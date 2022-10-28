Though Black Friday is officially Nov. 25, retailers have already been dropping deals. CNN Underscored’s team of editors has been scouring the internet to find the best deals on electronics, kitchen gadgets, must-have fashion buys and more ahead of the holidays — with a heavy focus on products we’ve personally tested and ones at or near their best prices ever.
Everything you need to know about Black Friday 2022 — plus the best early deals to shop
Even though Black Friday is still a few weeks away, it’s never too early to start preparing for the main event. Read on for everything we know about Black Friday 2022 so far, plus tips to make sure you’re ready to shop the best sales and deals when they drop.
Shop Target’s early Black Friday sale for deals on tech, kitchenware, gifts and more
Shop stellar deals on household essentials, holiday splurges and more at Target’s early Black Friday sale.
All Black Friday coverage
The internet’s favorite indestructible tights are just $35, thanks to the early Black Friday sale at Sheertex