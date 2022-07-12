Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.

With beloved products from well-established brands and new launches from rising labels, Amazon has become a destination for beauty shopping. Now, a ton of these amazing skin care, makeup, hair care (and more!) finds are available with major discounts. From luxury skin care sales to drugstore makeup deals, these are the best beauty products to shop during Amazon Prime Day.