Halloween is quickly approaching. And what better time to snag deals on the candy, costumes and creative decor you still need than Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale?

Whether you need something last-minute or are still looking for the perfect outdoor decor to add to your humble house of horrors, we’ve rounded up sales on some of spookiest products on Amazon. And if you want intel on all on Amazon’s best deals from the sale, then we’ve got that too.

Adult costume deals

Cosusket Snug-Fit Unisex Adult Onesie Pajamas
These onesies come in array of different Disney characters, from Winnie the Pooh to Perry the Platypus. They're the ultimate choice if you prefer comfy, cozy, minimal-effort costumes.

$35.99 From $30.39 at Amazon
Stonch Halloween Mask and Skeleton Gloves Set
Grab your favorite all-black ensemble and don this mask and glove set for a simple, but cool Halloween look.

$25.99 $14.24 at Amazon
Spooktacular Creations Men's Burrito Costume
If funny costumes are your go-to, this burrito costume is sure to get you wrapped up in some laughs.

$24.99 $21.59 at Amazon
Spooktacular Creations Ancient Roman Empress Costume
Advance from your DIY bedsheet toga with this easy-to-wear Roman Empress costume.

$28.99 $24.79 at Amazon
Rubie's Teen Original Inflatable Dinosaur Costume, T-Rex
This costume is perfect for teens who want to get in the Halloween spirit or for people around 5 feet tall who don't want to be drowned by their costume.

$79.99 $46.65 at Amazon

Kids' costume deals

Riekinc Kids Mario Brothers Costume
Pumped for the new Mario Brothers movie? Your kids can get dressed up as Mario, or his brother Luigi, with these costumes.

$17.99 From $15.19 at Amazon
Vadeture Mirabel Encanto Dress
This playful dress inspired by Mirabel from Disney's "Encanto" comes with glasses, earrings and a messenger bag perfect for holding candy.

$29.99 From $23.99 at Amazon
One Casa Inflatable Costume Dinosaur
Your little one can terrorize the town with this inflatable dinosaur costume.

$38.99 From $32.79 at Amazon
Fedio Kid’s Scrubs Role Play Costume
Paging all future doctors! This scrub set comes in blue and pink and includes all the tools your doctor needs to perform a complete check-up.

$33.99 From $11.91 at Amazon
Soyoekbt Girls Unicorn Costume
Light up the room in this LED unicorn costume that comes in three sizes for ages three to eight.

$38.99 From $29.59 at Amazon

Halloween decor deals

Decorlife Halloween Party Decorations
You might have your seasonal indoor decor set, but if you want something more festive for your holiday parties, give these decorations a go.

$25.99 $17.99 at Amazon
Popgiftu 53-Inch Crashing Witch Halloween Decoration
Embrace the nature in your yard by strapping this crashing witch to your favorite tree, or attach it to your porch posts if your lawn is tree-free.

$27.99 $22.99 at Amazon
Kidtion 3D Bats Halloween Decorations
Stick these bats anywhere that needs a little more Halloween spirit.

$9.99 $7.99 at Amazon
Aodini Spider Web Halloween Decoration
Add a statement piece to your home with this 16-foot spider web that comes complete with a creepy, crawly 20-inch spider.

$35.99 $16.79 at Amazon
Dazzle Bright Purple and Orange Halloween Lights
Not so much into the spooky scary stuff? These orange and purple lights will illuminate your house with a festive glow and make it easy for trick-or-treaters to find your door.

$19.99 $13.59 at Amazon

Halloween candy deals

Hershey's Miniatures Chocolate and White Creme Assortment Candy
Hershey's candy is a Halloween classic. Get your chocolate fix with this assorted bag of 220 individually wrapped candy pieces.

$25.72 $18.78 at Amazon
Brach's Franken Favorite Mix
Not a big chocolate fan or don't want to worry about melted candy? Grab this Franken Mix of tart flavored candy like Nerds and sour gummy worms.

$12.99 $7.98 at Amazon
Hershey's and Mondelez Fruit-Flavored Assortment
This fruit-flavored assortment includes Sour Patch Kids, Twizzlers, Jolly Ranchers and Jolly Rancher lollipops.

$19.54 $14.66 at Amazon
Joyin Halloween Trick-or-Treat Pumpkin Bucket
If the kiddos in your life still need a bucket for trick-or-treating, snag this set of six pumpkins and use the extras as candy bowls or party decor.

$20.99 $16.89 at Amazon
Jorae Human Skull Statue Open-Head Halloween Figurine
In the mood for a more macabre candy bowl? Have the kiddos dip their hands into this open skull head.

$18.99 $15.19 at Amazon
Zcaukya Halloween Plastic Spider-Web Bowls, 3-Pack
These spider-web-inspired bowls are perfect for holding all your party snacks.

$14.99 $10.39 at Amazon