Back acne is frustrating. It’s stubborn, hard to reach and even its shortened name (bacne) is unappealing. Whether it be whiteheads, blackheads or pustules (red bumps) on the back, treating the area can be quite the challenge.
With exfoliants, cleansers, patches, sprays and more there are a myriad of targeted solutions and products to treat bacne, however, and when combined with a regular cleansing and exfoliating routine, the problem can be addressed in no time.
What causes back acne?
“Bacne happens when sweat, oil, dead skin cells and bacteria get trapped in your skin’s pores,” explains Dr. Angela Lamb, lead dermatologist and advisor to Veracity. “Certain ingredients that are known hormone disruptors, environmental pollutants and toxic for your health may irritate the skin and cause pore buildup.”
While it can be challenging to pinpoint the direct cause of bacne without the opinion of an expert, it is most often due to hormonal imbalances (caused by menstruation, pregnancy or menopause), certain medications, and clogged pores from a buildup of sweat. These factors, and even choices like wearing dark colors or non-wicking garments, cause the back’s skin glands to produce an excess amount of oil which in turn produces pesky breakouts.
How to treat bacne
Similar to the face, the key to combating bacne is a regular routine that combines cleansing, exfoliation and quality active ingredients like benzoyl peroxide, sulfur and salicylic acid. “It is important to have a regular body wash regimen [and] to keep the back as dry as possible, [especially] if someone sweats or has a lot of natural oil production,” notes board-certified dermatologist Dr. Raja Rivamani. “One mistake I see is that people over-cleanse their back. It’s important to keep the regimen simple or it can lead to irritation and drying of the skin.”
Dermatologists recommend gently exfoliating the back one to two times a week and cleansing daily. Topical products like sprays, spot treatments and cleansing pads are also great intermittent additions to one’s routine and can be used after exfoliation or in the morning and evening.
In addition to acne-fighting products, it is equally as important to shower after working out (in order to rid the back of sweat and oil), wear breathable clothing especially when sweating and to regularly wash bedding and sheets.
Best back acne treatments: Sprays, washes and more
When combined with exfoliating washes, medicated sprays that can be used throughout the day — like Pacifica’s Acne Fighting Spray, which features 2% salicylic acid — are the perfect combination to fight bacne.
“This is great for all skin types, especially acne prone and oily skin,” Dr. Lamb says. “The non-aerosol spray delivers an acne-fighting formula to easily treat body acne. It also does not contain parabens.”
Panoxyl’s cost-effective foaming wash includes the acne-fighting ingredient benzoyl peroxide, and with over 30,000 5-star ratings the formula is no joke.
“Benzoyl peroxide-based cleansers like Panoxyl are effective in controlling bacterial overgrowth,” notes Dr. Rivamani. “[However,] benzoyl peroxide cleansers can be harsh and too drying for many people and need to be used with care.” For those with sensitive skin, dermatologists recommend conducting a small patch test before applying on the rest of the body.
Formulated with a high concentration of anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial tea tree oil, this gel from The Body Shop is the perfect option for those with acne prone and oily backs. The wand makes it ideal for back application and its quick drying formula is great for those looking for an all day or overnight treatment.
Codex Labs’ oil-free foaming cleanser features tulsi and patchouli to calm irritated skin as well as the brand’s unique ShaantComplex formula that controls oil buildup.
“This product has a nice balance of botanicals and knowledge from medical systems like Ayurveda that round out the cleanser in a thoughtful and clinically proven way,” Rivamani says.
La Roche-Posay’s Effaclar products have become a favorite amongst skincare enthusiasts due to the inclusion of micronized benzoyl peroxide and hydrating glycerin. In addition to the face, the spot treatment can be used on the back to quickly target, treat and eliminate blemishes.
Formulated with 2% salicylic acid and SPF 30+ (which makes it ideal for the warmer months), Paula’s Choice’s body spray exfoliates dead skin cells and is clinically proven to reduce pore size and oil buildup.
Hydrocolloid patches can be applied to the back and worn throughout the day or overnight. These triangle-shaped clear patches from Neutrogena are designed for large breakout areas like the back and are proven to flatten and reduce irritation caused by acne.
“Murad’s easy to use spray helps clear up body breakouts as glycolic acid [eliminates] pore-clogging debris,” explains Lamb. “Allantoin and blue lotus extract soothe irritation for healthier-looking skin.”
While cleansers and sprays are the most common products in a bacne regimen, dermatologists also recommend incorporating the occasional peel into your routine. Dr. Dennis Gross’ all-over towel exfoliator strips away dead skin cells while also providing moisture to the skin through the inclusion of squalene and aloe.
Replenix’s foaming cleanser is packed with benzoyl peroxide — making it a master of fighting and reducing breakouts and balancing excess oil production. The everyday formula is soap-free, non-drying and soothing.
Versed’s Acne Control Mist includes tea tree oil and witch hazel to prevent breakouts on the back, shoulders and other areas. The non-aerosol mist is crafted to reach hard-to-target areas and is fast drying (a feature that is ideal for the summer, athletes and those on the go). It pairs perfectly as a maintenance treatment with the brand's Gentle Retinol Body Lotion, which also helps with body breakouts.
These budget friendly patches from Curology are meant to both treat and prevent blemishes. They are also waterproof and sweat-resistant, making them perfect to sport throughout the day or during a workout.
“Curology’s hydrocolloid bandages provide fast-acting healing support for sudden blemishes by concealing spots while absorbing fluid and excess oil,” Lamb states. “They are discreet and waterproof and can be worn during a workout or under makeup.”
Featuring blemish-fighting retinol and exfoliating alpha hydroxy acids, this body serum helps tame breakouts, lightens the appearance of hyperpigmentation and acne scarring and keeps the skin smooth and bump-free.
This fragrance-free, sensitive skin-friendly body wash is suitable for all skin types and will help deal with back acne by exfoliating with salicylic acid and keeping the skin from drying out with glycerin and nourishing oils.