As the resident hairstylist and grooming guru on Netflix’s hit show, “Queer Eye,” Jonathan Van Ness certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to hair. Their celebrity-loved haircare brand, JVN Hair, creates vegan and cruelty-free products that are formulated with clean ingredients like its hero, hemisqualane. The Emmy-nominated TV personality is also a big advocate for wellness. Recently, Van Ness became the Chief Self-Care Officer for Ness. With the credit card company’s Ness Well Card, users can earn reward points when they shop at health stores, spas, salons and gyms. “My mantra has always been: self-care is non-negotiable,” Van Ness says. “The Ness Card empowers people to take control of the most important thing they have — their health and wellness.” Ahead, the hair icon and New York Times bestselling author shares their hair, beauty and fashion essentials. Related: The best makeup sponges in 2023 Related: Skims vs. Amazon: We put these 2 bodysuits to the test Related: We tried Jonathan Van Ness’ hair care line and fell in love Related: The 15 best hydrating serums for dry skin, according to derms Related: Find your new summer fragrance with these 25 intoxicating perfumes and colognes Related: 24 of our favorite travel wallets for staying organized on the go