As one of the biggest retailers, Amazon is using its platform to show some love for small businesses this Prime Day. From special sweepstakes to unbelievable deals, Amazon is making sure that shopping small comes with big benefits.
Here, we round up the best products from small businesses on sale this Prime Day. From local shops to female-founded brands, discover amazing products for your home, pets and more, on sale now.
Small business deals on kitchen products
Stojo has deals on several of its collapsible water bottles and food containers, and we especially love this handy sandwich box.
Grab the crowd-pleasing spicy and sweet Mike's Hot Honey in this charcuterie set that comes with sausage, candied nuts, crackers and Dijon mustard.
This sleek, dishwasher-safe ice cream scoop is ergonomically designed for more leverage when scooping your favorite dessert.
With cute text declaring "Homebody", "Dog Mom", "You Got This" and more, these microwave-safe mugs make for a great gift to yourself or a loved one.
Full of umami flavor this fan-favorite spicy chili crisp adds crunch and heat to whatever you please.
Make packing lunch a breeze with this kid-sized, leak-proof, dishwasher safe and microwave safe bento set that features five compartments and utensils.
Organize dishes, spices, condiments and more while saving precious countertop or shelf space with this three-tier storage solution.
Small business deals on home products
Weighted blankets have a number of benefits, and this 15-pound option features a chunky knit that won't get you overheated.
Made from recycled cork, these colorful coasters are a cute and practical addition to the home.
This white sage-infused premium soy candle will add ambiance and aroma to any space.
This ginormous, ultra-soft blanket measures 10-feet by 10-feet, so you can cozy up with the whole family.
Small business deals on personal pet products
Keep an eye on your pet from the palm of your hand with this app-controlled monitor. Features include 2-way audio, 1080p HD streaming, night vision and scheduled treat dispensing.
Make your pet's bath time a breeze with this shower attachment that allows you to scrub and rinse your dog simultaneously.
Safe to use on carpet, furniture and more, this top-rated spray will help remove unwanted pet odors.
Small business deals on personal care products
Equally satisfying and gross, this cult-favorite foot peel leaves your feet soft and smooth.
A great bath bomb alternative for those who prefer showering, these capsules dissolve to fill your bathroom with eucalyptus and mint aromatherapy.
This exfoliating scrub has thousands of five-star ratings for its skin-softening effect and fresh scent.
Including a beard wash, conditioner, balm and serum, this kit has everything you need for your grooming routine.