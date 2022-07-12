custom image of candle, plates and lunch box
As one of the biggest retailers, Amazon is using its platform to show some love for small businesses this Prime Day. From special sweepstakes to unbelievable deals, Amazon is making sure that shopping small comes with big benefits.

Here, we round up the best products from small businesses on sale this Prime Day. From local shops to female-founded brands, discover amazing products for your home, pets and more, on sale now.

Small business deals on kitchen products

Stojo Collapsible Sandwich Box
Stojo has deals on several of its collapsible water bottles and food containers, and we especially love this handy sandwich box.

$20 $14 at Amazon
Mike's Hot Honey Gourmet Gift Basket
Grab the crowd-pleasing spicy and sweet Mike's Hot Honey in this charcuterie set that comes with sausage, candied nuts, crackers and Dijon mustard.

$42.99 $32.24 at Amazon
Midnight Scoop Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scooper
This sleek, dishwasher-safe ice cream scoop is ergonomically designed for more leverage when scooping your favorite dessert.

$39.95 $31.96 at Amazon
Sweet Water Decor Stoneware Coffee Mugs
With cute text declaring "Homebody", "Dog Mom", "You Got This" and more, these microwave-safe mugs make for a great gift to yourself or a loved one.

$20.00 $16.00 at Amazon
Fly by Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp
Full of umami flavor this fan-favorite spicy chili crisp adds crunch and heat to whatever you please.

$17.98 $14.38 at Amazon
Fenrici Bento Lunch Box for Kids
Make packing lunch a breeze with this kid-sized, leak-proof, dishwasher safe and microwave safe bento set that features five compartments and utensils.

$29.99 $23.99 at Amazon
Bambüsi Bamboo Kitchen Corner Shelf
Organize dishes, spices, condiments and more while saving precious countertop or shelf space with this three-tier storage solution.

$19.99 $9.80 at Amazon

Small business deals on home products

Neuu Living Knitted Cooling Weighted Blanket
Weighted blankets have a number of benefits, and this 15-pound option features a chunky knit that won't get you overheated.

$159.95 $127.96 at Amazon
Cocowhoa Recycled Drink Coasters, Set of 4
Made from recycled cork, these colorful coasters are a cute and practical addition to the home.

$14.11 $9.17 at Amazon
Kraft & Kin White Sage Candle
This white sage-infused premium soy candle will add ambiance and aroma to any space.

$16.99 $13.58 at Amazon
Big Blanket Co. Extra Large Throw Blanket
This ginormous, ultra-soft blanket measures 10-feet by 10-feet, so you can cozy up with the whole family.

$169 $119 at Amazon

Small business deals on personal pet products

Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive Pet Monitoring Camera and Treat Dispenser
Keep an eye on your pet from the palm of your hand with this app-controlled monitor. Features include 2-way audio, 1080p HD streaming, night vision and scheduled treat dispensing.

$149 $89.95 at Amazon
Aquapaw Dog Bath Brush
Make your pet's bath time a breeze with this shower attachment that allows you to scrub and rinse your dog simultaneously.

$24.95 $19.95 at Amazon
Angry Orange Strong Pet Odor Eliminator
Safe to use on carpet, furniture and more, this top-rated spray will help remove unwanted pet odors.

$19.97 $13.58 at Amazon

Small business deals on personal care products

Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel
Equally satisfying and gross, this cult-favorite foot peel leaves your feet soft and smooth.

$30 $20 at Amazon
BodyRestore Relief Shower Steamers Aromatherapy
A great bath bomb alternative for those who prefer showering, these capsules dissolve to fill your bathroom with eucalyptus and mint aromatherapy.

$39.97 $23.98 at Amazon
Handcraft Blends Himalayan Body Scrub
This exfoliating scrub has thousands of five-star ratings for its skin-softening effect and fresh scent.

$13.99 $9.99 at Amazon
Scotch Porter Beard Kit
Including a beard wash, conditioner, balm and serum, this kit has everything you need for your grooming routine.

$59.99 $44.99 at Amazon