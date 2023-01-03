It’s that time: We end the year hopeful that the next one will be better and resolve to make sweeping, emphatic changes that’ll outlast the first few weeks of the new year. Maybe it’s to be active every single day, or to learn a new language before spring. But not every New Year’s resolution needs to be an exhaustive overhaul. Instead, try something simple, like making more sustainable beauty swaps that’ll benefit both the planet and your wallet.

“More small-batch, eco-conscious beauty companies were popping up pioneering low-packaging, vegan and cruelty-free products and innovations like compostable packaging and recyclable mascara and such, and through their efforts, consumers got to experience their performance and understand that eco-friendly doesn’t mean sacrificing all the stuff we love about getting gussied up,” says Ashlee Piper, sustainability expert and author of “Give A Sh*t: Do Good. Live Better. Save the Planet”. “Eco-conscious consumers are one of the fastest growing consumer groups. It’s no longer a trend, and large companies see they need to evolve and change in order to stay relevant. I love it when the actions of individuals become collective and push the status quo to improve.”

Still, Piper notes that terms around sustainability are largely unregulated, so a brand might call their packaging or ingredient list “sustainable” or “green” without much explanation. “With that in mind, ‘sustainable’ can mean almost anything and nothing, at the same time,” Piper admits.

That said, there are myriad ways to make smarter, more environmentally friendly choices for your makeup bag, vanity and even your shower caddy. Ahead, the best (and easiest) sustainable beauty swaps to make ASAP.

Luv Scrub Mesh Body Exfoliator Ulta “I met the founder of these mesh cloths years ago and have not looked back at traditional wash towels, as they are breeding grounds for bacteria, mold and other germs,” says beauty expert Dana Oliver, who runs the blog Beauty For Breakfast. “Instead I use this African-influenced exfoliating mesh cloth that lasts for a shocking 18 months. I use less body wash or bar soap because this creates an amazing lather with less product. The nylon is repurposed and while it comes in fun colors, it’s made from non-toxic dye. So it’s good for my skin and Mother Earth all around!” $18 at Ulta $18 at Nordstrom

Leaf Shave The Leaf Razor Urban Outfitters “This seems almost provincial to mention, but I've had my Leaf safety razor for about 9 years,” says Piper. “These have-forever items like a safety razor make such a difference in both the impact on landfills and on your budget. That's the nice thing about being eco-friendly — while marketing tells us we need to run out and buy some new, shiny 'eco' thing to be sustainable, the time-tested sustainability items are surprisingly inexpensive and last a long time.” $84 at Urban Outfitters

Dieux Skin Forever Eye Mask Dieux Skin “I’m also not a fan of single-use beauty products, even though a sheet mask is such a dream for your skin, so I've started looking for products that can be used indefinitely,” says Baxter. “Dieux Skin's reusable eye masks are genius — you just apply your favorite eye serum, pop them on, go about your day for the next 20 to 30 minutes, then peel them off, rinse and place them back in their case for your next at-home spa day. I feel so much better knowing that I'm not contributing excess waste to the planet for the sake of my undereyes.” $25 at Dieux Skin

Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash Refillable Glass Bathing Culture “Bathing Culture is my go-to for a delicious, certified organic, biodegradable body wash that smells divine and leaves my skin supple and smooth,” says Hannah Baxter, a beauty editor and brand consultant in NYC. “I stock up on the gallon jug about every nine months or so to refill my glass pump bottle, which is way more convenient than forgetting to order body wash at the last minute and panic buying something random from a bodega.” From $11 at Amazon From $8 at Credo

Public Goods Conditioner Refill Public Goods “Although I'm a certified beauty fanatic, it pains me to witness all of the wasted packaging that isn't recyclable wind up in landfills,” says Baxter. “I think a lot of people would be surprised to learn that bottle pumps, which are so ubiquitous, can't be recycled since many of the metal components are too small. That's why I'm a big fan of companies that offer refillable containers and that sell bulk refills so I can keep my original bottle and pump for years.” $15 at Public Goods

Hey Humans Deodorant Target “I discovered this gem during one of my many Target runs,” says Oliver, who was “shocked to find this sticking out on the aisle of deodorants, as it’s made from recycled paper and is 99% plastic-free. Unlike popular drugstore brands there’s no aluminum, and the shea butter keeps my underarms smooth and sexy. I also love the soothing lavender vanilla scent. Once all done, I reuse the container to hold makeup brushes.” $7 $5 at Walgreens $7 at Target

Nuonove Baiden Mitten Amazon Piper has also had her Baiden Mitten — what she calls “the exfoliation princess of the world” — for about seven years. Use it in place of a disposable loofah or even your exfoliating body scrub. $49 at Amazon

Hanni Shave Set Sephora “I’ve also incorporated products that use less plastic — and definitely less single-use plastic — in my body-care routine,” says Saltzman. “I love the safety razors from Hanni and Oui the People, which feel fancy and luxurious, in addition to being plastic-free.” $68 at Sephora