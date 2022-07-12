Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.
Nothing says Prime Day better than low, low prices on your favorite Amazon-branded devices. From the company’s popular Kindle e-readers to Echo smart speakers to Fire TVs and streaming sticks, and everything in between – including Ring and Eero – you can count on finding some of Prime Day 2022’s best discounts.
Amazon Fire TV deals
If you're an Alexa enthusiast, you can get the popular FireTV streaming OS built-in with this 50-inch 4K UHD TV. Also comes with a neato Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote for simple voice control. You can also get a great deal on other sizes, like 43-inches and 55-inches.
The newer Omni Series Amazon Fire TVs are best known for their even deeper voice integration with Alexa and super simple access to all your content. You can also grab the Omni in 43, 50, 55 and 75-inches.
A simple way to stream, this 4K HD FireTV stick is also portable for summer travel. Includes Dolby Atmos for compatible streaming services and equipment and gives you access to over a million movies and TV shows.
Amazon's most affordable streaming stick got even more accessible with the all-time lowest price. AND it comes with the latest Alexa Voice remote. This is one deal you can't miss.
The Fire TV Stick Max is the most powerful of Amazon's family of streaming devices. It offers support for the speedy WiFi 6 as well as 4K streaming and support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos Audio. This is a splurge with a no-splurge price tag.
The Amazon Fire TV Cube comes with an advanced processor for 4K Ultra HD, even speedier streaming and Alexa, hands-free access for compatible soundbars as well as your TV.
Amazon Echo deals
Get the simple, low-key Echo Dot (third generation) Alexa smart speaker for under $20. Enough said.
The kids will be alright with this Alexa-controlled smart speaker imbued with parental controls and wrapped in a funky chameleon pattern. Let the little ones safely ask Alexa for bedtime stories or fun activities to follow — all with a free year of Amazon Kids+ service.
Go full on with this big, gorgeous Echo Show with a 15-inch mountable HD display. As great for keeping family calendars and to-do lists as it is for watching streaming channels like Amazon Prime and Netflix.
If you're ready to score a Blink HD indoor security camera, you'll want to consider this discounted bundle with an Echo Show 10 (third generation), which will allow you to control the camera hands-free using Alexa.
Another iteration of the smart bundle, this includes the smaller Echo Dot (fourth generation) and a Blutooth version of the the smart Sengled Color bulb.
Get your smart home going strong with this beginner combo of Echo Dot (fourth generation) Alexa-controlled smart speaker and a Smart Plug which will then add Alexa voice control to any outlet.
This intelligent bundle of Alexa voice-controlled speaker and smart Sengled Bluetooth color light bulb is the perfect way to get into smart lighting AND nab one of Amazon's best speakers while you're at it.
This version of the Echo Show smart speaker comes with an 1080 HD screen and built-in speakers for easy voice control. Plus, you can even connect with video calling and messaging.
The kids really do just want to have fun, and they can have loads of it with this adorable Amazon Echo Dot at a super low price. You can choose from a Tiger or Panda design to make it even cuter.
We love this kid and parent-approved Echo Dot smart speaker but it's even better when paired with the Echo Glow nightlight, which children can then control on their own using their voice.
Another handy combo for the children. Let them watch and listen to their fave content with the year of free Amazon Kids+ on the Echo Show 5 (second generation) and pair it with the Alexa-controlled Echo Glow, color-changing nightlight.
This combination smart speak and display also comes with a camera for video calling and can stream your favorite content from services like Amazon Prime and Netflix.
This super smart bundle combines the new, well-reviewed Amazon Smart Thermometer made with Honeywell Home Thermostat technology, which promises to make it easier to lower your energy bill, along with the trusty, Echo Show 5 (second generation) Alexa smart speaker. All for significantly less than $100.
We love this smart little lamp because it can easily masquerade as a nightlight without making anyone feel uncomfortable. A small globe that can glow up different colors, you'll also need an Echo speaker if you want to use the included voice control.
Amazon Ring deals
Mount this battery powered camera to any door to see, hear and speak to people straight from your phone, tablet or Amazon Echo device.
Get this discounted bundle for extra security with your simple-to-use Ring Video Doorbell. Use the two-way talk feature to communicate with visitors and enjoy advanced motion detection and even customizable privacy settings.
Amazon Halo deals
Amazon Eero deals
We love Amazon's answer to the mesh WiFi system and this 3-pack of Eero devices is a great way to get it started. The newest Eero technology includes WiFi 6E technology for speedier internet — even for devices that aren't caught up yet.
The Eero 6E Pro router supports super quick network speeds up to 2.3 Gbps for both wired and wireless products. And this mesh WiFi add-on is on sale now.
Amazon Kindle deals
If you haven't embraced the original e-reader from Amazon with a built-in front light for reading in the dark, now's the time to nab one. The matte screen is also perfect for reading in the sun.
Get those kids started on their summer reading with this easy-to-tote Kindle Kids e-reader with glare-free display. And because it's just a book reader, with no games, ads or other distractions, you know their attention won't easily stray.
Upgrade your reading experience with this Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of memory and adjustable warm light. The e-reader comes with a nearly 7-inch display and nearly 10 weeks of battery life. A perfect summer reading companion.
Blink deals
This hugely discounted bundle of three Blink Outdoor cameras with motion detection and infrared night vision pairs beautifully with the Echo Show 5 for simple Alexa voice control.
This Blink Mini package comes with two, indoor HD cameras in either white or black. You can also use one as a plug-in chime for your Blink Video Doorbell as well as to keep tabs on everyone inside your home.
Amazon's Blink Outdoor security camera is wireless, weather-resistant and high definition so you can see everything crystal clear. Plus, it's so simpl
This full video doorbell system works with Alexa voice control and you smartphone to offer 1080p HD video during the day and infrared video at night. Comes with one video doorbell, one Sync Module 2 and and easy to use mounting kit.
This Amazon bestseller deal includes one camera and a Blink HD floodlight which can see, hear and speak to anyone in real time. The floodlight gets 700 lumens of motion-triggered lights to make sure you never miss a thing.
Amazon Echo Frames deals
Why not opt for these second generation smart eyeglass frames in classic black? Just add your own prescription and get audio right through the Frames directly to your ears.
Listen to your music, podcasts and audio books right through your sunglasses with these nifty Echo Frames with polarized lenses. A perfect summer splurge for a whole lot less.