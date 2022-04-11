jones-road-spring-beauty-launches-lead.jpg
Jones Road

Spring is a time to hit refresh, and with a handful of new makeup, skin care, hair care and fragrance launches, there are plenty of ways to revive your beauty routine. From vitamin C-boosted skin care to frizz-taming hair treatments, the fresh additions will help you effortlessly transition with the seasons. Some of these releases may just become a part of your year-round regimen.

Below, check out 25 of our favorite new beauty launches that are perfect for springtime and beyond.

Spring makeup launches

Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara
fenty beauty hella thicc mascara.jpeg
Fenty Beauty's new mascara creates thick, volumized lashes that last all day. The smudge-proof and transfer-resistant formula makes barely-there lashes bold and defined in a single coat.

$19 at Sephora $19 at Ulta $19 at Fenty Beauty
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil
rare beauty soft pinch tinted lip oil.jpeg
Already going viral (and selling out), this lip oil from Selena Gomez's beauty brand comes in eight juicy shades that moisturize as they glisten.

$20 at Sephora
Stila Heaven's Dew All Over Glimmer
stila heaven's dew all over glimmer.jpeg
Adding three new shades — gold, rose gold and bronze — to its fan-favorite all-over face and body highlight, the Heaven’s Dew All Over Glimmer brings a stunning shimmer to any look. 

$30 at Ulta $30 at Stila
Good Weird Balmy Weather Moisture Stick
good weird balmy weather moisture stick.jpeg
A combination of skin care and makeup, this multi-use product keeps skin moisturized and looking dewy with squalane and shea butter. It comes in a clear shade that adds a touch of shine, as well as dusty rose and terracotta sticks for a sheer veil of color. 

$22 at Good Weird
Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick Nude Shock Collection
maybelline superstay vinyl ink liquid lip color nude shock.jpeg
Maybelline's fan-favorite Vinyl Ink liquid lipstick is now available in 10 new neutral shades. The Nude Shock collection gives transfer-proof color, from dusty mauve to teddy brown, with a shiny, vinyl finish.

$10 at Amazon $10 at Target $13 at Ulta
Jones Road The Bronzer
jones road the bronzer.jpeg
Get sun-kissed skin minus the UV rays in a few swipes with Jones Road's new bronzer. Available in seven shades, the powder gives a warm, diffused glow.

$35 at Jones Road
Pavise Lip Defense SPF
pavise lip defense spf.jpeg
This powerful lip product feels like a nourishing lip oil, but it's so much more than that. By protecting the lips from UV damage, it also prevents lip thinning and filler migration and creates a plumping effect.

$58 at Pavise

Spring skin care launches

Farmacy Brighten Up 3% TXA Dark Spot Toner
farmacy brighten up 3% txa .jpeg
A new treatment for hyperpigmentation and dark spots, this toner uses tranexamic acid and azelaic acid to brighten and smooth the skin. The gentle exfoliation resurfaces the skin to reveal a more even skin tone and texture. 

$34 at Sephora
Ren Clean Skincare Everhydrate Marine Moisture-Restore Serum
ren everhydrate serum.jpeg
Loaded with marine antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, this serum delivers a wave of hydration. An algae complex, along with hyaluronic acid, keeps dehydrated skin at bay.

$50 at Amazon
Olehenriksen Banana Bright Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 30
ole henriksen banana bright mineral sunscreen.jpeg
A vitamin C-charged sunscreen that brightens the skin as it

protects, Olehenriksen’s new sun care launch defends the skin with 100% mineral, whitecast-free coverage.

$35 at Sephora
Luna Daily The Original Everywhere Spray-To-Wipe
luna the everywhere spray to wipe.jpeg
Newly launched in the US, Luna Daily’s personal care beauty products balance the skin’s microbiome anywhere and everywhere. With dermatologist and gynecologist-approved formulas, the pH balanced sprays and washes are great for a quick refresh or deep cleanse. For post-gym or on-the-go, the Everywhere Spray-to-Wipe is an eco-friendly alternative to disposable wipes, allowing you to spritz and wipe with a towel or tissue instead. 

$16 at Sephora
Augustinus Bader The Retinol Serum
augustinus bader retinol serum.jpeg
If you’re going to splurge on your skin care routine, we recommend investing in active, results-driven formulas like Augustinus Bader’s new retinol, which reduces wrinkles, blemishes and acne scars and hyperpigmentation. Tackling the popular yet irritating ingredient, the serum avoids the typical redness and flaking side effects by pairing retinol with the brand’s patented Trigger Factor Complex and other nourishing ingredients. 

$350 at Augustinus Bader
Dr. Loretta Universal Glow Daily Defense Mineral Sunscreen Fluid SPF 40
dr loretta universal glow daily defense mineral spf.jpeg
A mineral sunscreen that actually feels like it sinks into the skin, Dr. Loretta’s latest launch provides skin care benefits from antioxidant Lipochroman, ectoin and botanical extracts. 

$60 at Dr. Loretta
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer
peter thomas roth potent c brightening moisturizer.jpeg
There's a reason you'll spot vitamin C in your favorite spring and summer beauty products — the ingredient helps brighten the complexion, fight dullness and reduce dark spots and wrinkles. This moisturizer packs in 10% THD ascorbate vitamin C into its glow-boosting formula, in addition to 3% vitamin E and ferulic acid to maximize the efficacy of the star ingredient.

$72 at Sephora
Horace Mattifying Face Moisturizer
horace mattifying face moisturizer.jpeg
French skin care brand Horace landed stateside this month. The straightforward men's skin care products offer a full regimen for day and night, covering the basics of anti-aging, blemishes and hydration. The Mattifying Face Moisturizer is a great daily option for lightweight nourishment and oil-control.

$17 at Horace
Tatcha The Silk Serum
tatcha-the-silk-serum.jpg
Tatcha's retinol-alternative skin-smoothing serum uses cranberry extract and sea fennel to support the skin barrier and stimulate cellular turnover, respectively.

$98 at Sephora $98 at Tatcha

New hair care launches

Oribe Serene Scalp Oil Control Treatment Mist
oribe serene scalp oil control spray.jpeg
This scalp treatment helps prolong the time in between hair wash days without the buildup typically associated with dry shampoos. The lightweight spray reduces sebum production and supports a healthy scalp with rosebay extract, green marine algae, wallower extract and peppermint oil so your roots avoid looking and feeling greasy. There's also a new Serene Scalp Oil Control Shampoo and Dry Shampoo Powder, too.

$58 at Sephora $58 at Oribe
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Molecular Repair Hair Oil
k18 molecular repair hair oil.jpeg
A heat protectant, smoothing treatment and shine enhancer, this restorative hair oil strengthens the hair while taming flyaways and fighting frizz.

$65 at Sephora
Kérastase Symbiose Antidandruff Hydrating Shampoo
kerastase-symbiose-antidandruff-shampoo.jpg
A pyrithione zinc shampoo that doesn't feel medicinal, this antidandruff shampoo helps reduce flaking and itchiness while keeping the hair itself hydrated. It was a personal favorite find since it keeps both my scalp and hair happy.

$40 at Sephora
Dove Love Your Lasting Length Shampoo
dove love your lasting length.jpeg
Dove recently launched a new collection of hair care products for six specific hair types — long, short, wavy, curly color-treated and gray. The Love Your Lasting Length Shampoo helps strengthen and detangle long locks.

$8 at Walmart
Crown Affair The Finishing Gel
crown-affair-the-finishing-gel.jpg
From slicked back strands to protective styles, Crown Affair's new finishing gel gives buildable hold without turning stiff or flaky. The no-residue gel cream can tame flyaways, keep hair sleek and shiny and enhance natural texture.

$42 at Sephora

New fragrance launches

Nette Mini Discovery Sampler Set
nette-mini-discovery-sampler-set.jpg
Known for its chic candles, Nette recently launched its first fine fragrance collection. Consisting of five dreamy scents (Coco Fleur, Rose Parade, Thé Vanille, La Forêt and Opening Night), we recommend testing them all in the sampler set. When you're ready for a full-size bottle, the flacon will surely add a sophisticated touch to your vanity.

$28 at Sephora
Valentino Donna Born In Roma Intense Eau de Parfum
valentino-donna-born-in-roma-intense-edp.jpg
This spring, Valentino amped up some of its best-selling fragrances including the sultry Born in Roma scent. The Intense version leans into sweet vanilla notes that complement the floral jasmine and base of benzoin. It's seductive and warm, and you only need a spritz or two to last you the whole day.

From $35 at Sephora From $85 at Ulta From $130 at Nordstrom
Parfums De Marly Valaya Eau de Parfum
parfums-de-marly-valaya-eau-de-parfum.jpg
Clean and floral, Parfums De Marly's latest luxury fragrance features fruity top notes of bergamot, mandarin and peach. It then shifts into refreshing middle notes of orange flower and vetiver, and a base of amber. It gives a sweet and feminine impression that's perfect for spring.

$355 at Nordstrom
Versace Dylan Purple Eau De Parfum
versace-Dylan-Purple-Eau-de-Parfum.jpg
Versace Dylan Purple is a juicy and bright fragrance with notes of bitter orange, pear juice, Italian bergamot, purple freesia and ambrox. The fruity floral scent is a great daytime option that won't be too overpowering.

From $33 at Sephora From $96 at Nordstrom