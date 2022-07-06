From wedding season to family vacations, camping trips to beach days, summer is jam-packed with excitement and a change of pace. It also brings a number of fresh beauty launches — including celebrity-led lines, like Hailey Bieber’s buzzed-about Rhode Skin and the relaunch of Haus Labs by Lady Gaga — to keep up with the sun-soaked days and breezy nights.

Whether you’re searching for a bronzer to complement your summer tan, moisturizer with SPF to stay protected or a hair mask to recover from a day at the pool, check out these 25 new beauty launches to get you through the season.

Summer makeup launches

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Le Monster Lip Crayon Lipstick Sephora

Lady Gaga’s makeup line is back, and its reboot comes with clean formulations of high-performing products. The new lip crayon is made with mango seed oil, ceramides and sodium hyaluronate for lightweight, comfortable wear. It comes in 12 longlasting matte shades, plus one shimmering option, that feature a pointed tip for precise application. Plus, the crayon pairs well with the new PhD Hybrid Lip Oil, which is one of our favorite alternatives for Dior’s Lip Glow Oil.

$30 at RMS Beauty and Sephora

RMS Beauty ReDimension Hydra Powder Blush RMS Beauty

Buildable and long-wearing, this blush feels great on the skin thanks to nourishing ingredients like jojoba and buriti oils. It comes in six shades, including coral Mai Tai, pink Pomegranate Fizz and plum Hanky Panky.

$12 at Colourpop

Colourpop Hello, Hollywood Shadow Palette Colourpop

Colourpop teamed up with TikTok star Jasmine Chiswell to create an Old Hollywood-inspired collection featuring eyeshadow, lipstick kits and lip gloss. Featuring cool-toned neutrals and a pop of baby blue, this palette is a versatile option for making a statement eye look or something more natural.

$14 at Nyx

Nyx Wonder Stick NYX

Seamlessly contour and highlight with this dual-ended cream stick. The darker end can be used to shape the face, while the light end brightens and creates a luminous dimension.

$42 at Fenty Beauty and Sephora

Fenty Beauty Toast’d Swirl Bronze Shimmer Powder Fenty Beauty

Enhance your summer tan or add your own sunkissed glow with this bronzing powder for the face and body. Its shimmering finish adds all-over radiance.

$17.99 at Honest Beauty

Honest Beauty Eye Catcher Lid Tint Honest Beauty

Swipe on this liquid eyeshadow for a shimmering eye look. Available in six shades, the shadow can be blended out for a sheer shimmer or painted on for opaque coverage.

$35 at Le Mini Macaron

LMM x Heluviee Gel Polish Trio Le Mini Macaron

Upgrade your at-home manicure with Le Mini Macaron’s new trio of gel polish. Including pink, green and off-white shades, the set adds the perfect pop of color for summer and can be cured with Le Mini Macaron’s handy mini LED lamp.

$19 at Kosas and Sephora

Kosas Hotliner Hyaluronic Acid Contouring Lip Liner Kosas

Perfect for the Tiktok “gym lips” trend or a night out, Kosas’s new lip liners glide on to shape and enhance the lips. Swipe on a layer of gloss or lipstick on top for a complete look, or simply blend in the liner for a more natural effect.

Summer skin care launches

$29 at Rhode Skin

Rhode Skin Peptide Glazing Fluid Rhode Skin

The key to Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut skin is hydration, and her new skin care line’s Peptide Glazing Fluid delivers a shot of niacinamide, peptides, hyaluronic acid and marula oil in a gel serum that leaves the skin deliciously dewy and plump.

$64 at Dermalogica and Ulta

Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant Dermalogica

Mixing this exfoliating powder with water activates the product, creating a frothy lather that gently removes dead skin and dirt. The rice-based powder features salicylic acid and rice enzymes to aid exfoliation, while colloidal oatmeal helps soothe irritation.

$85 at Yina

Yina Hydracloud Cream Yina

This lightweight face cream combines the skin barrier-supporting properties of niacinamide with ginseng’s ability to reduce inflammation and signs of aging. It has a light herbal scent and makes for a good summer skin care swap when you don’t want to feel weighed down by your moisturizer.

$250 at Clinical Skin

Clinical Skin PolyPeptide Firming Serum Clinical Skin

Peptides are key anti-aging ingredients because they help motivate your skin to produce collagen, thus boosting elasticity and firmness. This face serum pairs a blend of potent peptides with hydrating elements like hyaluronic acid, ceramides and antioxidants for an effective daily treatment.

$38 at Relevant Skin

Relevant Skin One and Done Everyday Cream With SPF 40 Relevant Skin

Simplify your morning routine with this moisturizing sunscreen. Offering SPF 40 mineral sun protection with zinc and titanium dioxide, it also features squalane, sodium hyaluronate and a blend of superfruit extracts to hydrate and protect the skin.

Peter Thomas Roth FirmX Collagen Face & Eye Hydra-Gel Patches Sephora

Including two patch shapes, these gel masks pack in three types of collagen — marine, plant and hydrolyzed — along with collagen-boosting ingredients like peptides and fatty acids to give a targeted treatment. Apply them to the eye area, forehead, smile lines or anywhere else that you want to reduce fine lines and boost firmness.

$132 at Clarins

Clarins Super Restorative Day Cream Clarins

Clarins’ new day cream is packed with naturally-derived anti-aging ingredients such as organic harungana and gorse extracts to minimize wrinkles, plump the skin and add hydration. Paired with the Super Restorative Night Cream, these new moisturizers work around the clock to lift and replenish the skin. The brand also launched the new day and night creams in a formula for very dry skin.

Skin by Dr. Sharad Neck + Face Smoothing Elixir Skin by Dr. Sharad

Made with No-Tox Technology, a non-toxin based anti-wrinkle elixir, this serum treats signs of aging that might drive some to get Botox or fillers. Instead, this skin care product was created by New Zealand-based doctor and skin cancer specialist Dr. Sharad Paul to reduce wrinkles with potent ingredients including hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, amino acids, antioxidants and micronutrients.

$100 at Venn

Venn Probiotic-Tensive Hydro Firming Body Cream Venn

Containing prebiotics, probiotic ferments and post-biotics, this dermatologist-tested body lotion helps protect the skin’s microbiome, while ingredients like squalane, hyaluronic acid, peptides and amino acids smooth and hydrate parched skin.

$64 at Elizabeth Arden and Ulta

Elizabeth Arden

Target fine lines and crows’ feet with this ceramide-packed eye cream from Elizabeth Arden. Ceramides, tetrapeptides and edelweiss extract work to firm the eye area for a more hydrated, healthy look.

$25 at Maëlys

Maëlys So-Cool After Sun Cooling Body Wash Maëlys

With a fruity scent and a refreshing feel, this gel body wash is made with coconut oil to help replenish the skin after a long day in the sun. Follow it up with the So-Jelly After Sun Restorative Body Mask, which contains menthyl lactate, for the full cooling effect.

$38 at Ole Henriksen

Ole Henriksen BeamCream Smoothing Body Moisturizer Ole Henriksen

Glycolic and lactic acids add a brightening effect to this body cream, which is great for fighting hyperpigmentation. Plus, the whipped texture easily sinks into the skin, so there isn’t any sticky feeling.

Summer hair care launches

$599.99 at Dyson

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Dyson

One of the buzziest beauty releases to come this summer is the second generation of Dyson’s beloved Airwrap styler. With six attachments, the multifunctional hair tool allows you to dry, curl or smooth your hair without extreme heat. The new Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete now comes in two different lengths: standard and long.

$28 at Miami Beach Bum

Miami Beach Bum Hair Shield Miami Beach Bum

From the hot sun to chlorine and salt water, our hair needs some extra TLC in the summer months. This leave-in conditioner protects the hair with vitamin-rich aloe and coconut, along with strengthening biotin and avocado, to nourish and fortify each strand. Plus, it’s reef-safe, so you don’t have to worry about causing any environmental harm on your next beach day.

$29 at IGK or Ulta

IGK Color Depositing Mask IGK

Whether you want to enhance your natural hair’s tones or add in some vibrancy with a pink or violet tint, IGK’s Color-Depositing Mask will help you transform your hair color with its semi-permanent treatment. Available in 18 shades, you can switch up your hair color in as fast as a minute (depending on your desired color).

$25 at Ulta

Drunk Elephant Silkamino Mega-Moisturizing Shampoo Drunk Elephant

Silky, luscious locks are the key to any good hair day, and Drunk Elephant’s new hair care collection is actually made from silk itself. Containing hydrolyzed silk, silk amino acids and silk sericin, this shampoo strengthens and softens the hair, while cleansing away dirt and product buildup. Seal in the goodness with Drunk Elephant’s Silkamino Conditioning Leave-in Milk.

$3.97 at Walmart

Pantene Pro-V Anti-Frizz Booster Conditioner Mix-In Shot Walmart

Pantene’s new hair boosters let you customize your routine to your hair’s needs day by day. If there’s a halo of frizz and flyaways around your head, the Anti-Frizz Booster will help tame your locks with avocado oil, vitamin B3 and Pantene’s Pro-V nutrients. Simply add a bit of the booster to your normal conditioner while you’re in the shower, rinse and style as usual. The three other boosters in the collection target hydration, color enhancement and strength, respectively.

$135 at Guerlain and Nordstrom

Guerlain Abeille Royale Scalp & Hair Youth Oil-in-Serum Guerlain

This hair oil and scalp treatment has a watery texture that doesn’t leave your hair greasy or weighed down. Made with D-panthenol and honey from Guerlain’s partnered nature reserve in France, it fortifies the hair for better growth, strength and shine.

Summer fragrance launches

$115 at Nordstrom

Issey Miyake L'Eau d'Issey Eau & Magnolia Eau de Toilette Intense Nordstrom

This new floral fragrance has woody undertones that gives a soft and clean impression. Top notes of neroli and bergamot layer with the core middle note of magnolia and a base note of sandalwood for a timeless floral scent for summer and beyond.

Vintner's Daughter Understory Perfume Oil Vintner's Daughter

Known for its plant-powered, award-winning Active Botanical Serum, conscious beauty brand Vintner’s Daughter introduced its first fragrance: an earthy and floral perfume oil featuring notes of conifers, moss, jasmine, violet leaf and more.

$300 at Saks 5th Avenue

Christian Louboutin Loubimar Eau de Parfum Légère Saks 5th Avenue

This new summer fragrance boasts aquatic floral notes inspired by the fashion designer’s second home on the Portuguese coast where his summer garden overlooks the Atlantic Ocean. Lemon, sea salt, tuberose and musk combine for a citrus-forward scent that lasts.