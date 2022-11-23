Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Black Friday is here, which means deals on thousands of brands of products. You’re probably looking for discounted tech, mattresses and more, but it’s also a great time to save on sustainable products to help you reduce your waste throughout the rest of the year. To help, we scoured the internet and compiled the best deals on sustainable products below. Be sure to check back frequently, as we’ll be updating this story throughout the day as we find more great deals.
Best Black Friday deals on sustainable products
Save money by growing herbs in the comfort of your own home. AeroGarden is offering 30% off sitewide now through Nov. 29.
Made from 100% recycled polyester, this half-zip fleece sweater can keep you toasty and stylish all winter long.
The collaboration we've been dreaming of, organization expert Marie Kondo and reusable silicone bag brand Stasher got together for this discounted holiday set.
Black Friday home product deals
Tushy
Not only is our favorite bidet attachment discounted right now, but you can score 30% off on all Tushy products with code BROWNFRIDAY. That means you can get the Tushy Classic, Tushy Spa or even upgrade to the Tushy Ace for less through Nov. 29.
Stasher
These reusable silicone bags are a must-have for any household cutting back on plastic waste. They can be pricey, which is why we always take advantage of sales to stock up. Now through Nov. 28, you can snag the bags for 30% off.
Stop using plastic bags and swap them out with these reusable silicone ones instead.
AeroGarden
Growing herbs and vegetables by yourself can not only save you money, but it can reduce the plastic packaging you consume, not to mention the carbon costs of shipping produce around the world. AeroGarden helps you grow veggies easily in your own home, and now through Nov. 29 you can get 30% off sitewide and free shipping on orders over $50.
This large AeroGarden can grow up to nine plants, with 24 inches of vertical grow height for tall vegetables.
Package Free
Package Free is one of our favorite sites to shop for sustainable, zero-waste products. The brand’s starter kits are especially useful for introducing yourself or others to a lifestyle with less waste. Score 40% off now through Nov. 27 with code HOLIDAY.
Your hair routine can produce a lot of plastic. Swap out your shampoo and conditioner with these zero-waste options.
Blueland
Cleaning products produce lots of plastic waste, which is why we love replacing traditional options with low-waste options like those from Blueland. The brand offers any sort of cleaning product you can think of, and you can get 15% off orders of $55 or more or 20% off orders of $75 or more now through Dec. 15.
Dropps
We love Dropps since it offers tons of low-waste options for everyday tasks like laundry and washing dishes. Right now you can score 30% off sitewide.
Cut plastic out of your laundry routine with these low-waste detergent pods. Just drop them into the drum for a safe, powerful clean.
Black Friday apparel deals
Naadam
Naadam is famous for its sustainable sweaters made from 100% Mongolian wool. This Cyber Week, the brand is taking 40% off tons of sweaters, hoodies and more when you use code BLACKFRIDAY40 until Nov. 24.
This buttery-soft sweater has a slouchy, relaxed look that's perfect to pair with any outfit. Not to mention it's made with Naadam's luxurious 100% Mongolian cashmere.
This ribbed cardigan is made from 90% merino wool and 10% cashmere, combining the best of both versatile materials.
Girlfriend Collective
This popular activewear brand has inclusive sizing and uses recycled plastic bottles to create its materials. Right now you can get 35% off sitewide and up to 70% off select products.
Everlane
Everlane uses eco-friendly materials such as organic cotton and fabrics made from recycled water bottles so you can feel better about the clothes you wear. Now through Nov. 28, you can snag select styles at Everlane for 40% off, with some pieces seeing discounts of up to 50% off.
Score a pair of Everlane's ever-popular jeans in a relaxed, loose fit for 50% off. The pants use 100% organic cotton and are made at Everlane's sustainable denim factories.
Thousand Fell
Thousand Fell offers stylish, sustainable sneakers made from materials like recycled plastic bottles. The best part about these shoes is that you can send them back to Thousand Fell for recycling, and the brand will give you a discount on your next pair. If you don’t want to wait for a discount, though, you can get 25% off your purchase, plus a gift right now through Nov. 23.
These shoes are 100% animal-free and vegan, made with recycled plastic bottles, and they can be returned to Thousand Fell to be recycled themselves.
Cotopaxi
This outdoor clothing brand uses sustainably sourced materials and ensures its supply chain protects human rights while producing some seriously stellar products. You can get select Cotopaxi jackets, packs and more for 25% off and save even more on past-season items by up to 50%.
This past-season style of Cotopaxi's classic jacket is currently $110 off, but if the color or size you're looking for isn't in stock, check out this season's version for $206.
Reformation
Another fashion brand that uses eco-friendly materials in its clothes, Reformation is hosting a sale from today through Nov. 28 where you can score 25% off sitewide.
Crafted from 57% regenerative cotton and 43% Tencel Lyocell, these jeans have a fitted waist and hip with a relaxed leg, making it the perfect everyday jean.
Nisolo
Nisolo takes a holistic approach to sustainability by not only using eco-friendly materials but also by giving all its workers a living wage throughout its supply chain. Support the good Nisolo is doing during its sale, where you can take 25% off huarache sandals, boots and other select footwear through the end of the month.
These classic boots have a water-resistant, leather upper and a cushioned insole with memory foam for ultimate comfort.