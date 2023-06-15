If the 2010s were the era of no-makeup makeup, the 2020s have taken a sharp left and ushered in bold, unapologetic maximalism — and nowhere have we seen that more than with lip trends. And the best new lip products deliver just that: They’re a mix of high-saturation pencils, ‘90s-inspired lipsticks, glittery glosses, as well as conditioners and masks that keep your lips healthy, too.

“Metallic finish on the lips is something that’s coming back in a big way,” says celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes, whose makeup tutorials have made her Instagram page a modern-day beauty bible. “Think: ‘80s, Elizabeth Taylor, opulent, expensive vibes.”

Makeup artist Ashleigh Ciucci agrees, saying bold lips are definitely a major 2023 trend: My favorite twist on a basic lip is a two-toned lip,” she says. “It sounds outrageous but it’s wearable if you pair two shades of the same color. For example, a tomato red upper lip with a cherry red lower lip or a peachy pink upper lip with a rosy lower lip. It’s unique but wearable.”

Celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo, who works with Jenna Ortega, Lily Collins and Rachel Zegler, also loves a good lip — but his favorite trend of the year does double duty: “Without a doubt, my favorite lip trend is gym lips, which is when you use your favorite lip liner to define your lips and put a lip mask over it to condition your lips and add shine,” says Oquendo, who recommends keeping the rest of your look simple. (He’s also a Lumify ambassador, and his favorite trick is to use redness relief drops to brighten eyes and make your makeup look that much more polished.)

We chatted with the experts to find out 17 of 2023’s best lip products, and the most exciting trends to go with them.

Lip balm