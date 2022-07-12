Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.
With beloved products from well-established brands and new launches from rising labels, Amazon has become a destination for beauty shopping. Now, a ton of these amazing skin care, makeup, hair care (and more!) finds are available with major discounts. From luxury skin care sales to drugstore makeup deals, these are the best beauty products to shop during Amazon Prime Day.
Skin care deals
A great beauty product for travel, this cult-favorite sleeping mask gives lips a boost of hydration overnight.
Amazing for clearing up a congested complexion, this holy grail chemical exfoliator helps unclog pores and and smooth skin texture.
This K-beauty sunscreen gives SPF 36 coverage in a light and moisturizing formula.
This award-winning nourishing cleanser transforms from a balm to oil to milky emulsion while removing makeup and dirt.
Give your skin a boost with this brightening face oil enriched with vitamin C, turmeric, ginger and more.
One of our beauty editor's favorite products she's tried in June, this cleansing oil is gentle on the skin but highly effective in removing makeup.
Makeup deals
This compact palette packs in plenty of options with 10 shades in deep neutral colors.
One of our picks for the best liquid liners, the NYX Epic Ink pen is long-wearing, precise and applies super smooth.
With five matte and five shimmer shades, this versatile eyeshadow palette features warm tones that work for subtle and bold looks alike.
Reviewers love these affordable Beautyblender alternative makeup sponges for their smooth blending ability.
This concealer has a serum texture to seamlessly cover blemishes, the under-eye area and more without creasing.
Get a salon-quality manicure at home with the classic Natural Base Coat and High Shine Top Coat from OPI.
Hair care deals
This universally-loved and Underscored-tested hair treatment leaves locks stronger, smoother and shinier than before.
This is on our editors' wish list of Prime Day deals thanks to celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton's rave review of this frizz-taming spray.
Sun Bum makes some of our favorite sunscreen, and this protective and detangling leave-in product is just as amazing.
Hair experts love this leave-in conditioner, which can be used on wet or dry hair and works best for those with curly hair types.
This top-rated styling product brings control and shine to unruly curls, leaving them defined yet soft, according to reviewers.
Add thickness to fine, dull hair with this top-rated shampoo. The conditioner is also on sale for Prime Day so you can grab the full routine.
Grooming deals
This wireless electric trimmer is one of the best manscaping trimmers, according to experts.
Designed to get a close shave in sensitive areas like the neck and cheeks, reviewers say this razor helps cut down on irritation and razor burn.
Beauty tool deals
A compact microcurrent tool to lift and tone the face, this beauty gadget is app-controlled for a personalized experience.
This luxury face roller helps de-puff and contour with angled heads that encourage lymphatic drainage.