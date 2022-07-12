CNN Underscored

Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.

Appliances can make our lives so much easier. Whether it’s helping you clean those tough to tackle messes, giving you a hand with meal prep or letting you achieve barista level lattes and brews, Amazon has the appliances deals you’ve been waiting for on sale now for Prime Day.

Household appliances deals

Black+Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Black+Decker dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Black+Decker dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Amazon

Perfect for small spaces and dorm rooms, this handheld dustbuster can help you get into those hard-to-reach areas.

$47.99 $27.99 at Amazon
Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum
Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum
Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum
Amazon

Have you got pet hair that never seems to get off your rugs and furniture? This Bissell Vacuum will help your tackle all your furry companion's pesky hair and fur.

$195.69 $129.99 at Amazon
Shark Steam Pocket Mop
Shark Steam Pocket Mop
Shark Steam Pocket Mop
Amazon

Clean and sanitize your floors with this Shark Steam mop, which works great on all surfaces from hardwood, to tile and laminate.

$99.99 $53.99 at Amazon
iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Come home to a clean house with this iRobot Roomba, on sale now for the lowest price yet on Amazon.

$999.99 $499.99 at Amazon
AROEVE Air Purifiers for Home
AROEVE Air Purifiers for Home
AROEVE Air Purifiers for Home
Amazon

Reduce pollen, pet dander and other allergens in your home with this AROEVE air purifier.

$69.99 $45.98 at Amazon
Farberware Classic 900-Watt Microwave Oven
Farberware Classic 900-Watt Microwave Oven
Farberware Classic 900-Watt Microwave Oven
Amazon

This microwave is a favorite among reviewers for being a reliable kitchen essential that also doesn't cost you too much valuable counter space.

$119.99 $87.99 at Amazon
Greenworks 40V Cordless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit
Greenworks 40V Cordless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit
Greenworks 40V Cordless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit
Amazon

Get your lawn ready for summer relaxation with this trimmer and blower kit from Greenworks.

$172.99 $105.99 at Amazon
Lasko Household Tower Fan
Lasko Household Tower Fan
Lasko Household Tower Fan
Amazon

Keep your home cool all day and all night with this Lasko Tower Fan that even comes with a remote for easy adjustment.

$79.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Kitchen appliances deals

COSORI Smart Air Fryer
Cosori Smart Air Fryer
Cosori Smart Air Fryer
Amazon

If you haven't jumped on the air fryer trend yet, now's the time. Score this Cosori Smart Air Fryer for than 30% off.

$129.99 $89.99 at Amazon
DASH Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker
DASH Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker
DASH Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker
Amazon

Easily make eggs for the whole family just with just the push of a button thanks to this rapid egg cooker.

$29.99 $23.49 at Amazon
Ninja Mega Kitchen System
Ninja Mega Kitchen System
Ninja Mega Kitchen System
Amazon

Make smoothies, dough and homemade nut butters with this Ninja Kitchen System, listed now for the lowest price yet on Amazon.

$199.99 $119.99 at Amazon
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Amazon

Need to head out in a hurry? Create a delicious breakfast sandwich in just five minutes with this beloved Hamilton Beach device.

$29.99 $20.99 at Amazon
Krups Silent Vortex Electric Grinder
Krups Silent Vortex Electric Grinder
Krups Silent Vortex Electric Grinder
Amazon

Freshly ground coffee, herbs and spices will be a staple in your kitchen with the help of this Krups Electric Grinder.

$43.99 $27.17 at Amazon
NewAir Portable Ice Maker
NewAir Portable Ice Maker
NewAir Portable Ice Maker
Amazon

This easy-to-use countertop ice maker can create three different ice sizes and makes a batch in less than 10 minutes.

$359.99 $237.94 at Amazon
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon

Every baker's dream, this KitchenAid Stand Mixer comes in 10 different colors so you can find the one that best fits into your home decor.

$379.99 $259.99 at Amazon
Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
Amazon

Become an at-home espresso aficionado with this Phillips 3200 Series Espresso Machine, which can make shots, drip coffees and lattes. Plus, it has a built in grinder for even fresher flavor.

$599 $419.99 at Amazon