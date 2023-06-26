Dr. Muneeb Shah, better known as @dermdoctor, has become TikTok’s eminent dermatologist. While he’s based in North Carolina, where he is a partner at Fora Dermatology, anyone, anywhere can learn a bit of skin care knowledge from his social media. His skin care recommendations, trend explainers and reaction videos to pimple popping and skin anomalies have earned him 18 million followers.

“I try to take a very like practical approach to skin care — like what is happening, and why would you want to change it?” Shah shares. Along with giving advice on common concerns like acne, hyperpigmentation and dryness, the dermatologist focuses on accessible products that you can likely grab on your next trip to the drugstore.

As an authority on all things skin care, we asked the DermDoctor to share some summer skin do’s and don’ts, along with his favorite products for the season.

DermDoctor’s summer skin care do’s and don’ts

Do: Wear sunscreen everyday — and remember to reapply it

Although sun protection is necessary year-round, Shah says that it’s even more important in the summer since there’s an increase in sun exposure. That means you’ll want to look for a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher and reapply it as necessary — typically, every two hours if you’re in the sun. To build the habit, Shah recommends pairing it with behaviors that you’re already doing.

“When I first try to get people to wear sunscreen, I try to get them to pair it with brushing their teeth,” Shah says. “And then if you’re out in the sun, I tell them to reapply with lunch.”

Do: Switch to a lightweight moisturizer

“For summer, one of the main changes is that humidity goes up,” Shah notes. In this environment, the dermatologist recommends “switching your heavier, cream-based moisturizers to more lightweight moisturizers.” Look for hyaluronic acid-based moisturizers or gel moisturizers, options that Shah says are “lighter weight [and] sit on your skin in a humid environment.”

Don’t: Over-exfoliate

Because of the increased sun exposure, Shah says to “potentially eliminate or just decrease your use of exfoliating acids during [summer].” According to the derm, alpha hydroxy acids — such as lactic acid and glycolic acid — increase your risk of sunburns. If you want to have the brightening and smoothing benefits of those ingredients, Shah recommends cutting back to just once a week.

DermDoctor’s favorite summer skin care products