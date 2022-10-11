Want to see Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.

You heard it here first: The Prime Early Access Sale, the surprise two-day deals extravaganza at Amazon, isn’t limited to just one site. All over the internet, other retailers are offering up discounts for everyone — not just Prime members. While we’re certainly covering everything Amazon has to offer, you can expect solid savings elsewhere on everyday essentials, tech, furniture and more, as well as gifts, decor and other cold-weather fare as we head into the holiday season.

There are plenty of reasons why shoppers may choose to patronize retailers other than Amazon, and we’re all for saving money without sacrificing any of your values. Whether your favorites are only stocked at one place, or you’re looking for a personal gift for someone special, these sales have got you covered.

The only hard part about shopping these non-Amazon sales? Finding them. That’s where we come in — we’ve scoured the web and rounded up a bunch of promos and holiday deals that coincide with the Prime Early Access Sale. Browse alternatives ranging from big-box retailers like Walmart and Wayfair to some of our favorite small businesses, minus the heavy lifting of deal-hunting.

Best deals from major retailers

Wayfair

• Bed Bath & Beyond: During the Beyond Big Sale, running now through Oct. 16, you’ll find some of the biggest savings of the season on kitchen appliances, dining, decor and more.

• Bloomingdale’s: Take 25% off a large selection of items during the Friends and Family Sale, ending Oct. 11.

• Home Depot: Get up to 75% off home decor, furniture and kitchenware on Oct. 11 and 12.

• Kohl’s: Use code SAVENOW for 20% off, or on Oct. 11 and 12, use code YOUGET10 for $10 off $50.

• Samsung: Now through Oct. 19, you can save on Samsung appliances, vacuums, tech and more.

• Walmart: During Walmart’s Rollbacks and More event, you’ll find a wide selection of deals across electronics, home, toys, fashion and more.

• Wayfair: Don’t miss Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals event, running Oct. 7 through 11.

• Woot!: The Wootoberfest Event runs through Oct. 14, offering some of the site’s strongest deals of the year.

Best home and decor deals

Aera

• Aera: Get a 30% discount on any purchase of a diffuser through Oct. 13.

• Ashley Furniture: Save up to 25% on select sleeper sofas for three days only.

• Aura Frames: Shop top-rated digital photo frames sitewide, no code necessary.

• Caraway Home: Right now, you can get an additional 10% off gorgeous non-stick kitchenware like the Full Bakeware Set, Mini Bakeware Set and Tea Kettle.

• Crate & Barrel: Outfit your home with new furniture and decor and save up to 20%, now through Nov. 2.

• Crate & Kids: During the Fall Savings Event save up to 20% on products across most categories.

• Harry & David: Save on gift baskets and more — up to 20% off three items with code HDSAVE.

• Hatch: Premium sleep devices are up to $20 off for the whole family.

• Redbubble: Get 20% off sitewide through Oct. 13.

Best mattresses and bedding deals

• Amerisleep: Get $450 off any mattress with promo code AS450, 30% off adjustable bed bundles and 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase.

• Avocado:Get eco-friendly (and super comfortable) mattresses up to $250 off and up to 50% off loungewear and bedding.

• Brentwood Home: Get $100 off Cypress Affordable Memory Foam Mattress with code CYPRESS, $200 off Oceano, Crystal Cove and Hybrid Latex mattresses with code OCT plus more savings on bedding and loungewear.

• Brooklinen: The fan-favorite bedding brand is offering 15% off sitewide (including its very first holiday collection) from Oct. 11 to 17.

• Casper: Get up to $600 off mattresses from this beloved DTC brand with code OCT2, now through Oct. 16.

• Eight Sleep: During this Early Fall Sale, get $100 off Pod Mattresses and $50 off on Pod Covers, plus 20% off accessories with the purchase of a Pod or Cover.

• Leesa: During Leesa’s Inflation Vacation Sale, get 2019 prices on the Original Mattress with code BACKTO19, ending Oct. 12.

• Serta: Get 20% off the Amazon Derivative Mattresses.

• Tempur-Pedic: During the Fall Savings Event at Tempur-Pedic, you can get $300 the ProBreeze, LuxeBreeze and LuxeAdapt mattresses.

• Tuft & Needle: The Nod 8-inch, Hybrid and Original Limited mattresses are up to 30% off right now.

• Vaya: Get $300 off any mattress with code VAYA300.

• Zoma: Get $150 off any mattress with code WIN150.

Best clothing, shoes and accessories deals

Adidas

• Adidas: Score up to 65% off — including an extra 30% off sale items — with code EXTRASALE now through Oct. 13.

• Aerie: Get 40% off all bras and bralettes, plus 7 pairs of any underwear for just $30, on Oct. 11 and 12.

• American Eagle: Calling all denim lovers — all jeans are on sale right now at American Eagle, through Oct. 13.

• ASOS: Get an extra 25% off final sale items with code FINALSALE now through Oct. 14.

• Backcountry: Members can get 20% off one full-price item through Oct. 12.

• Chico’s: Get 25% off sweaters and denim now through Oct. 15.

• DSW: Right now at DSW you’ll get 25% off select Wolverine and Michael Kors styles, plus a free TOMS duffle with any TOMS purchase with code TIMETOGO.

• Gap: Use code SIXTY for up to 60% off sitewide and code ADDIT for 10% off regular price styles.

• Kate Spade: Shop this exclusive sale for 30% off everything sitewide. Use code COZY30 now through Oct. 14.

• Macy’s: Right now at Macy’s, you can get 30% off with the purchase of a pair of shoes, or 40% off with the purchase of 2 or more pairs of shoes with code GREAT.

• Madewell: Get 25% off orders over $100 and 30% off orders over $200 from Oct. 11 through Oct. 26 with code GOSPREE.

• Michael Kors: This Fall Fashion Event offers 25% off Oct. 11 and 12.

• Outdoor Voices: Right on the heels of the Prime Early Access Sale, Outdoor Voices will be offering $25 off orders of $100, $50 off $150 and $75 off $200. Shop the site Oct. 14 through 16.

• Reebok: Save up to 50% off everything with code SAVEMORE Oct. 7 through 11.

• Skechers: Getp to 40% off select styles Oct. 12 through 17.

• Swarovski: Get 20% off your purchase with code CLUB20 now through Oct. 16.

• ThirdLove: Save the bestselling, Underscored-approved 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra right now — ThirdLove is offering 2 bras for $99 now through Oct. 13.

• Tory Burch: During this Fall Event, you’ll save up to 30% on select handbags, shoes, clothing and accessories.

• Urban Outfitters: Get 50% off thousands of styles Oct. 10 and 11 at Urban Outfitters.

Best beauty, health and hygiene deals

Act+Acre

• Act+Acre: Shop premium hair care at 20% off.

• Eyebuydirect: Save 50% on designer brands, plus more savings on blue light glasses, contact lenses and more.

• GlassesUSA: You’ll find offers including an additional 25% off designer frames like Ray-Ban, Oakley and Costa del Mar, plus 60% off in-house frames and 25% off contact lenses.

• Jins: The Japanese eyewear brand Jins is offering 20% off sitewide, including on prescription frames using code FALL20 through Oct. 10.

• Make Up For Ever: Shop this Friends & Family Sale and get 25% off sitewide, now through Oct. 16.

• SkinStore: Save up to 25% on skincare and more during this Friends & Family Sale. Use code FRIENDS now through Oct. 12.

Best pet deals

Chewy

• Chewy: Outfit your pet in the cutest costume on the block this Halloween — Chewy is offering BOGO 50% off select treats and mix-and-match costumes.

• Petco: Get up to 50% off sitewide through Oct.13, plus free delivery with no order minimum.

Best travel deals

Calpak

• American Tourister: You’ll save 25% sitewide — including on kids’ Disney-themed luggage — right now.

• Calpak: During Calpak’s Anniversary Sale, you’ll get 15% off sitewide. Get early access starting Oct. 11.

• Ebags: Durable and innovative luggage from Ebags is 20% off sitewide with code FALL20.

• Monos: Shop chic luggage and more now through Oct. 13 — use code AUTUMN2022 for 20% off sitewide.

• Samsonite: Get 20% luggage during this sitewide sale — and an extra 15% off from Oct. 7 through 12.