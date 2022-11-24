Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

From coloring changing blush to pink cleaning paste, discovering new products has never been easier thanks to social media. And since we’re being honest… who hasn’t been convinced to purchase something that they saw on their Instagram or Tiktok feed?

At CNN Underscored, we’re constantly testing a variety of products to figure out what’s actually worth the buy and what’s just hype. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 30 viral products that caught our attention and are worth a buy this Black Friday.

Black Friday beauty deals

Black Friday home deals

Black Friday clothing deals