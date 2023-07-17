With the “Barbie” movie hitting theaters this week, we’ve finally reached peak Barbiecore. The aesthetic — named after the beloved doll — has permeated our beauty, fashion and even our homes, turning all our favorite products hot pink. With makeup especially, there are so many ways to play with the trend. From Barbie doll-inspired looks to monochrome pink makeup, celebrities, makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts are having fun interpreting what Barbiecore means to them. “Barbie represents independence, self discovery and PLAY, so I would absolutely consider all of the above when creating a Barbiecore makeup look,” says Michael Anthony, a celebrity makeup artist who works with Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and more. The key elements to a Barbiecore makeup look, according to the artist, are “glorifying pink, first and foremost, keeping a monochromatic color scheme and [having] fun!” Not all pinks are created equal, however, so how can you choose the perfect Barbie pink to suit you? Celebrity makeup artist Tobi Henney says that “a brighter, more cool-toned pink works great on most skin tones.” Those with particularly fair complexions can opt for something lighter, she adds, while darker skin tones look great with a hot pink that is super pigmented. With that in mind, check out the makeup artists’ 17 favorite Barbiecore beauty products below.