Though most men have settled on an ideal beard trimmer or razor, manscaping and body grooming present a whole new set of challenges. From hard to reach areas to varying hair density, other parts of the body — such as the neck, back and ears — require different products to get the job done.

The key to manscaping and body grooming is investing in quality tools that possess a variety of functions. “There are only a few products needed to manscape: a good trimmer, razor blades and — if they have a beard — a clipper with guards,” says Biryon LiBrizzi, owner of The Dappermen’s Den Barber & Shave Parlor in Bernardsville, New Jersey. “Putting out a little more money in the beginning will give you years of quality products.”

From multifunctional razors to electric shavers, having the following items in your grooming routine will help you keep everything neat and tidy. Ahead, grooming experts weigh in on their favorite manscaping tools.

Best manscaping trimmers

$120 $98.95 at Brio or $105 at Amazon

Brio Beardscape Beard and Body Trimmer V2 Brio

Eric Bandholz, founder of men’s grooming company Beardbrand, swears by Brio’s multifunctional beard and body trimmer which features a digital display and interchangeable blades and guards. “Brio’s Beardscape has a battery that lasts forever and gives you tons of flexibility and options with its digital screen and moving head,” Bandholz says.

$184.99 at Amazon

BabylissPro GoldFX Outlining Trimmer Amazon

When stubble becomes an issue, a quality pair of trimmers are the perfect remedy. “The BabylissPro GoldFX is the trimmer I use [and] I love that it is wireless, so there is no fighting with a cord,” LiBrizzi explains. “It cuts the hair smoothly and very close so it makes lining up a beard look nice and sharp. You can also use this on your nose, ears and body.”

$25 at Amazon

Gillette 3-in-1 Styler Gillette

At a more modest price point, the Gillette 3-in-1 Styler is both versatile and long-lasting: the cordless trimmer is fully waterproof and features three customizable comb sizes.

“Men should look for brands that have been around for a while when choosing manscaping products,” notes JayR Mallari, an A-list barber who has worked with Stephen Curry, DeAndre Jordan and more. “The size of this trimmer is generally smaller than most which gives the user a more comfortable approach.”

$221.95 at GAMA Professional

GAMA Professional GBS Absolute Pro Cut 10 GAMA Professional

If you’re looking for a trimmer to step up your manscaping game, try out this versatile option from GAMA’s Barber Series Collection. The high-performance cordless clipper has a 9000 RPM motor and a quick charging battery.

“As with any tool you want to make sure it’s comfortable in your hands and easy to recharge,” says Roman Grandinetti, a partner at the Human Nature NYC barbershop. “I use the GAMA GBS Absolute Pro Cut 10 — it’s the best I’ve used, travels very easily and holds a charge well.”

Best manscaping razors

$6.50 at Amazon

Dorco ST300 Platinum Extra Double Edge Razor Blades Amazon

LiBrizzi’s manscaping favorite is a disposable Dorco blade: a low-cost option for those looking to get the perfect shape. “I use a straight razor with disposable blades but I understand not everyone will be comfortable using a straight razor,” LiBrizzi explains. “If you have a beard and you can get over the fear of using a straight razor, it makes such a huge difference with lining your beard.”

$30 at Amazon

OneBlade Core Razor Amazon

With razors, sometimes less is more. Though multi-blade tools are commonplace nowadays, experts insist that single blade razors should be a top choice for manscaping. For a close shave without irritation, try out the OneBlade Core Razor.

$59 at Supply

Supply The Single Edge SE Supply

Bandholz loves this option for a seamless shave as its maneuverable design makes it suitable for using all over the body. “The SE from Supply is a great value razor that is high quality and has ‘NickStop’ technology to minimize nicks,” Bandholz says. “It is perfect for using on your face, head or body.”

$19 at Gillette and Amazon

Gillette SkinGuard Razor with 4 Refills Gillette

Another economical option is Gilette’s SkinGuard razor, which features two raised blades and a precision trimmer. “Tools that are small in size and lightweight will give more comfort and confidence to maneuver,” Mallari states. “Regarding razors, that’s more up to preference. If you’re concerned about ingrown hairs, SkinGuard is definitely the razor to consider.”

Best nose and ear hair trimmers

$24.99 $17.99 at Amazon

ConairMAN Lithium-Powered Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer Amazon

Though some may be tempted to pluck nose hairs with a tweezer, doing so minimizes the hairs’ ability to filter dirt and dust that is inhaled. That’s why experts encourage the use of electric nose and ear trimmers that can trim down hair to one common length. ConairMAN’s trimmer is a great product for those just starting out as it is cordless and features three different bevel blades.

$12 at Amazon

Wahl Micro Groomsman Personal Pen Trimmer & Detailer Amazon

When maintaining the hair around the nose and ears, precision is key. While nose hairs should never be plucked, using a small scissor or electric tool can help maintain cleanliness. “Personally, I prefer the precision that scissors give for nose hairs,” Bandholz explains. “But the ear and hair attachment will be a great way to clean up those pesky ear and nose hairs without the fear of snipping some skin.”

$17.99 at Amazon

Wahl Groomsman Battery Trimmer Kit Amazon

Mallari says a detail trimmer can be handy for “tight areas like your nose and ears.” This kit includes a beard trimmer and nose hair trimmer for precision grooming.

Best back shavers

$79.99 $49.96 at Amazon

Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Amazon

Electric products are ideal for precision cutting and detail shaving. With over 12,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the two-sided Philips Norelco trimmer and shaver can be used wet or dry and has rounded blades that help protect sensitive areas.

$59.71 at Amazon

Platinum Pro by Mangroomer Back Shaver Amazon

While traditional shavers or razors may struggle to get the job done on the back, this product will help tidy up those hard-to-reach places. Mangroomer’s latest back shaver features three removable shaving heads as well as an extendable ergonomic handle that can adjust for any shape or size.

$59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Wahl Barber Home Clipper Kit Amazon

Mallari suggests the Wahl Clipper Kit for an at-home back shaver option as the 30-piece kit offers plenty of tools and functions to achieve the perfect shave. “Manscaping takes a lot more effort and attention to detail, a slip or a malfunction can cause damage,” Mallari cautions. “I do suggest finding a helper when grooming the hair on your back.”

Best manscaping kits

$89.95 at Bevel

Bevel Shave Kit Bevel

“There is no one-sized fits all strategy to grooming, so it’s important to know which tools to use and how they should perform,” Bandholz notes. Bevel’s Shave Kit comes with pre-shave oil, shave cream, post-shave balm, razors blades and is the perfect one-stop-shop for those looking to have it all.

$48 at Amazon

Anthony Shave Duo Amazon

Featuring a soothing shave gel and a nourishing aftershave balm, Anthony’s Shave Duo does it all. “I am a firm believer that men should invest in a good skin care line,” LiBrizzi says. “At the very least a face wash, face cream and an eye cream. At The Dappermen’s Den, we use the Anthony beard and skin care line.”

$99 at Supply

Supply The SE Starter Set Supply

“I’m a believer in the phrase ‘buy once, cry once’: when you pay for quality, you’re not going to have to buy the lower quality product that underperforms,” Bandholz explains. “If your cupboard is empty, I’d recommend you start with the SE Starter Set. It’ll pair together the amazing SE razor with shaving cream, a shave brush, post shave oil and razor blades.”

$124.98 $104.99 at Amazon

Manscaped The Perfect Duo 4.0 Manscaped

For sensitive areas, gentle and maneuverable products are a must. The Manscaped Perfect Duo set contains an ear and nose hair trimmer as well as a waterproof electric trimmer — perfect for both below-the-waist grooming and other parts of the body.