Multi-use makeup products are perfect for streamlining your beauty routine. We already love the pared-back approach of skinimalism (that’s skin care + minimalism), and multitasking makeup can similarly reduce the bulk of your makeup bag, which is great for travel or everyday. From lip and cheek color duos to highlighters that make pretty eye shadows, multi-use makeup can help you save time and space in your routine.

Including products intended for multiple jobs and those that we’ve discovered have multipurpose hacks, see our editors’ favorite multi-use makeup products below.

$40 $15 at Uoma Beauty and $40 at Ulta

Uoma Beauty Double Take Contour Stick Rachel Lubitz/CNN

One of my early beauty goals in the pandemic was finally figuring out contour. I have super fair skin and had never even used bronzer to sculpt my face, so I was going into it pretty blind. This stick was a complete game-changer and I’ve bought it over and over again over the past two years. I got the lightest shade, and the contour is perfect for my skin tone and has just the right kind of applicator so you feel like you’re basically using a big crayon on your face. The highlighter on the other end is a gorgeous pink shimmer that I use alone on a daily basis. Whether you’re seriously into contour or just starting out, I can’t recommend this product enough. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

$30 at Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Trio Lindsey Smith/CNN

Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Trio in Peachy Love is one of my all-time favorite blush products. The colors also work well as eye shadow and are long-lasting. I like to use this as a two-in-one product when I don’t want to pack a lot of makeup. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

$32 at Ulta

Elaluz Cali Queen Face Palette Sophie Shaw/CNN

I fell in love with this bronzer, highlighter and blush palette last year for enhancing my summer tan, and then I started using the Brilliant shade (a shimmery, peachy bronze) as an eye shadow, too. It has a wonderful soft, silky texture that blends beautifully and doesn’t crease. I love how cohesive my makeup looks with a swipe of Brilliant on my cheekbones and eyelids, and sometimes a touch of the champagne Dazzling shimmer as well. Even the matte Radiant shade makes for a nice tan base color for other eye shadows. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

$34 at Sephora

Nudestix Nudies Bloom All Over Dewy Color Lindsey Smith/CNN

I’ve talked about the Nudestix Nudies Bloom All Over Dewy Color previously, and just started using it on my lips and am obsessed. The convenient packaging makes it great to throw in your bag for touch-ups. No matter how you use it, it has a rich color payoff while still looking natural. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

$24 at Saie and Sephora

Saie Dew Blush in Dreamy Stephanie Griffin/CNN

I’ve been a huge liquid blush fan ever since trying the Dew Blush from Saie. Not only does it provide me with the perfect amount of natural, fresh-out-of-the-sun (without the sun damage) color on my cheeks, but it always works extremely well as an eyeshadow or lip tint. I hate wearing a ton of makeup in the summer, so this multi-use product is a must-have!

$38 at Jones Road and Credo

Jones Road Miracle Balm Tobey Grumet/CNN

Jones Road Miracle Balm (Bobbi Brown’s new brand) is nothing short of, well, a miracle. A light-reflecting super mash-up of moisturizer and sheer makeup, it comes in nine different transparent colors and adds a light wash of pigment to your face. Whether you want a subtle, everyday glow, a bronze glaze for summer or a rosy cheek refresh, you can dab it on your face, eyelids, lips or cheeks. Plus, it also acts as a magic eraser — and doesn’t settle into fine lines like other balms or tinted moisturizers. I use Bronze and Flushed for a sun-kissed look in the summer, and the Dusty Rose for all over shimmer anytime I need a pick-up (or have to get on a video call). But don’t think I’m not eyeing some of the other shades, like Golden Hour and Disco. — Tobey Grumet, contributing editor

$28 at Merit and Sephora

Merit Flush Balm Stephanie Griffin/CNN

The perfect berry lip balm doesn’t exist — oh, wait, yes it does. If you want the look of a woman who has just feasted on ripe berries all morning, Merit’s Flush Balm is for you. Specifically in the shade Mood, which is a deep burgundy that’s buildable so you can find the exact right berry shade. Though I use it primarily as a lip balm, it’s actually marketed as a blush, which looks fantastic as well, and I can even swipe it on my eyelids for eye shadow. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

My makeup-obsessed sister raved about this cheek tint for months until I finally tried it myself and once I did, I understood the hype. Not only is the packaging super cool, but it’s extremely easy to apply. When I tell you it sinks right into the skin and blends seamlessly, I really mean it. It’s buildable and looks good not just on the cheeks, but on the eyelids and lips, too. It’s been my go-to no-makeup makeup product this summer. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

$30 at Sephora

Benefit Benetint Rose Lip Blush & Cheek Tint Chelsea Stone/CNN

An oldie but a goodie, Benefit’s iconic rosy lip and cheek stain has been in my makeup bag for years. It always looks very natural on, and since it’s incredibly long-wearing, I especially love to use it in summer when I know other products would be melting off my face. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor

$39 at The Good Mineral

The Good Mineral Loves You Back 3-in-1 Powder Foundation Sophie Shaw/CNN

I was impressed by the coverage that this 3-in-1 foundation, concealer and powder gives. As someone who rarely wears a full face of foundation, I usually reach for products that look super natural and can easily blend out with my natural skin tone — and this powder delivers. I use a light hand, applying it to blur over the pores on my nose and reduce the shininess in my T-zone. If I have a blemish, I’ll use a small fluffy makeup brush to layer the powder over a cream concealer and set it. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

$28 at Saie and Sephora

Saie Super Glowy Super Gel Rachel Lubitz/CNN

Want your makeup to stick and an all-over glow? Let me introduce you to this product from Saie. An amazing hydrating primer, as well as a highlighter, I use this under makeup and then also as a highlighter alone sometimes along my cheekbones when I want a more focused shimmery look. I love it so much I got a full size and a travel size so I can take it on all my trips. A little goes a long way with this product, and the shimmer never makes you look too shiny or sweaty. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

$21 at Sephora

Kaja Mochi Glow Bouncy Highlighter Lindsey Smith/CNN

I love using the Kaja Mochi Glow Bouncy Highlighter as an eye shadow. Whether it’s the inner corner, on its own or to give a little shimmer to matte shadow, it works great for a variety of uses. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

$18 at Ulta

HAN Skin Care Cosmetics Multistick Sophie Shaw/CNN

Multisticks are the backbone of my makeup bag. I always have at least two in rotation — Ilia’s Multi-Stick in Bronze Pearl is another favorite that I prefer for highlighter and eye color — and currently, I’ve been reaching for HAN’s in Rose Berry for my cheeks and lips. The formula isn’t as waxy as Ilia’s, so it feels more lightweight and comfortable as a lip balm, and blendable and sheer as a blush. I tap the stick directly on my cheeks and lips and then blend out both areas as needed with my fingers. It gives such a nice flush of color and it’s super easy build up the saturation or reapply later in the day. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

$38 at CLE Cosmetics

CLE Cosmetics CCC Cream Rachel Lubitz/CNN

This is my all-time favorite CC cream and sunscreen duo. With a lot of CC creams, which I tend to use in the summer since they’re so much lighter than a foundation, I end up looking rather patchy since many like to sink into my dry skin. But this one has never not failed me. With SPF 35 included, I know that not only will I look glowy and even, but my skin stays protected, too. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

$48 at Beia

Beia Daily Hydrating & Setting Mist Sophie Shaw/CNN

I was recently introduced to this refreshing spray and it’s quickly become a part of my beauty routine, whether I’m wearing makeup or not. Aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and green tea hydrate and soothe the skin, so it works similarly to a toner. I’ll spritz it on and pat it in as the first step after cleansing in my morning skin care regimen. If I’m wearing makeup, I’ll use it as a setting spray, too. It gives a dewy finish while also ensuring my makeup lasts through the hot and humid summer days. It’s a win-win. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor