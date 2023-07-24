Only a handful of people in this world are synonymous with a social media app. On Facebook, it’s Mark Zuckerberg. On Twitter, it’s Elon Musk. And on TikTok, it’s 19-year-old Charli D’Amelio. Often referred to as “the face of Tik Tok,” D’Amelio began her path to social media stardom by posting 15-second videos of herself dancing on the infamous app. But now with an audience of 151.1 million followers, the influencer’s online presence accounts for just a fraction of her accomplishments. Since her meteoric rise to TikTok royalty in 2019, the teenager has collaborated with sister Dixie on makeup collections for Morphe and a clothing line for Hollister, written a book, won “Dancing With the Stars,” created a signature drink with Dunkin’ and much, much more. In the past year alone, D’Amelio has released her own fragrance, fittingly titled Born Dreamer, and most recently launched D’Amelio Footwear along with her sister and mom. “My sister, mom, and I have always loved shoes and how they can completely elevate a look,” says D’Amelio. “We pulled inspiration from each of us to create the collection, as we all have different styles and tastes.” But navigating adolescence while juggling multiple brands and partnerships all under the internet’s critical eye is no easy feat, which is why self-care has always played a critical role in D’Amelio’s success. “I think with anything, finding time for yourself is key,” she says. “I work to make time for myself where I can do things I enjoy — scheduling things out helps keep me on track.” And a few trusty clothing items and makeup products don’t hurt, either. Ahead, the dancer, influencer and entrepreneur shares her beauty and style essentials with CNN Underscored. Related: The 18 best makeup removers, according to experts Related: The 32 best under-eye concealers, according to celebrity makeup artists Related: The 17 best lip products and trends of 2023, according to makeup artists Related: The 13 best lip stains for long-lasting color, according to makeup artists Related: The 14 best powder foundations and how to apply them, according to makeup artists