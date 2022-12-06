If there’s one term Isabella Rossellini would like to erase from the beauty lexicon, it’s “anti-aging.” While this may seem like a contrarian attitude for a woman who has served as the face of one of the world’s biggest global beauty brands for over 30 years, the 70-year-old Lancôme spokeswoman insists that her point of view is both completely on brand — and a vital part of her role as ambassador.

“I am very bothered by this word, ‘anti-aging,’” says the actress, model, filmmaker, farmer and author who says she believes it is the “duty” of brands like Lancôme (and spokesmodels like herself) to stop talking about aging as if it is a curse to be avoided at all costs. “I refuse to talk about being young or trying to look younger. It is diminishing and makes women feel bad. Makeup and skin care should be joyful and fun. Not ‘Oh my god! You are looking so bad. You’re puffy! You have wrinkles.’”

Given Rossellini’s packed schedule, it is hardly surprising that the multi-hyphenate star — who spends her down time shearing sheep, raising chickens and working as a beekeeper on her 28-acre farm in Long Island — doesn’t have time for nonsense. When CNN caught up with the “Blue Velvet” star, she had just returned from Europe where she was filming the role of Simca Beck, one of Julia Child’s collaborators, in the HBO Max series “Julia.” In addition to also filming the 2023 sci-fi drama “Spaceman,” the tireless septuagenarian is about to begin performing “Darwin’s Smile,” her one-woman show about animal behavior.

“When I’m not working, I don’t spend hours a day putting makeup on,” says Rossellini, who credits her “less is more” beauty philosophy to her mother, legendary screen star Ingrid Bergman. “When you have a career, makeup needs to be fast. I know what works and I’m very loyal to those products.”

Here, a few of her favorite beauty and fashion picks.

Lancôme Trésor Lancôme Trésor Amazon “I helped launch Trésor in 1990,” Rossellini says. “The scent is original, warm and sensual — like an embrace. I remember they were testing two different scents and the CEO asked me which one I liked, and I picked this. Before it launched, I went to the Russian Tea Room in New York to meet the perfumer, Sophia Grojsman. And she said to me, you know, many years ago I saw a film, ‘Casablanca,’ and that inspired the perfume. She didn't know [my mom was Ingrid Bergman]. Isn’t that amazing? It was a perfume inspired by my mama, and I responded to it unconsciously.” From $102 at Sephora $142 $131 at Amazon

