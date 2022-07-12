CNN Underscored

With beloved products from well-established brands and new launches from rising labels, Amazon has become a destination for beauty shopping. Now, a ton of these amazing skin care, makeup, hair care (and more!) finds are available with major discounts. From luxury skin care sales to drugstore makeup deals, these are the best beauty products to shop during Amazon Prime Day.

Skin care deals

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
A great beauty product for travel, this cult-favorite sleeping mask gives lips a boost of hydration overnight.

$24 $15.40 at Amazon
Paulas Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Amazing for clearing up a congested complexion, this holy grail chemical exfoliator helps unclog pores and and smooth skin texture.

$32 $25.60 at Amazon
Innisfree Daily UV SPF Sunscreen Broad Spectrum
This K-beauty sunscreen gives SPF 36 coverage in a light and moisturizing formula.

$15 $10.50 at Amazon
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
This award-winning nourishing cleanser transforms from a balm to oil to milky emulsion while removing makeup and dirt.

$16 $11.20 at Amazon
Sunday Riley CEO Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Give your skin a boost with this brightening face oil enriched with vitamin C, turmeric, ginger and more.

$40 $28 at Amazon
Sahajan Essential Oil Cleanser
One of our beauty editor's favorite products she's tried in June, this cleansing oil is gentle on the skin but highly effective in removing makeup.

$48 $38.40 at Amazon

Makeup deals

Honest Beauty Get It Together Eyeshadow Palette
This compact palette packs in plenty of options with 10 shades in deep neutral colors.

$22.87 $16.09 at Amazon
NYX Epic Ink Liner
One of our picks for the best liquid liners, the NYX Epic Ink pen is long-wearing, precise and applies super smooth.

$10 $7.46 at Amazon
Mented Cosmetics Everynight Eye Shadow Palette
With five matte and five shimmer shades, this versatile eyeshadow palette features warm tones that work for subtle and bold looks alike.

$30 $22.50 at Amazon
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponges, Set of 4
Reviewers love these affordable Beautyblender alternative makeup sponges for their smooth blending ability.

$16.99 $12.98 at Amazon
NYX Bare With Me Concealer Serum
This concealer has a serum texture to seamlessly cover blemishes, the under-eye area and more without creasing.

$11 $7.69 at Amazon
OPI Base and Top Coat Set
Get a salon-quality manicure at home with the classic Natural Base Coat and High Shine Top Coat from OPI.

$21 $14.70 at Amazon

Hair care deals

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector
This universally-loved and Underscored-tested hair treatment leaves locks stronger, smoother and shinier than before.

Read the review

$30 $24 at Amazon
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
This is on our editors' wish list of Prime Day deals thanks to celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton's rave review of this frizz-taming spray.

$28 $19.60 at Amazon
Sun Bum Revitalizing 3 in 1 Leave-In Conditioner Spray
Sun Bum makes some of our favorite sunscreen, and this protective and detangling leave-in product is just as amazing.

$14.99 $11.19 at Amazon
Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross Leave-In Conditioner
Hair experts love this leave-in conditioner, which can be used on wet or dry hair and works best for those with curly hair types.

$25 $20 at Amazon
Kenra Curl Defining Crème
This top-rated styling product brings control and shine to unruly curls, leaving them defined yet soft, according to reviewers.

$17.99 $12.59 at Amazon
R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo
Add thickness to fine, dull hair with this top-rated shampoo. The conditioner is also on sale for Prime Day so you can grab the full routine.

$32 $22.40 at Amazon

Grooming deals

BaBylissPro GoldFX Outlining Trimmer
This wireless electric trimmer is one of the best manscaping trimmers, according to experts.

$184.99 $129.49 at Amazon
King C. Gillette Neck Razor and 2 Refills
Designed to get a close shave in sensitive areas like the neck and cheeks, reviewers say this razor helps cut down on irritation and razor burn.

$14.99 $9.49 at Amazon

Beauty tool deals

Foreo Bear Mini Microcurrent Facial Toning Device
A compact microcurrent tool to lift and tone the face, this beauty gadget is app-controlled for a personalized experience.

$219 $131.40 at Amazon
ReFa Carat Face and Neck Roller
This luxury face roller helps de-puff and contour with angled heads that encourage lymphatic drainage.

$220 $136.40 at Amazon