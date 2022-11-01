There are decidedly two camps of shoppers when it comes to the biggest shopping week of the year: The ones who’ve been eagerly curating wishlists for months, and those who get a shiver of anxiety down their spine whenever the words “Black Friday” are uttered. Regardless of where you fall on that spectrum, you probably like to save money — and that’s where we come in.

It might be hard to believe, but retailers across the online shopping sphere are already offering early Black Friday deals. We’ve scoured the web and rounded up all the best early Black Friday deals from all the best brands. If you want to get a head start on the savings, you’ll find some of the lowest prices of the year below.

And even though Black Friday is still a few weeks away, it’s never too early to start preparing for the main event. Read on for everything we know about Black Friday 2022 so far, plus tips to make sure you’re ready when it arrives.

Early Black Friday 2022 deals

Deals at major retailers

Wayfair

• Best Buy: The electronics and appliance retailer kicked off holiday shopping well before November with new deals arriving every week in the lead-up to Black Friday.

• Chewy: Deep discounts on Chewy’s proprietary brands have dropped, so you can start stocking up on everything you need for your furry family members.

• Target: Make more than a month of Black Friday at Target, where new a slew of deals are launched weekly and a new Deal of the Day is chosen daily.

• Wayfair: Coming off its second Way Day of the year, Wayfair is now marking down tons of holiday home essentials, including everything from living room furniture to Christmas tree ornaments.

Electronics deals

Samsung

• Lenovo: Right now you can shop Early Black Friday Deal Days at Lenovo and save on a wide variety of tech must-haves.

• Samsung: Shop some of the deepest discounts of the year on the latest smartphones, watches, laptops. tablets and more.

• Satechi: Through Cyber Monday, you can get 40% off the Black Friday Collection when you use code DEALS at checkout.

Mattresses and bedding deals

Avocado Avocado

• Avocado: Get 10% off sitewide with code SAVE10 and shop other markdowns on the Fleece, Organic Cotton and Alpaca collections.

• Bear: Right now, you can use code BF35 for 35% off sitewide — plus get free accessories when you purchase a mattress.

• Big Blanket Co: Stay cozy all winter under an enormous blanket from Big Blanket Co and save up to $100 through Nov. 22.

• Big Fig: Plus-sized sleepers can sleep comfortably on a mattress from Big Fig and save $400 with code FRIYAY.

• Brentwood Home: Get 10% off luxurious linens and homeware sitewide with code SAVE10 through the end of the year.

• Cozy Earth: During Cozy Earth’s Holiday Sale, you’ll get 25-30% off sitewide through Nov. 14.

• Mattress Firm: Right now, you can get a king bed for the price of a queen and a queen bed for the price of a twin. Plus, save up to $700 on select mattresses from top brands and get 20% off Sleepy’s pillows.

• Slumberland: Underscored readers can get an exclusive $100 discount on orders of $599 or more with code CNNEXCLUSIVE, now through the end of the month.

Furniture, decor and home deals

Albany Park Albany Park

• Albany Park: Now through Nov. 12, get 12% off sofas and sectionals with code CNN12.

• Anthropologie: Prepare to host this holiday season (or attend with a host gift in hand) and save, thanks to Anthropologie’s 30% off sale through Nov. 6.

• Aura Frames: Keep family memories close by with a digital frame — now through Nov. 19 you can save $20 on the Mason frame, with more promos to come.

Kitchen and dining deals

Sur La Table Sur La Table

• Godiva: Get discounts on a variety of gorgeous chocolates now through Nov. 13.

• Haand: Save on gorgeous ceramics for your holiday meals — Haand is offering 25% off all serving pieces through Nov. 6.

• Ninja Kitchen: Get $35 off the OG751 wood fired outdoor grill with the exclusive code CNN35, now through Dec. 15.

• Sur La Table: Take 20% off your purchase with code FALL to save on cookware, stocking stuffers, decor and much, much more.

• Tupperware: Black Friday deals are live right now, so snag food storage up to 25% off now through Thanksgiving — you’ll need somewhere to store all those leftovers, after all.

• Yeti: If you purchase $200 or more in Yeti products now through Dec. 19, you’ll receive a free gift of two Rambler Lowball Tumblers with your purchase.

Beauty and hygiene deals

First Aid Beauty First Aid Beauty

• Billie: Underscored readers can save 10% on orders of $20 or more when you use the exclusive code CNN10, now through the end of December.

• First Aid Beauty: Keep your skin happy during the coldest months of the year and save — First Aid Beauty is offering BOGO discounts and free gifts with bundles.

• Tushy: Shop discounted bidets during Tushy’s Early Holiday Deals and save up to $100 on bestsellers right now.

• Ulta: Find beauty deals galore at Ulta Beauty through Nov. 19, with early access deals on brand favorites up to 30% off plus exclusive offers online.

Clothing, shoes and accessories deals

Tommy John

• Life Is Good: Get up to 30% off clothes and accessories with code HEYHOLIDAY, now through Nov. 5.

• Tommy John: Now through Nov. 7th, Tommy John is offering 25% off loungewear, underwear and more sitewide.

• Topo Designs: Get up to 50% off sustainable outdoor gear and accessories.

• Twillory: Versatile, breathable men’s clothing is up to half off through Nov. 28.

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year, Black Friday falls on Nov. 25, 2022.

Black Friday is traditionally the day after Thanksgiving and marks the official start of the holiday shopping season. Of course, over the years, Black Friday deals have become available prior to the actual event, with many retailers opening for doorbuster savings on Thanksgiving evening.

Online deals, however, often go live sooner than Black Friday too. Some retailers already have deals live, and you can expect to start seeing even more major price drops on the most coveted items at top retailers starting the Monday before Black Friday, Nov. 21, and continuing through Cyber Monday on Nov. 28.

What will be on sale for Black Friday?

Most retailers haven’t officially announced specific deals, but last year we saw savings that ran the gamut from electronics and major appliances to small household items — any of which would make for the perfect gift for at least one person on your holiday list.

We expect similar products to be on sale this year. Look out for deals at major retailers like Amazon, Sephora, Target, Best Buy and more, along with sales at smaller brands and businesses looking to get on your radar. There will likely be a few discounts on Apple and Samsung products; smart TVs; gaming and toys; smart home products, including home security and smart lights; vacuums, including Dyson and Roomba; air fryers and other kitchen essentials; and apparel from top brands — to name just a few categories.

How to find the best deals on Black Friday

It can’t hurt to bookmark the sites of your favorite retailers and check back often to see if new promos have gone live. It’s also the right time to sign up for brand newsletters, since they’re often the most direct way to find out when sales start and gain access to special subscriber promos.

And be sure to follow CNN Underscored on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and check the site regularly. On Black Friday (and every other day of the year) we’ll be highlighting the best deals around the clock that you won’t want to miss.