Zoe notes that hydrating her skin is a key part of her skincare routine especially living in LA. “I can’t live without all of my amazing Dr. Barbara Sturm products. Specifically, her hyaluronic serums and oils, which I layer morning, noon and night,” Zoe says.

During the weekends, she shares that she loves to use the Kora Organics Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask. “And I don’t do a red carpet or major event without prepping my skin first with the 111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Face Mask and eye mask," she says. "It’s a total game changer for a big night out.”