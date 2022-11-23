BFCM-2022_Lead-sustainable.jpg
Thousand Fell

Black Friday is here, which means deals on thousands of brands of products. You’re probably looking for discounted tech, mattresses and more, but it’s also a great time to save on sustainable products to help you reduce your waste throughout the rest of the year. To help, we scoured the internet and compiled the best deals on sustainable products below. Be sure to check back frequently, as we’ll be updating this story throughout the day as we find more great deals.

Best Black Friday deals on sustainable products

Best Tested
Tushy Classic 3.0
christmas gift ideas tushy
Hello Tushy
Save on toilet paper with our favorite bidet attachment, which is 30% off through Nov. 29 when you use code BROWNFRIDAY.

Read our review

$129 $90 at Hello Tushy
AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360
aerogarden
Aerogarden

Save money by growing herbs in the comfort of your own home. AeroGarden is offering 30% off sitewide now through Nov. 29.

$206 $140 at AeroGarden
Everlane The ReNew Fleece Half-Zip
Everlane The ReNew Fleece Half-Zip product card CNNU.jpg
Everlane

Made from 100% recycled polyester, this half-zip fleece sweater can keep you toasty and stylish all winter long.

$88 $44 at Everlane
Editor Favorite
Stasher Marie Kondo Holiday Set
Stasher Marie Kondo Holiday Set product card CNNU.jpg
Stasher

The collaboration we've been dreaming of, organization expert Marie Kondo and reusable silicone bag brand Stasher got together for this discounted holiday set.

Read our review

$80 $60 at Stasher

Black Friday home product deals

Tushy

Not only is our favorite bidet attachment discounted right now, but you can score 30% off on all Tushy products with code BROWNFRIDAY. That means you can get the Tushy Classic, Tushy Spa or even upgrade to the Tushy Ace for less through Nov. 29.

Editor Favorite
Tushy Ace Electric Bidet Seat
Tushy Ace Electric Bidet
Tushy
This luxurious bidet features a warm seat, water temperature control, an integrated dryer and so much more.
$599 $419 at Hello Tushy
Editor Favorite
Tushy Ottoman
tushyottoman
This discounted ottoman helps make going to the bathroom a more luxurious experience.
$69 $48 at Hello Tushy

Stasher

These reusable silicone bags are a must-have for any household cutting back on plastic waste. They can be pricey, which is why we always take advantage of sales to stock up. Now through Nov. 28, you can snag the bags for 30% off.

Editor Favorite
Stasher Starter Kit, 7-Pack
Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag Bundle 7-Pack
Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag Bundle 7-Pack
Amazon

Stop using plastic bags and swap them out with these reusable silicone ones instead.

Read our review

$93 $65 at Stasher
Stasher On-The-Go, 6-Pack
Stasher On-The-Go 6-Pack product card CNNU.jpg
Stasher
Whether you're packing your kid's lunch or your own, this Stasher pack has bags that are the perfect size for sandwiches and snacks alike.
$65 $49 at Stasher

AeroGarden

Growing herbs and vegetables by yourself can not only save you money, but it can reduce the plastic packaging you consume, not to mention the carbon costs of shipping produce around the world. AeroGarden helps you grow veggies easily in your own home, and now through Nov. 29 you can get 30% off sitewide and free shipping on orders over $50.

AeroGarden Bounty
Aerogarden Bounty
Aerogarden Bounty
Aerogarden

This large AeroGarden can grow up to nine plants, with 24 inches of vertical grow height for tall vegetables.

$460 $316 at AeroGarden

Package Free

Package Free is one of our favorite sites to shop for sustainable, zero-waste products. The brand’s starter kits are especially useful for introducing yourself or others to a lifestyle with less waste. Score 40% off now through Nov. 27 with code HOLIDAY.

Editor Favorite
Package Free Kitchen Essentials Gift Set
Package Free Kitchen Essentials Gift Set product card CNNU.jpg
Package Free
Reduce the waste in your kitchen with this nifty set from Package Free, which includes a dishcloth, two different dish brushes and a copper scrubber.
$34 $20 at Package Free
Package Free Hair Gift Set in Lavender
Package Free Hair Gift Set in Lavender product card CNNU.jpg
Package Free
Your hair routine can produce a lot of plastic. Swap out your shampoo and conditioner with these zero waste options.
$58 $30 at Package Free

Blueland

Cleaning products produce lots of plastic waste, which is why we love replacing traditional options with low-waste options like those from Blueland. The brand offers any sort of cleaning product you can think of, and you can get 15% off orders $55 or more or 20% off orders $75 or more now through Dec. 15.

Editor Favorite
Blueland Clean Suite Kit
Blueland Clean Suite Kit product card CNNU.jpg
Blueland
Blueland offers tons of low-waste, reusable cleaning products. The brand's Clean Suite includes all the basics so you can keep your home clean sustainably.
$80 $64 at Blueland

Dropps

We love Dropps, since it offers tons of low-waste options for everyday tasks like laundry and washing dishes. Right now, you can score 30% off sitewide.

Editor Favorite
Dropps Stain & Odor Laundry Detergent
dropps review prod card
Dropps

Cut plastic out of your laundry routine with these low-waste detergent pods. Just drop them into the drum for a safe, powerful clean.

Read our review

$20 From $14 at Dropps

Black Friday apparel deals

Naadam

Naadam is famous for its sustainable sweaters made from 100% Mongolian wool. This Cyber Week, the brand is taking 40% off tons of sweaters, hoodies and more when you use code BLACKFRIDAY40 until Nov. 24.

Naadam Luxe Cashmere Oversized Crewneck Sweater
Naadam Luxe Cashmere Oversized Crewneck Sweater product card CNNU.jpg
Naadam

This buttery-soft sweater has a slouchy, relaxed look that's perfect to pair with any outfit. Not to mention it's made with Naadam's luxurious 100% Mongolian cashmere.

$275 $165 at Naadam
Naadam Merino Cashmere Baby Rib Crewneck Cardigan
Naadam Merino Cashmere Baby Rib Crewneck Cardigan product card CNNU.jpg
Naadam

This ribbed cardigan is made from a 90% Merino wool and 10% cashmere combining the best of both versatile materials.

$175 $105 at Naadam

Girlfriend Collective

This popular activewear brand has inclusive sizing and uses recycled plastic bottles to create its materials. Right now, you can get 35% off sitewide and up to 70% off select products.

Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-Rise Legging
Black Compressive High-Rise Legging product card CNNU.jpg
Girlfriend Collective
Made from 79% recycled plastic bottles and 21% spandex, these leggings provide the perfect balance of comfort and support.
$78 $23 at Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Ivory Paloma Racerback Bra
Ivory Paloma Racerback Bra product card CNNU.jpg
Girlfriend Collective
Designed for medium-impact workouts, this sports bra has a scoop neck, built-in support and more to keep you stylish and comfortable.
$46 $30 at Girlfriend Collective

Everlane

Everlane uses eco-friendly materials such as organic cotton and fabrics made from recycled water bottles so you can feel better about the clothes you wear. Now through Nov. 28, you can snag select styles at Everlane for 40% off, with some pieces seeing discounts of up to 50% off.

Everlane The Rigid Slouch Jean
Everlane Rigid Slouch Jean
Everlane

Score a pair of Everlane's ever-popular jeans in a relaxed, loose fit for 50% off. The pants use 100% organic cotton and are made at Everlane's sustainable denim factories.

$108 $54 at Everlane

Thousand Fell

Thousand Fell offers stylish, sustainable sneakers made from materials like recycled plastic bottles. The best part about these shoes is that you can send them back to Thousand Fell for recycling, and the brand will give you a discount on your next pair. If you don’t want to wait for a discount though, you can get 25% off your purchase plus a gift right now through Nov. 23.

Thousand Fell Women's Lace Up
white sneakers
Sam Fuller
These shoes are 100% animal free and vegan, made with recycled plastic bottles and can be returned to Thousand Fell to be recycled themselves.
$145 $109 at Thousand Fell

Cotopaxi

This outdoor clothing brand uses sustainably sourced materials and ensures its supply chain protects human rights, while producing some seriously stellar products. You can get select Cotopaxi jackets, packs and more for 25% off and save even more on past-season items by up to 50%.

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi Fuego Hoodie product card CNNU
Cotopaxi

This past-season style of Cotopaxi's classic jacket is currently $110 off, but if the color or size you're looking for isn't in stock, check out this season's version for $206.

$275 $165 at Cotopaxi

Reformation

Another fashion brand that uses eco-friendly materials in its clothes, Reformation is hosting a sale from today through Nov. 28 where you can score 25% off sitewide.

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans product card CNNU.jpg
Reformation
Crafted from 57% regenerative cotton and 43% Tencel Lyocell, these jeans have a fitted waist and hip with a relaxed leg making it the perfect everyday jean.
$128 $96 at Reformation
Reformation Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan
Reformation Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan product card CNNU.jpg
Reformation
This cardigan is made from 90% recycled cashmere so you can feel better about your sweater.
$248 $186 at Reformation

Nisolo

Nisolo takes a holistic approach to sustainability by not only using eco-friendly materials but also by giving all its workers a living wage throughout its supply chain. Support the good Nisolo is doing during its sale, where you can take 25% off huarache sandals, boots and other select footwear through the end of the month.

Nisolo Everyday Chelsea Boot
best sustainable shoes nisolo Women’s Everyday Chelsea Boot
Nisolo
These classic boots ave a water-resistant, leather upper and a cushioned insole with memory foam for ultimate comfort.
$200 $180 at Nisolo