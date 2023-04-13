Therabody been around for a while to massage our sore muscles, but nothing beats the healing powers of DIY spa time. The brand has just dropped an all-new, limited-edition TheraFace LED edition ($299) in black or white that’s meant to deliver spa-worthy facials in your own bathroom, which is perfect if you’re looking to carve out a little more me-time or if you’re looking to gift something special to the mom figure in your life on Mother’s Day.

From the makers of the famous Theraguns comes a limited-edition treatment for our face, at about $100 less than the previous TheraFace Pro that’s already hit the market. The new device offers three types of LED lights (blue, red and infrared) that are safe to use on any skin tone, as well as gentle percussive therapies you know well from your Theragun already. The red light helps to target fine lines, wrinkles and inflammation, while the blue light can help with acne and infrared targets signs of aging.

Plus, there are three percussive attachments included — cone, micropoint and flat — so you can dial in your skin treatments and benefit from the toning and facial tension-releasing perks a percussive treatment brings. Everything, basically, is customizable since skin varies pretty wildly from one person to the next.

If the gun doesn’t quite check all the boxes on its own, there are additional complementary attachments that can add a new dimension to the at-home self-care. Think add-ons like hot and cold rings, a cleansing brush and a microcurrent attachment to really round off the treatment.

Ready to shop? Head over to Therabody now to order the LED facial edition for the mom figure in your life (or for yourself!).