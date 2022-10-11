Editor’s Note: Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.

Halloween is quickly approaching. And what better time to snag deals on the candy, costumes and creative decor you still need than Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale?

Whether you need something last-minute or are still looking for the perfect outdoor decor to add to your humble house of horrors, we’ve rounded up sales on some of spookiest products on Amazon. And if you want intel on all on Amazon’s best deals from the sale, then we’ve got that too.