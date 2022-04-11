Spring is a time to hit refresh, and with a handful of new makeup, skin care, hair care and fragrance launches, there are plenty of ways to revive your beauty routine. From vitamin C-boosted skin care to frizz-taming hair treatments, the fresh additions will help you effortlessly transition with the seasons. Some of these releases may just become a part of your year-round regimen.
Below, check out 25 of our favorite new beauty launches that are perfect for springtime and beyond.
Spring makeup launches
Fenty Beauty's new mascara creates thick, volumized lashes that last all day. The smudge-proof and transfer-resistant formula makes barely-there lashes bold and defined in a single coat.
Already going viral (and selling out), this lip oil from Selena Gomez's beauty brand comes in eight juicy shades that moisturize as they glisten.
Adding three new shades — gold, rose gold and bronze — to its fan-favorite all-over face and body highlight, the Heaven’s Dew All Over Glimmer brings a stunning shimmer to any look.
A combination of skin care and makeup, this multi-use product keeps skin moisturized and looking dewy with squalane and shea butter. It comes in a clear shade that adds a touch of shine, as well as dusty rose and terracotta sticks for a sheer veil of color.
Maybelline's fan-favorite Vinyl Ink liquid lipstick is now available in 10 new neutral shades. The Nude Shock collection gives transfer-proof color, from dusty mauve to teddy brown, with a shiny, vinyl finish.
Get sun-kissed skin minus the UV rays in a few swipes with Jones Road's new bronzer. Available in seven shades, the powder gives a warm, diffused glow.
This powerful lip product feels like a nourishing lip oil, but it's so much more than that. By protecting the lips from UV damage, it also prevents lip thinning and filler migration and creates a plumping effect.
Spring skin care launches
A new treatment for hyperpigmentation and dark spots, this toner uses tranexamic acid and azelaic acid to brighten and smooth the skin. The gentle exfoliation resurfaces the skin to reveal a more even skin tone and texture.
Loaded with marine antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, this serum delivers a wave of hydration. An algae complex, along with hyaluronic acid, keeps dehydrated skin at bay.
A vitamin C-charged sunscreen that brightens the skin as it
protects, Olehenriksen’s new sun care launch defends the skin with 100% mineral, whitecast-free coverage.
Newly launched in the US, Luna Daily’s personal care beauty products balance the skin’s microbiome anywhere and everywhere. With dermatologist and gynecologist-approved formulas, the pH balanced sprays and washes are great for a quick refresh or deep cleanse. For post-gym or on-the-go, the Everywhere Spray-to-Wipe is an eco-friendly alternative to disposable wipes, allowing you to spritz and wipe with a towel or tissue instead.
If you’re going to splurge on your skin care routine, we recommend investing in active, results-driven formulas like Augustinus Bader’s new retinol, which reduces wrinkles, blemishes and acne scars and hyperpigmentation. Tackling the popular yet irritating ingredient, the serum avoids the typical redness and flaking side effects by pairing retinol with the brand’s patented Trigger Factor Complex and other nourishing ingredients.
A mineral sunscreen that actually feels like it sinks into the skin, Dr. Loretta’s latest launch provides skin care benefits from antioxidant Lipochroman, ectoin and botanical extracts.
There's a reason you'll spot vitamin C in your favorite spring and summer beauty products — the ingredient helps brighten the complexion, fight dullness and reduce dark spots and wrinkles. This moisturizer packs in 10% THD ascorbate vitamin C into its glow-boosting formula, in addition to 3% vitamin E and ferulic acid to maximize the efficacy of the star ingredient.
French skin care brand Horace landed stateside this month. The straightforward men's skin care products offer a full regimen for day and night, covering the basics of anti-aging, blemishes and hydration. The Mattifying Face Moisturizer is a great daily option for lightweight nourishment and oil-control.
Tatcha's retinol-alternative skin-smoothing serum uses cranberry extract and sea fennel to support the skin barrier and stimulate cellular turnover, respectively.
New hair care launches
This scalp treatment helps prolong the time in between hair wash days without the buildup typically associated with dry shampoos. The lightweight spray reduces sebum production and supports a healthy scalp with rosebay extract, green marine algae, wallower extract and peppermint oil so your roots avoid looking and feeling greasy. There's also a new Serene Scalp Oil Control Shampoo and Dry Shampoo Powder, too.
A heat protectant, smoothing treatment and shine enhancer, this restorative hair oil strengthens the hair while taming flyaways and fighting frizz.
A pyrithione zinc shampoo that doesn't feel medicinal, this antidandruff shampoo helps reduce flaking and itchiness while keeping the hair itself hydrated. It was a personal favorite find since it keeps both my scalp and hair happy.
Dove recently launched a new collection of hair care products for six specific hair types — long, short, wavy, curly color-treated and gray. The Love Your Lasting Length Shampoo helps strengthen and detangle long locks.
From slicked back strands to protective styles, Crown Affair's new finishing gel gives buildable hold without turning stiff or flaky. The no-residue gel cream can tame flyaways, keep hair sleek and shiny and enhance natural texture.
New fragrance launches
Known for its chic candles, Nette recently launched its first fine fragrance collection. Consisting of five dreamy scents (Coco Fleur, Rose Parade, Thé Vanille, La Forêt and Opening Night), we recommend testing them all in the sampler set. When you're ready for a full-size bottle, the flacon will surely add a sophisticated touch to your vanity.
This spring, Valentino amped up some of its best-selling fragrances including the sultry Born in Roma scent. The Intense version leans into sweet vanilla notes that complement the floral jasmine and base of benzoin. It's seductive and warm, and you only need a spritz or two to last you the whole day.
Clean and floral, Parfums De Marly's latest luxury fragrance features fruity top notes of bergamot, mandarin and peach. It then shifts into refreshing middle notes of orange flower and vetiver, and a base of amber. It gives a sweet and feminine impression that's perfect for spring.
Versace Dylan Purple is a juicy and bright fragrance with notes of bitter orange, pear juice, Italian bergamot, purple freesia and ambrox. The fruity floral scent is a great daytime option that won't be too overpowering.