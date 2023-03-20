Rachel Zoe lives and breathes fashion. As the stylist behind some of the looks seen on celebrities like Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Garner, her signature brand of Californian cool meets New York glamor is as coveted as the A-listers she’s dressed. Here the designer, editor, author, TV personality and founder of Rachel Zoe Ventures, Curateur and The Zoe Report shares her secrets and essentials on how to live a life of unapologetic glamor.
“Candles are essential for me and the iconic fig tree scent by Diptyque is my go-to,” Zoe says. “I’ve also collected colorful throw blankets throughout the years from designers like Missoni, that I have all over my house to add pops of color and coziness in every room.”
Related: Best scented candles of 2023
“My personal style is definitely rooted in the 60s and 70s,” says Zoe who shares that she always keeps her dark polished denim and flared jeans in rotation. “My favorite denim brand is Good American, founded by my good friend Emma Grede and Khloe Kardashian. I pair these with good jackets, sky-high platform heels and large statement jewelry in yellow gold.”
Related: The cutest denim jackets under $100, according to influencers
“I have an extensive collection of fashion coffee table books that I love — this one is a favorite,” Zoe says. “I also have artwork all over my home of my family. I love surrounding myself with life-size paintings and portraits of my kids, by various artists like Donald Robertson.”
When it comes to accessories, Zoe believes they define an outfit and one’s personal style. “My approach has always been “more is more.” I tend to really like dramatic jewelry like earrings that graze my shoulders and big cocktail rings,” Zoe says. “I typically have a stack of bracelets on each wrist that mean something special to me. I never take off my Cartier Juste Un Clou which is engraved with my son's initials and was a gift from my husband when he was born.”
Related: 20 jewelry brands that look expensive, but are actually affordable
“I really love Warrior. It’s the perfect masculine yet feminine fragrance, that’s subtle but notable,” Zoe says. “I have also collected some really beautiful scents by Tom Ford. My favorite is Santal Blush, I’ve worn it forever.”
Related: Find your new summer fragrance with these 20 intoxicating perfumes and colognes
“I love these for around the home and off-duty, they are so comfy,” Zoe says of these faux fur slides. “For dressing up, I love sky-high heels and right now I’m coveting the Valentino Platform Boots and Pumps in every color, especially with crystals.”
Related: 27 cute slippers to keep you cozy and warm
Zoe notes that hydrating her skin is a key part of her skincare routine especially living in LA. “I can’t live without all of my amazing Dr. Barbara Sturm products. Specifically, her hyaluronic serums and oils, which I layer morning, noon and night,” Zoe says.
During the weekends, she shares that she loves to use the Kora Organics Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask. “And I don’t do a red carpet or major event without prepping my skin first with the 111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Face Mask and eye mask," she says. "It’s a total game changer for a big night out.”
Related: 19 beauty splurges that are worth their price, according to experts
“I’m also a huge bathrobe girl,” Zoe says. “If I’m not out in the world, you'll typically find me in a cozy bathrobe at home. Staying in, ordering food, and wearing bathrobes all day is also my idea of self-care.”
Related: 15 silk pajama sets you won’t ever want to take off
“As for working out, when I can, I love using my LIT AXIS portable training system,” says Zoe. “It’s the chicest and the fact that I can take it anywhere is game-changing.”
Related: The best workout equipment under $25, according to experts
“For lingerie and sleepwear, La Perla is a long-standing favorite for bras, underwear, and slips,” Zoe says. “As a family, I also love Petite Plume's super cozy pajama sets for me, my husband, and the kids.”
Related: The 15 best sticky bras, according to experts and editors