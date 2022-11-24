Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
From coloring changing blush to pink cleaning paste, discovering new products has never been easier thanks to social media. And since we’re being honest… who hasn’t been convinced to purchase something that they saw on their Instagram or Tiktok feed?
At CNN Underscored, we’re constantly testing a variety of products to figure out what’s actually worth the buy and what’s just hype. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 30 viral products that caught our attention and are worth a buy this Black Friday.
Black Friday beauty deals
This liquid exfoliant from Paula's Choice is one of the best chemical exfoliators our associate beauty editor Sophie Shaw has tried. Formulated with salicylic acid, it helps to clear pores for blemish-free skin.
Our senior lifestyle editor Rachel Lubitz is a big fan of this nail treatment. To strengthen her nails, she applies two coats, then applies one more coat every other day.
This easy to use chemical foot peel went viral due to its ability to effectively slough away old skin.
Thanks to this all-in-one hair dryer from Revlon, it only takes Lubitz a few passes and twists through her strands to achieve a voluminous blowout effect.
A favorite of TikTok strategist Hannah Lauson, this oil from Olaplex keeps her hair frizz-free and hydrated.
This gentle makeup-dissolving cleanser is formulated with algae extract, pumpkin enzymes and jojoba. After just one use, social lead Stephanie Griffin was blown away by how soft and clear her skin looked.
This beauty tool is perfect for depuffing the face and fending off headaches. Simply pop it in the freezer and pull it out when you're ready to use.
Ergonomically designed to help users achieve a comfortable shave, this waterproof trimmer went viral after being featured in this TikTok.
Shaw first saw this color-changing blush on the Supergreat app, and then on her TikTok For You Page. When applied to her skin, the blush transforms into a beautiful raspberry pink.
This lash enhancing serum which is formulated with amino acids, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E helps give the appearance of longer and thicker lashes.
This beauty product that went viral on TikTok is formulated to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.
Encouraged to try this product by a friend and TikTok, senior editor Chelsea Stone loves how lightweight and smoothing the formula is. While she opts to wear it alone, you can use this product in combination with another foundation or as a highlighter.
A former coworker put this TikTok loved product on associate editor Lindsey Smith's radar in 2016 and she's been hooked ever since. It works like magic to color correct and mask imperfections and it has the added benefit of SPF.
After seeing a ton of people on her For You page rave about the benefits of using a clarifying shampoo, Lauson did a little research and found that many people love this one from Ouai. Formulated with apple cider vinegar, this detox shampoo works to remove product buildup.
This curling rod headband is a heat-free way to achieve curls overnight.
A favorite of Smith, who decided to try this deodorant after seeing it all over social media, users love its effectiveness and its rose scent.
Black Friday home deals
This Amazon best-seller which went viral after appearing on Shark Tank, uses suction to extract the irritants left under your skin following a bug bite or sting. The result? Instant relief from itching and swelling.
This rechargeable lighter is the perfect tool to have when camping or hiking.
Our pick for the best budget air fryer, the Dash Tasti-Crisp makes it easy for users to quickly air fry their food.
This electric frother will help you achieve the perfect amount of froth in your morning coffee.
This 2-in-1 handheld device can be used to open and re-seal snack bags.
This cleaning gel went viral for its ability to pick up dirt and dust from hard-to-reach spots.
Users of this TikTok-approved product, love it for its ability to clean a variety of different surfaces.
This roller can be used to remove pet hair from clothing and furniture.
This mini battery-powered vacuum from Amazon is perfect for cleaning your desk.
This TikTok-approved door lock can be used to secure a door without a lock and as an extra level of security when traveling.
Black Friday clothing deals
Chances are you’ve probably seen some people on Instagram wearing pieces from Parade, a brand that makes soft and sustainable loungewear, underwear and apparel.
These tights from Sheertex are designed to be rip-proof, so wearers can go about their day without worrying about their tights getting holes or snags in them.
Nap dresses have been all over our Instagram Explore pages for years and for good reason. This crepe one from Hill House which Smith loves, features a fun print, ruffled shoulders and pockets.