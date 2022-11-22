Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.﻿

Black Friday is just around the corner, but many fashion deals are already here. From designer clothes, to trendy accessories, to practical gifts like outerwear and socks, the seasonal sales have fashion finds for everyone on your list (including yourself).

Whether you want to get all your holiday shopping done at one store — major retailers like Macy’s and Nordstrom have ongoing sales to beat the rush — or are looking to find something special from a smaller brand, we’ve found the best Black Friday fashion deals to shop now. Featuring bestselling styles, editor-approved labels and some of the lowest prices we’ve seen this year, check out the top holiday fashion sales (and our favorite pieces) ahead.

Best Black Friday fashion deals

Save on clothes and gifts for men, women and kids and babies during Macy’s Black Friday Early Access sale. Along with deep discounts (we’re talking 60% off or more) on apparel for the whole family, there are equally fabulous deals on shoes, handbags and accessories, and jewelry, too. See a few of our current favorite pieces below, or discover more of our favorite Macy’s fashion and home deals here.

Nordstrom is one of our favorite destinations for holiday gifting — and the store has made it even sweeter with its Holiday Deals. Offering up to 60% off until Nov. 29, there are thousands of clothes and accessories on sale for women, men, and kids — even Gen-Z. To narrow down your search, find our top Nordstrom Holiday Deals picks here, in addition to below.

Take 40% off men’s and women’s clothes and accessories with code OHJOY through Nov. 24. From new-in styles to already-discounted sale items, the early Black Friday savings are full of gems. Including Madewell’s bestselling denim and assortment of comfy, cozy sweaters, there are savings on wardrobe essentials that’ll get you through this season and beyond.

Adidas’ clothes, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids are up to 70% off through November 26. From hitting the gym to hitting the streets, you’ll find sporty essentials like sneakers, hoodies, track pants and more.

UO Rewards Members get 25% off sitewide for Black Friday through Nov. 28 — if you’re not already a member, it’s free to join. Home to trend-driven styles for women and men, plus home and beauty goods, Urban Outfitters has plenty of pieces to eagerly unwrap this holiday season. Don’t miss its gift guides and sale section for more ideas, too.

Parade’s Black Friday sale officially starts Nov. 24, but you can sign up for Early Access and shop the deals now. The gender-inclusive intimates and apparel brand is offering 30% off all orders, with 40% off orders of $125+ and 50% off orders of $250+. Parade will also be holding its first-ever Lighting Sale, where select bestsellers will be 70% off, with styles changing every 24 hours. Plus, you can also grab free gifts with your purchase throughout the Black Friday sale, so keep an eye out for promo codes on the website.

Black Friday women’s clothing deals

Hill House Home is spreading cheer during its annual sale with 30% off sitewide with the code 30FORYOU. Known for its ultra-comfy, ultra-cute nap dresses, the brand has tons of prints and silhouettes to choose from. With seasonal styles in velvet and plaid, you can save on festive new arrivals and monogrammable gifts, plus pajamas for the whole family. You can also take 30% off of luxe sheets and bedding with the code, too.

Through November 28, get early Black Friday savings on Cuup’s editor-approved intimates. With $38 bras and $8 underwear, you can save on favorites like The Plunge bra and seamless modal thong.

Stacked with on-trend designers like Ganni, Staud and Zimmermann, you can save 25% on qualifying items at Shopbop. A great place to search for your holiday party look, a cozy sweater to gift to your BFF or luxury gifts for under $100, there are pages and pages of giftable finds. In addition to its 25% off for Black Friday, Shopbop has a robust sale section where you can find even deeper discounts (up to 70% off) on clothes, shoes, bags and more. Plus, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can log in with your Amazon credentials for free shipping and returns.

New VIP members can take 80% off of everything and grab two for $24 bottoms through November 29 — all you have to do is create an account. With its flexible VIP membership, you can skip months when you don’t plan to shop and avoid the $55 membership fee. If you don’t skip, you’ll be charged the $55, which unlocks monthly member credits that can be redeemed for any 2-piece outfit or item up to $80, online or in-store.

A selection of Lunya’s super soft sleepwear and loungewear is up to 50% off until November 28. The brand’s washable silk pieces feel buttery soft and are supposed to keep you at just the right body temperature when sleeping, or if you prefer the comfort of cotton, its organic pima cotton loungewear is great, too.

The cool-girl activewear shop is offering 30% off all orders of $100 or more sitewide. Shop the holiday edit to find your fitness-obsessed friend a gift, or treat yourself to a new gym set. The retailer carries fashion-forward fitnesswear from newer names like Girlfriend Collective, designer labels like Lacoste and classics like Nike and New Balance.

Black Friday men’s clothing deals

Where performance meets men’s dress clothing, Twillory is taking up to 50% off its fan-favorite buttondowns, pants and accessories. Optimized for comfort and functionality, the pieces are made from fabrics that breathe and move with you, don’t require ironing and will always have you looking your best. During its Black Friday sale, you can bundle and save with deals on the Performance Polo, Performance buttondowns, Performance Pants and more.

The outdoors brand is offering 50% off tons of men’s apparel, including adventure-ready outerwear, flannels and more. With helpful gift ideas for your outdoorsy friends and family, you’re sure to find a present they’ll love. While you’re there, check out 50% off women’s, kids’ and home pieces, too.

Founded by a husband and wife team on a mission to optimize men’s undergarments, Tommy John’s boxer briefs, undershirts and loungewear have become fan-favorite base layers. Offering 30% off sitewide and free shipping on orders of $75+, you’ll want to stock up on these essentials. Plus, they have women’s underwear and loungewear, too.

Black Friday shoe deals

Beloved brands like Steve Madden, Crocs, Dr. Martens, Sam Edelman and more are up to 40% off at Zappos now through Nov. 27. Whether you’re looking for a new everyday shoe, running sneaker, winter boot or vacation sandal, you’ll find it in Zappos’ huge selection of footwear for men, women and kids. And if you didn’t know — the retailer has clothes and accessories on sale, too.

Nearly everything is on sale during Cole Haan’s Believe in Giving event, which runs until Nov. 26. Select styles are 50% off, while all the other sale pieces are up to 40% off, Including men’s and women’s shoes, handbags and accessories.

With 20% off sitewide and storewide through November 30, save on Koio’s handcrafted women’s and men’s styles. The brand makes some of the most comfortable sneakers, and the minimalist design and high-quality craftsmanship can’t be beat. If you’re lucky, you’ll catch one of its flash deals on select styles throughout its Black Friday sale.

Black Friday jewelry and accessories deals

From customized charms to on-trend bracelets to fine jewelry, Baublebar is offering 30% off sitewide with code BB30 for endless options when it comes to gift-ready deals. They even have cute throw blankets and phone cases to accessorize your home and tech, too.

Take up to 50% off sitewide at Sunglass Hut through Nov. 27. You’re sure to find some new shades you’ll love from top brands and designers like Michael Kors, Ray-Ban, Prada, Tory Burch, Oakley and more.

Finding something special isn’t difficult at Catbird — the Brooklyn-based jewelry studio is known for its dainty and beautiful pieces, including stunning wedding and engagement rings. With 15% to 20% off sitewide through Nov. 28, you can save on bestsellers, personalized jewelry and even the experience of getting a Forever Bracelet welded onto your wrist (for in-store customers at Catbird’s New York City and Brooklyn locations). Plus, the shop also carries candles and beauty items that would make sweet stocking stuffers to accompany a jewelry gift.

The celebrity-approved piercing and earrings brand is taking 30% off sitewide, plus up to 60% off specific styles, now through Nov. 27. With most styles sold as singles, you can completely customize your ear accessorizing with huggies, hoops, studs and more — or you can save even more when you grab an Earscape set that includes an assortment of best-selling styles.