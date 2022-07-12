CNN

Nothing says Prime Day better than low, low prices on your favorite Amazon-branded devices. From the company’s popular Kindle e-readers to Echo smart speakers to Fire TVs and streaming sticks, and everything in between – including Ring and Eero – you can count on finding some of Prime Day 2022’s best discounts.

Amazon Fire TV deals

Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
If you're an Alexa enthusiast, you can get the popular FireTV streaming OS built-in with this 50-inch 4K UHD TV. Also comes with a neato Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote for simple voice control. You can also get a great deal on other sizes, like 43-inches and 55-inches.

$470 $260 at Amazon
Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
The newer Omni Series Amazon Fire TVs are best known for their even deeper voice integration with Alexa and super simple access to all your content. You can also grab the Omni in 43, 50, 55 and 75-inches.

$830 $500 at Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K
A simple way to stream, this 4K HD FireTV stick is also portable for summer travel. Includes Dolby Atmos for compatible streaming services and equipment and gives you access to over a million movies and TV shows.

$50 $25 at Amazon
Fire TV Stick Lite
Amazon's most affordable streaming stick got even more accessible with the all-time lowest price. AND it comes with the latest Alexa Voice remote. This is one deal you can't miss.

$30 $12 at Amazon
Fire TV Stick Max
The Fire TV Stick Max is the most powerful of Amazon's family of streaming devices. It offers support for the speedy WiFi 6 as well as 4K streaming and support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos Audio. This is a splurge with a no-splurge price tag.

$55 $35 at Amazon
Fire TV Cube
The Amazon Fire TV Cube comes with an advanced processor for 4K Ultra HD, even speedier streaming and Alexa, hands-free access for compatible soundbars as well as your TV.

$120 $60 at Amazon

Amazon Echo deals

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Get the simple, low-key Echo Dot (third generation) Alexa smart speaker for under $20. Enough said.

$40 $18 at Amazon
Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids
The kids will be alright with this Alexa-controlled smart speaker imbued with parental controls and wrapped in a funky chameleon pattern. Let the little ones safely ask Alexa for bedtime stories or fun activities to follow — all with a free year of Amazon Kids+ service.

$95 $40 at Amazon
Echo Show 15
Go full on with this big, gorgeous Echo Show with a 15-inch mountable HD display. As great for keeping family calendars and to-do lists as it is for watching streaming channels like Amazon Prime and Netflix.

$70 $180 at Amazon
Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb
Another iteration of the smart bundle, this includes the smaller Echo Dot (fourth generation) and a Blutooth version of the the smart Sengled Color bulb.

$65 $20 at Amazon
Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug
Get your smart home going strong with this beginner combo of Echo Dot (fourth generation) Alexa-controlled smart speaker and a Smart Plug which will then add Alexa voice control to any outlet.

$50 $25 at Amazon
Echo (4th Gen) + Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb
This intelligent bundle of Alexa voice-controlled speaker and smart Sengled Bluetooth color light bulb is the perfect way to get into smart lighting AND nab one of Amazon's best speakers while you're at it.

$115 $60 at Amazon
Echo Show 8 (1st Gen)
This version of the Echo Show smart speaker comes with an 1080 HD screen and built-in speakers for easy voice control. Plus, you can even connect with video calling and messaging.

$110 $55 at Amazon
Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids
The kids really do just want to have fun, and they can have loads of it with this adorable Amazon Echo Dot at a super low price. You can choose from a Tiger or Panda design to make it even cuter.

$60 $25 at Amazon
Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids + Echo Glow
We love this kid and parent-approved Echo Dot smart speaker but it's even better when paired with the Echo Glow nightlight, which children can then control on their own using their voice.

$90 $36 at Amazon
Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids + Glow
Another handy combo for the children. Let them watch and listen to their fave content with the year of free Amazon Kids+ on the Echo Show 5 (second generation) and pair it with the Alexa-controlled Echo Glow, color-changing nightlight.

$125 $51 at Amazon
Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)
This combination smart speak and display also comes with a camera for video calling and can stream your favorite content from services like Amazon Prime and Netflix.

$85 $35 at Amazon
Amazon Smart Thermostat + Echo SHow 5 (2nd Gen)
This super smart bundle combines the new, well-reviewed Amazon Smart Thermometer made with Honeywell Home Thermostat technology, which promises to make it easier to lower your energy bill, along with the trusty, Echo Show 5 (second generation) Alexa smart speaker. All for significantly less than $100.

$145 $77 at Amazon
Echo Glow
We love this smart little lamp because it can easily masquerade as a nightlight without making anyone feel uncomfortable. A small globe that can glow up different colors, you'll also need an Echo speaker if you want to use the included voice control.

$30 $17 at Amazon

Amazon Ring deals

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery
Mount this battery powered camera to any door to see, hear and speak to people straight from your phone, tablet or Amazon Echo device.

$100 $70 at Amazon
Ring Indoor Cam + Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Get this discounted bundle for extra security with your simple-to-use Ring Video Doorbell. Use the two-way talk feature to communicate with visitors and enjoy advanced motion detection and even customizable privacy settings.

$125 $94 at Amazon

Amazon Halo deals

Halo View
This Amazon-branded fitness tracker is the newest heart-smart product to the party and you can get it now for its lowest price ever.

$80 $45 at Amazon
Halo Band
The Halo Band tracks fitness, sleep and heart rate, and you can get it now at its lowest price, in three different colors.

$100 $45 at Amazon

Amazon Eero deals

Eero Pro 6E (3-pack)
We love Amazon's answer to the mesh WiFi system and this 3-pack of Eero devices is a great way to get it started. The newest Eero technology includes WiFi 6E technology for speedier internet — even for devices that aren't caught up yet.

$699 $419 at Amazon
Eero Pro 6E router
The Eero 6E Pro router supports super quick network speeds up to 2.3 Gbps for both wired and wireless products. And this mesh WiFi add-on is on sale now.

$299 $179 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle deals

Kindle
If you haven't embraced the original e-reader from Amazon with a built-in front light for reading in the dark, now's the time to nab one. The matte screen is also perfect for reading in the sun.

$90 $45 at Amazon
Kindle Kids
Get those kids started on their summer reading with this easy-to-tote Kindle Kids e-reader with glare-free display. And because it's just a book reader, with no games, ads or other distractions, you know their attention won't easily stray.

$110 $50 at Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite
Upgrade your reading experience with this Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of memory and adjustable warm light. The e-reader comes with a nearly 7-inch display and nearly 10 weeks of battery life. A perfect summer reading companion.

$140 $95 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Frames deals

Echo Frames (2nd Gen)
Why not opt for these second generation smart eyeglass frames in classic black? Just add your own prescription and get audio right through the Frames directly to your ears.

$250 $100 at Amazon
Echo Frames (2nd Gen) Sunglasses
Listen to your music, podcasts and audio books right through your sunglasses with these nifty Echo Frames with polarized lenses. A perfect summer splurge for a whole lot less.

$270 $120 at Amazon