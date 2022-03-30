Today, you’ll find a deal on a Bowflex adjustable kettlebell, a discounted Vitamix Foodcycler and savings on gear from The North Face. All that and more below. More deals to shop • Stock up on Dove deodorant, Dollar Shave Club razors and blades, and Dove shampoo — a.k.a. the staples you’ll be using anyway — during Amazon’s personal care sale. • Satiate (or stimulate) your M&Ms cravings with Woot!’s candy sale, featuring M&M Minis candy bar packs, 100-calorie packs of regular M&Ms and 34-ounce bags of peanut butter M&M heaven. • Adidas athletic shoes are on sale on Amazon right now, including $38 Cloudfoam running shoes, $20 kids’ soccer cleats and the famous Adissage slides sandals for $15.30. • Accidents happen, so make sure you’re prepared with a first aid kit. Lifeline first aid kits are now 30% off at Lowe’s. • Up your gaming… game with a huge sale on Razer gaming accessories, including headphones, keyboards, and more at Best Buy. • Get seamless WiFi connectivity with the Netgear Orbi system, now just $299.99. • Stuart Weitzman’s sales are gold for shoe-lovers, and right now you can take 25% off spring styles with the code SPRINGSHOES25. Shop it quick, because today’s the last day. • Amazon’s currently offering a match for the lowest price we’ve seen on the Levoit Core 600S air purifier — it cleans up to 1,588 square feet of air and it’s $50 off right now. • Load up on all the kitchen accessories you’ve so far put off buying during Amazon’s sale: There’s discounts on Faberware salad spinners, lazy Susans for the pantry, Stasher storage bags, and way, way more. • Take up to 50% off your new favorite pair of glasses — and get a new spring vibe going in the meantime — during EyeBuyDirect’s sale. Deals you may have missed T-fal E76597 Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan $54.99 From $34.13 at Amazon Our testers’ favorite nonstick pan, the T-fal Ultimate, is down to the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. This pan’s depth allows for versatile use, from cooking standard frying-pan foods like eggs and meats to recipes you’d usually reserve for pots like rices and stews. SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD (4TB) $899.99 $559.99 at Amazon The best way to back up your data is with an external drive. Keep everything safe with our premium pick for the best external harddrive from SanDisk. The durable build of this model offers protection from drops of up to 6.5 feet, making it perfect for on-the-go use. The 1TB, 2TB and 4TB options are all currently seeing a hefty discount. For those searching for a top-of-the-line hard drive, the SanDisk will not disappoint. Lively Spring Cleaning sale Lively offers intimates at the intersection of style and comfort. The crowd-favorite Stripe Mesh Bralette, No-Wire Strapless Bra and All-Day Brief are just some of the pieces on sale for 50% off right now as part of Lively’s Spring Cleaning Sale. Lively also offers swimwear, activewear, pajamas and maternity styles, so treat yourself to dreamy luxury today. Scrub Daddy Scrub Mommy, 3-Pack $15.99 $9.99 at Amazon Scrub Daddy sponges are wildly popular, and for good reason. The Scrub Mommy version, currently on sale for a pack of three, is half FlexTexture scrubber, half ResoFoam sponge, making it ideal for any cleaning job. Plus, they come in three different colors for color-coding cleaning jobs, and they can even remain odorless for up to eight weeks when properly maintained and cleaned. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this useful cleaning tool. Kuhn Rikon Pressure Cooker, 8.5-Quart $250 $214.10 at Amazon Our testers loved the Kuhn Rikon pressure cooker, thanks to its versatility and ease of use. Though it’s one of the pricier options we recommend, we think it’s worth the cost, especially with a discount. Right now you can save a few dollars if you purchase through Amazon. You’ll have delicious stews, rice and whatever else your heart desires with the simple press of a button. Blue Yeti Microphone $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon Practically everyone agrees: The Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, the Blue Yeti boasts superior sound quality and a variety of helpful features and controls. Down to just under $90 at Amazon, this microphone is a smart purchase for any at-home setup.