companies with free return policies ask people to donate their used mattresses, but most donation centers will not accept mattresses, leading to incredible waste.”

Reasons to buy a mattress in-store

Going to a brick-and-mortar mattress shop means dealing directly with actual people who can advise you on your purchase decision, and — most importantly — lets you get some hands-on time with several mattresses before you decide to buy. Comparing between brands means going to multiple stores, so it’s not as convenient as switching between browser tabs, but if you’re the kind of person who wants personalized service, in-store mattress shopping may be right for you.

Try in-store before you buy

Shopping for a mattress in-store gives you the opportunity to physically touch, lie on, and test the mattress before making a purchase. Another advantage of buying-in stores is the opportunity to test several types of mattresses that may be new to you, such as hybrid or latex mattresses if available.

Even though you can only lay on a mattress for a few minutes in the store, that may be enough to be able to tell immediately if a bed is overly soft or firm for your tastes, or isn’t providing enough support to align your spine properly — things that are a lot more difficult to do simply by reading descriptions online. As we have discovered testing mattresses, terms such as “plush” and “firm” feel can vary significantly between brands. What one brand may consider soft, another may label as medium firm. We do our best to describe these distinctions, and reading user reviews can help too — but if you want the tactile experience yourself, you’ll have to visit a store.`

These snap judgements, of course, may not tell the whole story. Keep in mind that most mattress brands suggest you sleep on a mattress for a minimum of 30 days to let your body and the mattress adjust before making a final decision.

Salespeople can help with advice and answers to questions

Sales associates at brick-and-mortar stores are often knowledgeable about the products they sell and can provide individualized recommendations based on your specific needs. If you’re not clear on what you want or need, they can even direct you to likely options that may suit you well, where online you might have to work your way through a quiz or questionnaire (which can also get you good results, in our experience).

Also, if you’re having a conversation in person you can also get the answers you seek immediately rather than having to call or chat with a customer service representative online that may not be as familiar with the product.

Fast delivery and setup

If you need a mattress right away, purchasing it in-store can be a good option. The store will most likely deliver and set up your new mattress for you, as well as dispose of your old one, and some stores offer same-day delivery. Even if not, it can be easier to schedule a delivery with a store at a convenient time rather than just waiting for a big box to show up at your door.

Online returns may be a hassle — and can be wasteful

A few of the sleep experts we spoke with leaned towards buying in person or at least trying a mattress out before purchasing not just because that can help you make a more informed decision, but because the online returns process can be both inconvenient and wasteful.

You may be able to negotiate the price

Since in-store you’re dealing directly with a person, you have some options you’re unlikely to find online. Most significantly, you may be able to negotiate the cost of a mattress in-store to get a better deal. Another perk of in-store buying: a salesperson may be able to tell you when the next sale or discount is coming up.