underscored Viral Lead Temp CNNU
Sophie Shaw/CNN Underscored

Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

From coloring changing blush to pink cleaning paste, discovering new products has never been easier thanks to social media. And since we’re being honest… who hasn’t been convinced to purchase something that they saw on their Instagram or Tiktok feed?

At CNN Underscored, we’re constantly testing a variety of products to figure out what’s actually worth the buy and what’s just hype. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 30 viral products that caught our attention and are worth a buy this Black Friday.

Black Friday beauty deals

Black Friday Deal
CosRx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
Jillian Tracy/CNN

Our editorial coordinator Jillian Tracy picked up this product back in the summer of 2020 in an effort to try and get K-pop idol-quality skin, and she's never looked back. It’s her favorite product for hydrating, especially after an exfoliating mask or face wash.

$25 $13 at Amazon
Black Friday Deal
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Sophie Shaw/CNN

This liquid exfoliant from Paula's Choice is one of the best chemical exfoliators our associate beauty editor Sophie Shaw has tried. Formulated with salicylic acid, it helps to clear pores for blemish-free skin.

$34 $29 at Amazon
Black Friday Deal
OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Treatment
viral-beauty-opi.jpg
Rachel Lubitz/CNN

Our senior lifestyle editor Rachel Lubitz is a big fan of this nail treatment. To strengthen her nails, she applies two coats, then applies one more coat every other day.

$19 $13 at Amazon
Black Friday Deal
Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel
prime-day-viral-babyfoot.jpg
Amazon

This easy to use chemical foot peel went viral due to its ability to effectively slough away old skin.


Read our review


$30 $20 at Amazon
Best Tested
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer
viral-beauty-revlon.jpg
Rachel Lubitz/CNN

Thanks to this all-in-one hair dryer from Revlon, it only takes Lubitz a few passes and twists through her strands to achieve a voluminous blowout effect.

$40 $25 at Amazon
Black Friday Deal
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil
Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil
Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil
Hannah Lauson/CNN

A favorite of TikTok strategist Hannah Lauson, this oil from Olaplex keeps her hair frizz-free and hydrated.

$30 $24 at Amazon
Mara Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil
augustedfavs stephanie mara cleansing oil
Stephanie Griffin/CNN

This gentle makeup-dissolving cleanser is formulated with algae extract, pumpkin enzymes and jojoba. After just one use, social lead Stephanie Griffin was blown away by how soft and clear her skin looked.

$58 at Free People
Black Friday Deal
Esarora Ice Roller
viral-beauty-esarora.jpg
Rachel Lubitz/CNN

This beauty tool is perfect for depuffing the face and fending off headaches. Simply pop it in the freezer and pull it out when you're ready to use.

$19 $15 at Amazon
Meridian The Trimmer
Meridian The Trimmer
Meridian The Trimmer
Sophie Shaw/CNN

Ergonomically designed to help users achieve a comfortable shave, this waterproof trimmer went viral after being featured in this TikTok.

$74 $63 at Amazon
Youthforia BYO Blush
Youthforia BYO Blush
Youthforia BYO Blush
Sophie Shaw/CNN

Shaw first saw this color-changing blush on the Supergreat app, and then on her TikTok For You Page. When applied to her skin, the blush transforms into a beautiful raspberry pink.

$36 at Amazon
Black Friday Deal
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum
Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum
Amazon

This lash enhancing serum which is formulated with amino acids, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E helps give the appearance of longer and thicker lashes.

$25 at Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Instant Firmx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener
peter thomas roth instant firmx eye tightener review lead
CNN/Rachel Lubitz

This beauty product that went viral on TikTok is formulated to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.


Read our review

$38 at Peter Thomas Roth
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter
Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter
Chelsea Stone/CNN

Encouraged to try this product by a friend and TikTok, senior editor Chelsea Stone loves how lightweight and smoothing the formula is. While she opts to wear it alone, you can use this product in combination with another foundation or as a highlighter.

$46 at Charlotte Tilbury
Dr. Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30
Dr. Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30
Dr. Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30
Lindsey Smith/CNN

A former coworker put this TikTok loved product on associate editor Lindsey Smith's radar in 2016 and she's been hooked ever since. It works like magic to color correct and mask imperfections and it has the added benefit of SPF.

$52 at Dr. Jart
Ouai Detox Shampoo
Ouai Detox Shampoo
Ouai Detox Shampoo
Hannah Lauson/CNN

After seeing a ton of people on her For You page rave about the benefits of using a clarifying shampoo, Lauson did a little research and found that many people love this one from Ouai. Formulated with apple cider vinegar, this detox shampoo works to remove product buildup.

$30 at Amazon
Black Friday Deal
Corated Heatless Curling Rod Headband
underscored Corated Heatless Curling Rod Headband CNNU
Amazon

This curling rod headband is a heat-free way to achieve curls overnight.

$14 $8 at Amazon
Megababe Rosy Pits Daily Deodorant
Megababe Rosy Pits Daily Deodorant
Megababe Rosy Pits Daily Deodorant
Lindsey Smith/CNN

A favorite of Smith, who decided to try this deodorant after seeing it all over social media, users love its effectiveness and its rose scent.

$14 at Target

Black Friday home deals

Black Friday Deal
Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool
Bug Bite Thing

This Amazon best-seller which went viral after appearing on Shark Tank, uses suction to extract the irritants left under your skin following a bug bite or sting. The result? Instant relief from itching and swelling.


Read our review

$29 $17 at Amazon
Meiruby Electric Lighter
Amazon

This rechargeable lighter is the perfect tool to have when camping or hiking.

$13 at Amazon
Best Tested
Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer
airdash
Amazon

Our pick for the best budget air fryer, the Dash Tasti-Crisp makes it easy for users to quickly air fry their food.


Read our review

$60 at Amazon
Zulay Milk Frother
Zulay Handheld Milk Frother
Amazon

This electric frother will help you achieve the perfect amount of froth in your morning coffee.

$17 $11 at Amazon
Black Friday Deal
EZCO Mini Bag Sealer
underscored Ezco Mini Bag Sealer CNNU
Amazon

This 2-in-1 handheld device can be used to open and re-seal snack bags.

$19 $12 at Amazon
Black Friday Deal
ColorCoral Universal Dust Cleaner Gel
Amazon

This cleaning gel went viral for its ability to pick up dirt and dust from hard-to-reach spots.

$10 $6 at Amazon
Stardrops The Pink Stuff Bundle
prime-day-viral-thepinkstuff.jpg
Amazon

Users of this TikTok-approved product, love it for its ability to clean a variety of different surfaces.

$25 $22 at Amazon
Nado Care Pet Hair Remover
Nado Pet Hair Remover
Amazon

This roller can be used to remove pet hair from clothing and furniture.

$35 $25 at Amazon
Black Friday Deal
Odistar Mini Desktop Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

This mini battery-powered vacuum from Amazon is perfect for cleaning your desk.

$17 $11 at Amazon
Black Friday Deal
Acemining Portable Door Lock, 2-Pack
AceMining Portable Door Lock, 2-Pack
AceMining Portable Door Lock, 2-Pack
Amazon

This TikTok-approved door lock can be used to secure a door without a lock and as an extra level of security when traveling.

$20 $11 at Amazon

Black Friday clothing deals

Black Friday Deal
Parade Matching Sets
underscored Parade Matching Set CNNU
CNN/Sophie Shaw

Chances are you’ve probably seen some people on Instagram wearing pieces from Parade, a brand that makes soft and sustainable loungewear, underwear and apparel.


Read our review

From $42 $36 at Parade
Black Friday Deal
Sheertex Classic Sheer Rip-Resist Tights
viral-products-sheertex.jpg
Sophie Shaw/CNN

These tights from Sheertex are designed to be rip-proof, so wearers can go about their day without worrying about their tights getting holes or snags in them.


Read our review

$59 $35 at Sheertex
Black Friday Deal
Hill House Home The Crepe Ellie Nap Dress
viral-products-hillhouse.jpg
Lindsey Smith/CNN

Nap dresses have been all over our Instagram Explore pages for years and for good reason. This crepe one from Hill House which Smith loves, features a fun print, ruffled shoulders and pockets.

$150 $105 at Hill House Home