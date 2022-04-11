Spring is a time to hit refresh, and with a handful of new makeup, skin care, hair care and fragrance launches, there are plenty of ways to revive your beauty routine. From vitamin C-boosted skin care to frizz-taming hair treatments, the fresh additions will help you effortlessly transition with the seasons. Some of these releases may just become a part of your year-round regimen.

Below, check out 25 of our favorite new beauty launches that are perfect for springtime and beyond.

Spring makeup launches

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Sephora Already going viral (and selling out), this lip oil from Selena Gomez's beauty brand comes in eight juicy shades that moisturize as they glisten. $20 at Sephora

Good Weird Balmy Weather Moisture Stick Good Weird A combination of skin care and makeup, this multi-use product keeps skin moisturized and looking dewy with squalane and shea butter. It comes in a clear shade that adds a touch of shine, as well as dusty rose and terracotta sticks for a sheer veil of color. $22 at Good Weird

Jones Road The Bronzer Jones Road Get sun-kissed skin minus the UV rays in a few swipes with Jones Road's new bronzer. Available in seven shades, the powder gives a warm, diffused glow. $35 at Jones Road

Pavise Lip Defense SPF Pavise This powerful lip product feels like a nourishing lip oil, but it's so much more than that. By protecting the lips from UV damage, it also prevents lip thinning and filler migration and creates a plumping effect. $58 at Pavise

Spring skin care launches

Farmacy Brighten Up 3% TXA Dark Spot Toner Sephora A new treatment for hyperpigmentation and dark spots, this toner uses tranexamic acid and azelaic acid to brighten and smooth the skin. The gentle exfoliation resurfaces the skin to reveal a more even skin tone and texture. $34 at Sephora

Luna Daily The Original Everywhere Spray-To-Wipe Sephora Newly launched in the US, Luna Daily’s personal care beauty products balance the skin’s microbiome anywhere and everywhere. With dermatologist and gynecologist-approved formulas, the pH balanced sprays and washes are great for a quick refresh or deep cleanse. For post-gym or on-the-go, the Everywhere Spray-to-Wipe is an eco-friendly alternative to disposable wipes, allowing you to spritz and wipe with a towel or tissue instead. $16 at Sephora

Augustinus Bader The Retinol Serum Augustinus Bader If you’re going to splurge on your skin care routine, we recommend investing in active, results-driven formulas like Augustinus Bader’s new retinol, which reduces wrinkles, blemishes and acne scars and hyperpigmentation. Tackling the popular yet irritating ingredient, the serum avoids the typical redness and flaking side effects by pairing retinol with the brand’s patented Trigger Factor Complex and other nourishing ingredients. $350 at Augustinus Bader

Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer Sephora There's a reason you'll spot vitamin C in your favorite spring and summer beauty products — the ingredient helps brighten the complexion, fight dullness and reduce dark spots and wrinkles. This moisturizer packs in 10% THD ascorbate vitamin C into its glow-boosting formula, in addition to 3% vitamin E and ferulic acid to maximize the efficacy of the star ingredient. $72 at Sephora

Horace Mattifying Face Moisturizer Horace French skin care brand Horace landed stateside this month. The straightforward men's skin care products offer a full regimen for day and night, covering the basics of anti-aging, blemishes and hydration. The Mattifying Face Moisturizer is a great daily option for lightweight nourishment and oil-control. $17 at Horace

New hair care launches

Kérastase Symbiose Antidandruff Hydrating Shampoo Sephora A pyrithione zinc shampoo that doesn't feel medicinal, this antidandruff shampoo helps reduce flaking and itchiness while keeping the hair itself hydrated. It was a personal favorite find since it keeps both my scalp and hair happy. $40 at Sephora

Dove Love Your Lasting Length Shampoo Target Dove recently launched a new collection of hair care products for six specific hair types — long, short, wavy, curly color-treated and gray. The Love Your Lasting Length Shampoo helps strengthen and detangle long locks. $8 at Walmart

Crown Affair The Finishing Gel Sephora From slicked back strands to protective styles, Crown Affair's new finishing gel gives buildable hold without turning stiff or flaky. The no-residue gel cream can tame flyaways, keep hair sleek and shiny and enhance natural texture. $42 at Sephora

New fragrance launches

Nette Mini Discovery Sampler Set Sephora Known for its chic candles, Nette recently launched its first fine fragrance collection. Consisting of five dreamy scents (Coco Fleur, Rose Parade, Thé Vanille, La Forêt and Opening Night), we recommend testing them all in the sampler set. When you're ready for a full-size bottle, the flacon will surely add a sophisticated touch to your vanity. $28 at Sephora