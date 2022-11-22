BFCM-2022_Lead-Bandier.jpg
Bandier

Black Friday is just around the corner, but many fashion deals are already here. From designer clothes, to trendy accessories, to practical gifts like outerwear and socks, the seasonal sales have fashion finds for everyone on your list (including yourself).

Whether you want to get all your holiday shopping done at one store — major retailers like Macy’s and Nordstrom have ongoing sales to beat the rush — or are looking to find something special from a smaller brand, we’ve found the best Black Friday fashion deals to shop now. Featuring bestselling styles, editor-approved labels and some of the lowest prices we’ve seen this year, check out the top holiday fashion sales (and our favorite pieces) ahead.

Best Black Friday fashion deals

Macy’s

Save on clothes and gifts for men, women and kids and babies during Macy’s Black Friday Early Access sale. Along with deep discounts (we’re talking 60% off or more) on apparel for the whole family, there are equally fabulous deals on shoes, handbags and accessories, and jewelry, too. See a few of our current favorite pieces below, or discover more of our favorite Macy’s fashion and home deals here.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat
ralph-lauren-Faux-Fur-Trim-Hooded-Down-Puffer-Coat-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Macy's
Stay warm and save 60% on this puffer coat finished with faux fur and leather, available in six colors. The cozy and stylish option is among over 1,000 women's outerwear pieces on sale for Black Friday.
$335 $134 at Macy's
Nautica Navtech Performance Classic Fit Quarter-Zip Sweater
nautica-Men's-Navtech-Performance-Classic-Fit-Solid-Quarter-Zip-Sweater-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Macy's
Made with a temperature controlled stretch knit, we love the variety of colors available in this quarter-zip style. There are also men's crewnecks, turtlenecks and cardigans aplenty on sale now.
$80 $39 at Macy's
Calvin Klein Girls Illusion Mesh Bow Front Dress
calvin-klein-girls-Illusion-Mesh-Bow-Front-Dress-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Macy's
Get your kids ready for the holidays with party-ready pieces. From festive girls' dresses to boys' holiday outfits, they'll be dressed to the nines for all of your celebrations.
$80 $32 at Macy's
Coach Tali Bucket Bag
coach-Tali-Bucket-Bag-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Macy's
A bag that'll go with anything, Coach's Tali bucket bag — now 50% off — comes with two interchangeable straps, one leather and one webbing. Whatever style you're searching for, there's plenty of designer bags from Michael Kors, DKNY and more to score, too.
$395 $198 at Macy's

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is one of our favorite destinations for holiday gifting — and the store has made it even sweeter with its Holiday Deals. Offering up to 60% off until Nov. 29, there are thousands of clothes and accessories on sale for women, men, and kids — even Gen-Z. To narrow down your search, find our top Nordstrom Holiday Deals picks here, in addition to below.

BlankNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket
nordstrom-blanknyc-Faux-Leather-Moto-Jacket-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Nordstrom
A gift that will never go out of style, a moto jacket is a fashion essential. Grab this one for 60% off, or browse tons of other outerwear options on sale now.
$98 $39 at Nordstrom
Zella Live In Rib Pocket High-Waist Leggings
Live-In-Rib-Pocket-High-Waist-Leggings
Nordstrom
With an activewear sale that any athleisure-lover will swoon over, shoppers can stock up on their favorite pieces from Zella, Alo, Beyond Yoga and more.
$69 $35 at Nordstrom
Adidas Men's Ozworld Cargo Jogger Pants
Men's-Ozworld-Cargo-Jogger-Pants
Nordstrom
Balancing streetwear and sportswear, find discounts from his favorite brands like Adidas, Nike, The North Face and more. These cargo joggers are great for going out in the city — and they're made from 100% recycled polyester.
$100 $60 at Nordstrom
Kate Spade New York Knott Colorblocked Leather Tote
kate-spade-knott-colorblocked-leather-tote-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Nordstrom
You'll be amazed at how much fits inside this pebbled leather tote. With two interior compartments, plus a pocket divider, it'll be your new favorite carryall — or if you're looking for a smaller bag, Nordstrom has tons of purses at any price point to shop on sale.
$398 $239 at Nordstrom

Madewell

Take 40% off men’s and women’s clothes and accessories with code OHJOY through Nov. 24. From new-in styles to already-discounted sale items, the early Black Friday savings are full of gems. Including Madewell’s bestselling denim and assortment of comfy, cozy sweaters, there are savings on wardrobe essentials that’ll get you through this season and beyond.

Loretto Mockneck Pullover Sweater
madewell-Loretto-Mockneck-Pullover-Sweater-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Madewell
With the promo code, you can take an extra 40% off the sale price of this bestselling sweater. It comes in five colors, plus sizes and looks great with a beanie, too.
$98 $45 at Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean in Wrenford Wash
madewell-Vintage-Flare-Jean-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Madewell
We love these chic, vintage-inspired jeans for the office or everyday. But if flared isn't for you, Madewell has wide-leg, straight-leg, and plenty more silhouettes to choose from.
$128 $77 at Madewell
Sunday Flannel Long Sleeve Shirt
madewell-Sunday-Flannel-Perfect-Long-Sleeve-Shirt-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Madewell
Available in both solid colors and seasonal plaids, this flannel shirt is the perfect men's layering piece. Pair it with some denim and a tee for a foolproof outfit.
$90 $54 at Madewell

Adidas

Adidas’ clothes, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids are up to 70% off through November 26. From hitting the gym to hitting the streets, you’ll find sporty essentials like sneakers, hoodies, track pants and more.

Men's Superstar Shoes
adidas-superstar-sneakers-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Adidas

Rock the three stripes for 40% off and grab these classic sneakers. They come in 27 colorways, and many of them are on sale. Adidas also has dozens of the Stan Smith sneakers on sale, too.

$95 $57 at Adidas
Women's Own The Run Hooded Wind Jacket
adidas-OWN-THE-RUN-HOODED-WIND-JACKET-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Adidas

Lightweight and water resistant, this running jacket will keep you protected from wind and light rain.

$70 $42 at Adidas
Kids Essential 22 Hood Pullover
adidas-kids-essential-hood-pullover-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Adidas

Keep the kids looking fresh — this comfy three stripe hoodie is 70% off.

$40 $12 at Adidas

Urban Outfitters

UO Rewards Members get 25% off sitewide for Black Friday through Nov. 28 — if you’re not already a member, it’s free to join. Home to trend-driven styles for women and men, plus home and beauty goods, Urban Outfitters has plenty of pieces to eagerly unwrap this holiday season. Don’t miss its gift guides and sale section for more ideas, too.

BDG Eliana Bootcut Cargo Pant
BDG-Eliana-Bootcut-Cargo-Pant-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Urban Outfitters

UO Rewards members can hop on the cargo pants trend and save $20 on each pair — they come in five colors.

$79 $59 at Urban Outfitters
Jeffrey Campbell Clogge Platform Mule
Jeffrey-Campbell-Clogge-Platform-Mule-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Urban Outfitters

These Barbiecore clogs are cute and comfortable with a platform heel. Choose from the other seven colors if pink isn't your thing.

$60 $45 at Urban Outfitters
Standard Cloth Utility Fleece Jacket
Standard-Cloth-Utility-Fleece-Jacket-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Urban Outfitters

A soft and cozy layer for the season, stay warm in a monochrome fleece jacket

$129 $97 at Urban Outfitters

Parade

Parade’s Black Friday sale officially starts Nov. 24, but you can sign up for Early Access and shop the deals now. The gender-inclusive intimates and apparel brand is offering 30% off all orders, with 40% off orders of $125+ and 50% off orders of $250+. Parade will also be holding its first-ever Lighting Sale, where select bestsellers will be 70% off, with styles changing every 24 hours. Plus, you can also grab free gifts with your purchase throughout the Black Friday sale, so keep an eye out for promo codes on the website.

Dream Comfort Brief
parade-dream-comfort-brief-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Parade
Save $4 on Parade's bestselling underwear. We tested them and love how the soft briefs never dig in and sit at a comfortable mid-rise.

Read our review

$12 $8 at Parade
SuperSoft Warm Thermal Long Sleeve
parade-SuperSoft-Warm-Thermal-Long-Sleeve-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Parade
Save at least 30% on Parade's fan-favorite pajamas and base layers, like this lightweight yet warm thermal top.
$24 $17 at Parade

Black Friday women’s clothing deals

Hill House Home

Hill House Home is spreading cheer during its annual sale with 30% off sitewide with the code 30FORYOU. Known for its ultra-comfy, ultra-cute nap dresses, the brand has tons of prints and silhouettes to choose from. With seasonal styles in velvet and plaid, you can save on festive new arrivals and monogrammable gifts, plus pajamas for the whole family. You can also take 30% off of luxe sheets and bedding with the code, too.

Nap Dress in Navy Velvet
hill-house-velvet-nap-dress-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Hill House Home
This dressed-up version of the brand's signature Nap Dress is just as soft and comfortable as the original. It also comes in 21 different colors and fabrics if velvet isn't your thing.
$175 $123 at Hill House Home
The Women's Hotel Robe
hill-house-home-hotel-robe-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Hill House Home
Printed with Hill House's whimsical botanical patterns, the Hotel Robe is just the right amount of oversized and absorbent.
$125 $88 at Hill House Home

Cuup

Through November 28, get early Black Friday savings on Cuup’s editor-approved intimates. With $38 bras and $8 underwear, you can save on favorites like The Plunge bra and seamless modal thong.

The Plunge Mesh Bra
cuup-the-plunge-bra-core-colors-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Cuup

Save 44% on Cuup's bestselling Plunge bra — it was one of our favorite styles we tested since the comfy mesh is nearly invisible underneath clothes.

Read our review

$68 $38 at Cuup
The Bikini
cuup-the-bikini-limited-edition-colors-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Cuup
A great everyday option, The Bikini undies are another one of our favorites. They're made from soft modal and can sit high or low on the hips.
$20 $8 at Cuup

Shopbop

Stacked with on-trend designers like Ganni, Staud and Zimmermann, you can save 25% on qualifying items at Shopbop. A great place to search for your holiday party look, a cozy sweater to gift to your BFF or luxury gifts for under $100, there are pages and pages of giftable finds. In addition to its 25% off for Black Friday, Shopbop has a robust sale section where you can find even deeper discounts (up to 70% off) on clothes, shoes, bags and more. Plus, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can log in with your Amazon credentials for free shipping and returns.

Jonathan Simkhai Orla Compact Pointelle Mini Dress
Jonathan-Simkhai-dress-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Shopbop

Use the code to take $136 off this festive mini dress that features an asymmetrical hem with fringe detailing.

$545 $409 at Shopbop
Jacquemus Le Chiquito Bag
jacquemus-le-chiquito-bag-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Shopbop

It's rare to find an it-bag on sale, so you'll want to grab this trendy mini bag while it's still available and $138 off, or check out Jacquemus' other colors and styles on sale.

$550 $413 at Shopbop
525 Cable Vest
525-cable-vest-product-card-cnnu.jpg
Shopbop

There are plenty of under-$200 deals that you can take 25% off of, including this trendy cropped cable knit sweater vest.

$98 $74 at Shopbop
Ganni Cleated Mid Chelsea Boots
ganni-Cleated-Mid-Chelsea-Boots-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Shopbop

Buy something you'll wear year after year, like a classic pair of Chelsea boots. This pair features welt stitching and a rubber lug sole to brave any weather.

$495 $391 at Shopbop

Fabletics

New VIP members can take 80% off of everything and grab two for $24 bottoms through November 29 — all you have to do is create an account. With its flexible VIP membership, you can skip months when you don’t plan to shop and avoid the $55 membership fee. If you don’t skip, you’ll be charged the $55, which unlocks monthly member credits that can be redeemed for any 2-piece outfit or item up to $80, online or in-store.

Oasis PureLuxe High-Waisted Legging
fabletics-Oasis-PureLuxe-High-Waisted-Legging-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Fabletics
New VIP members save over 80% when buying two pairs of leggings for $24. The Oasis are a fan-favorite with thousands of five-star reviews a XXS to 4X size range and three lengths.
$75 2 for $24 at Fabletics
Forever Fleece 1/2 Zip Sweatshirt
fabletics-fleece-quarter-zip-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Fabletics
Non-members pay full price and miss out on deep savings. Everything from sports bras and matching sets to athleisure are 80% off, including this comfy quarter zip that's less than $15 on sale.
$70 $14 at Fabletics

Lunya

A selection of Lunya’s super soft sleepwear and loungewear is up to 50% off until November 28. The brand’s washable silk pieces feel buttery soft and are supposed to keep you at just the right body temperature when sleeping, or if you prefer the comfort of cotton, its organic pima cotton loungewear is great, too.

Washable Silk Tank Set
lunya-Washable-Silk-Tank-Set-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Lunya

This lightweight set is perfect for hot sleepers — the low cut back keeps things cool while looking utterly stylish.

$188 $150 at Lunya
Restore Thermal Button Front Henley
lunya-restore-thermal-henley-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Lunya

Made from mineral-infused fabric, this oversized thermal top — now 20% off — helps you recharge and recover as you rest.

$134 $168 at Lunya

Bandier

The cool-girl activewear shop is offering 30% off all orders of $100 or more sitewide. Shop the holiday edit to find your fitness-obsessed friend a gift, or treat yourself to a new gym set. The retailer carries fashion-forward fitnesswear from newer names like Girlfriend Collective, designer labels like Lacoste and classics like Nike and New Balance.

All Access The Flow Set
all-access-flow-set-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Bandier
Two is better than one, so bundle and save even more money when you buy a set. It's $190 if you buy the bra top and yoga pants separately, they're marked down to $159 when you purchase them as a set and you'll save an additional $48 during the Black Friday Sale.
$159 $111 at Bandier
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 3 AMP
bandier-nike-Air-Zoom-SuperRep-3-AMP-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Bandier
Save $36 on these best-selling performance sneakers. The cloud print is exclusive to Bandier, and everyone from athletes to people who work on their feet all day have vouched for their cloud-like comfort.
$120 $84 at Bandier

Black Friday men’s clothing deals

Twillory

Where performance meets men’s dress clothing, Twillory is taking up to 50% off its fan-favorite buttondowns, pants and accessories. Optimized for comfort and functionality, the pieces are made from fabrics that breathe and move with you, don’t require ironing and will always have you looking your best. During its Black Friday sale, you can bundle and save with deals on the Performance Polo, Performance buttondowns, Performance Pants and more.

Performance Blue Buttondown
twillory-performance-blue-buttondown-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Twillory
Refresh your office wardrobe with Twillory's bestselling buttondowns, with select colors marked down to $89 for one, two for $139 ($59 savings), three for $189 ($108 savings) or four or more for $60 each (at least $156 savings).
$99 $89 at Twillory
Performance Polo
twillory-performance-polo-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Twillory
Whether hitting the golf green or heading to work, the Performance Polo will keep you cool. During the Black Friday sale, you can grab two or more for $59 each, which is a savings of at least $30.
$74 each 2+ for $59 each at Twillory
Performance Pants
twillory-performance-pants-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Twillory
Save $28 when you buy two pairs of the Performance Pants, or at least $60 when purchasing three or more for $79 each. They come in nine professional colors, so you can stock up for all of your work week outfits.
$99 each 2 for $170 at Twillory

Eddie Bauer

The outdoors brand is offering 50% off tons of men’s apparel, including adventure-ready outerwear, flannels and more. With helpful gift ideas for your outdoorsy friends and family, you’re sure to find a present they’ll love. While you’re there, check out 50% off women’s, kids’ and home pieces, too.

Powder Search 2.0 3-In-1 Down Jacket
eddie-bauer-Powder-Search-2.0-3-In-1-Down-Jacket-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Eddie Bauer
Equipped with a zip-in down liner, this adaptable ski shell is a great winter coat on or off the mountain. You can grab the waterproof and breathable coat for 50% off during the Black Friday sale.
$359 $180 at Eddie Bauer
Chutes Microfleece Shirt
eddie-bauer-chutes-microfleece-shirt-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Eddie Bauer
Any mountain man's must-have, we know you'll want to stock up on more than one of these soft and warm fleece buttondowns — it comes in 16 prints, after all.
$80 $40 at Eddie Bauer

Tommy John

Founded by a husband and wife team on a mission to optimize men’s undergarments, Tommy John’s boxer briefs, undershirts and loungewear have become fan-favorite base layers. Offering 30% off sitewide and free shipping on orders of $75+, you’ll want to stock up on these essentials. Plus, they have women’s underwear and loungewear, too.

Second Skin Trunk 4-Inch (3-Pack)
tommy-john-Second-Skin-Trunk-4'-(3-Pack)-product-card-cnnu.jpg
Tommy John

Because just one pair won’t be enough, shop the three pack of Tommy John’s bestselling underwear. Made with soft micro modal fabric, these are made for everyday comfort and wear. Choose from two holiday color packs or stick to the basics. 


$108 $76 at Tommy John
Second Skin Crew Neck Stay-Tucked Undershirt
tommy-john-Second-Skin-Crew-Neck-Stay-Tucked-Undershirt-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Tommy John

Never worry about bunching or re-tucking with Tommy John’s Stay-Tucked Undershirts. The patented design features a tapered, longer fit that ensures it stays put. 


$43 $30 at Tommy John

Black Friday shoe deals

Zappos

Beloved brands like Steve Madden, Crocs, Dr. Martens, Sam Edelman and more are up to 40% off at Zappos now through Nov. 27. Whether you’re looking for a new everyday shoe, running sneaker, winter boot or vacation sandal, you’ll find it in Zappos’ huge selection of footwear for men, women and kids. And if you didn’t know — the retailer has clothes and accessories on sale, too.

Dr. Martens 1460
best winter boots Dr. Martens Waterproof 1460
Zappos

Save $50 on these classic women's combat boots from Dr. Martens. Additional materials and colors are also on sale.

$170 $120 at Zappos
New Balance 796v3
new-balance-men's-796v3-sneakers-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Zappos

These men's tennis shoes — now 30% off — are lightweight and comfy for all-day play.

$90 $63 at Zappos
Vans Kis Classic Slip-On (Little Kid)
vans-kids-checkered-slip-ons-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Zappos

Grab deals on kids' shoes, too. These checkered Vans come in four colors (discounts vary) to add some retro style to your little one's wardrobe.

$38 $27 at Zappos

Cole Haan

Nearly everything is on sale during Cole Haan’s Believe in Giving event, which runs until Nov. 26. Select styles are 50% off, while all the other sale pieces are up to 40% off, Including men’s and women’s shoes, handbags and accessories.

Women's Dana Block Heel Boot
cole-haan-Women's-Dana-Block-Heel-Boot-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Cole Haan

It's officially boot season, so grab yourself a new pair — preferably on sale. This knee-high style is 50% off and has a block heel for added comfort.

$320 $120 at Cole Haan
Men's GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker
cole-haan-Men's-GrandPro-Tennis-Sneaker-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Cole Haan

On sale for under $100, these leather sneakers look sporty and sophisticated.

$150 $90 at Cole Haan

Koio

With 20% off sitewide and storewide through November 30, save on Koio’s handcrafted women’s and men’s styles. The brand makes some of the most comfortable sneakers, and the minimalist design and high-quality craftsmanship can’t be beat. If you’re lucky, you’ll catch one of its flash deals on select styles throughout its Black Friday sale.

Capri in Triple White
comfy Koio Capri Triple White
Koio
Available in men's and women's sizing, the Capri sneaker is one of Koio's bestsellers, and one of our favorite comfy sneakers. With 20% off for Black Friday, you'll save $59.
$295 $236 at Koio
Alia in Nero
koio-alia-boot-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Koio
Take $79 off these sleek Chelsea boots made with LWG-certified sustainable leather. The higher heel adds just the right amount of height without compromising comfort.
$395 $316 at Koio

Black Friday jewelry and accessories deals

Baublebar

From customized charms to on-trend bracelets to fine jewelry, Baublebar is offering 30% off sitewide with code BB30 for endless options when it comes to gift-ready deals. They even have cute throw blankets and phone cases to accessorize your home and tech, too.

18K Gold Michel Nameplate Necklace
baublebar-Gold-Michel-Nameplate-Necklace-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Baublebar
Baublebar has tons of options when it comes to personalized jewelry. We love the minimalist look of this cursive nameplate necklace — just be sure to check shipping timelines to make sure it gets to you before the holidays if you're ordering it as a gift.
$158 $111 at Baublebar
Mamie 18K Gold Ring Set
baublebar-Mamie-18K-Gold-Ring-Set-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Baublebar
With a $250 value, you can essentially save 75% when you shop the Black Friday sale. The set comes with four stackable, gold plated rings that are the perfect dainty adornment.
$88 $62 at Baublebar
Yasmine 18K Gold Bracelet
baublebar-yasmin-18k-gold-bracelet-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Baublebar
Get an arm party going with this beautiful 18K gold plated chain bracelet with cubic zirconia stones. Baublebar has plenty of bracelets going for $45 and less during its Black Friday sale.
$64 $45 at Baublebar

Sunglass Hut

Take up to 50% off sitewide at Sunglass Hut through Nov. 27. You’re sure to find some new shades you’ll love from top brands and designers like Michael Kors, Ray-Ban, Prada, Tory Burch, Oakley and more.

Tory Burch TY9070U
tory-burch-TY9070U-sunglasses-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Sunglass Hut

These chic shades are an amazing designer find for under $150. The 30% off makes them even better.

$172 $120 at Sunglass Hut
Ray-Ban Jim Sunglasses
rayban-jim-sunglasses-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Sunglass Hut
You can't go wrong with the classics, which is why Ray-Ban shades are always great to gift yourself or a loved one. Browse all of the brand's men's and women's styles marked down now.
$163 $114 at Sunglass Hut
Oakley OO9154 Half Jacket 2.0 XL
oakley-OO9154-Half-Jacket®-2.0-XL-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Sunglass Hut
No longer just for dads, sporty shades are on-trend for all. But we have a feeling your dad will appreciate the sale prices on Oakley's assortment.
$151 $105 at Sunglass Hut

Catbird

Finding something special isn’t difficult at Catbird — the Brooklyn-based jewelry studio is known for its dainty and beautiful pieces, including stunning wedding and engagement rings. With 15% to 20% off sitewide through Nov. 28, you can save on bestsellers, personalized jewelry and even the experience of getting a Forever Bracelet welded onto your wrist (for in-store customers at Catbird’s New York City and Brooklyn locations). Plus, the shop also carries candles and beauty items that would make sweet stocking stuffers to accompany a jewelry gift.

Sweet Nothing Bracelet
catbird-sweet-nothing-bracelet-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Catbird

Now 20% off, this is one of Catbird's most-gifted pieces. The beautifully simple bracelet is made from recycled solid 14K yellow gold. It is gorgeous on its own, layered with other bracelets or adorned with a charm.

$98 $79 at Catbird
Catbird Tomboy Ring, Yellow Gold
catbird-tomboy-ring-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Catbird
Say it in gold with this engravable recycled solid 14K yellow gold band. For under $200 during the Black Friday sale, it's a personal and precious gift.
$214 $182 at Catbird

Studs

The celebrity-approved piercing and earrings brand is taking 30% off sitewide, plus up to 60% off specific styles, now through Nov. 27. With most styles sold as singles, you can completely customize your ear accessorizing with huggies, hoops, studs and more — or you can save even more when you grab an Earscape set that includes an assortment of best-selling styles.

Small Slim Hoop - Single
studs-small-slim-hoop-earring-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Studs
Perfect on its own or in an ear stack, this minimalist hoop earring is sold as a single or in a pair. The best-selling piece is available in 14K gold or rhodium plated for the ultimate versatility.
$22 $15 at Studs
Essentials With Flatback Set
studs-essentials-flat-back-set-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Studs
Get an assortment of favorite styles with this value set that features one pair of mini pavé huggies, plus singles of cubic zirconia studs and a chic connector chain.
$78 $55 at Studs