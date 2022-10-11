Editor’s Note: Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.
Halloween is quickly approaching. And what better time to snag deals on the candy, costumes and creative decor you still need than Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale?
Whether you need something last-minute or are still looking for the perfect outdoor decor to add to your humble house of horrors, we’ve rounded up sales on some of spookiest products on Amazon. And if you want intel on all on Amazon’s best deals from the sale, then we’ve got that too.
Adult costume deals
These onesies come in array of different Disney characters, from Winnie the Pooh to Perry the Platypus. They're the ultimate choice if you prefer comfy, cozy, minimal-effort costumes.
Grab your favorite all-black ensemble and don this mask and glove set for a simple, but cool Halloween look.
If funny costumes are your go-to, this burrito costume is sure to get you wrapped up in some laughs.
Advance from your DIY bedsheet toga with this easy-to-wear Roman Empress costume.
This costume is perfect for teens who want to get in the Halloween spirit or for people around 5 feet tall who don't want to be drowned by their costume.
Kids' costume deals
Pumped for the new Mario Brothers movie? Your kids can get dressed up as Mario, or his brother Luigi, with these costumes.
This playful dress inspired by Mirabel from Disney's "Encanto" comes with glasses, earrings and a messenger bag perfect for holding candy.
Your little one can terrorize the town with this inflatable dinosaur costume.
Paging all future doctors! This scrub set comes in blue and pink and includes all the tools your doctor needs to perform a complete check-up.
Light up the room in this LED unicorn costume that comes in three sizes for ages three to eight.
Halloween decor deals
You might have your seasonal indoor decor set, but if you want something more festive for your holiday parties, give these decorations a go.
Embrace the nature in your yard by strapping this crashing witch to your favorite tree, or attach it to your porch posts if your lawn is tree-free.
Stick these bats anywhere that needs a little more Halloween spirit.
Add a statement piece to your home with this 16-foot spider web that comes complete with a creepy, crawly 20-inch spider.
Not so much into the spooky scary stuff? These orange and purple lights will illuminate your house with a festive glow and make it easy for trick-or-treaters to find your door.
Halloween candy deals
Hershey's candy is a Halloween classic. Get your chocolate fix with this assorted bag of 220 individually wrapped candy pieces.
Not a big chocolate fan or don't want to worry about melted candy? Grab this Franken Mix of tart flavored candy like Nerds and sour gummy worms.
This fruit-flavored assortment includes Sour Patch Kids, Twizzlers, Jolly Ranchers and Jolly Rancher lollipops.
If the kiddos in your life still need a bucket for trick-or-treating, snag this set of six pumpkins and use the extras as candy bowls or party decor.
In the mood for a more macabre candy bowl? Have the kiddos dip their hands into this open skull head.
These spider-web-inspired bowls are perfect for holding all your party snacks.