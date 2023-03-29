Back acne is frustrating. It’s stubborn, hard to reach and even its shortened name (bacne) is unappealing. Whether it be whiteheads, blackheads or pustules (red bumps) on the back, treating the area can be quite the challenge.

With exfoliants, cleansers, patches, sprays and more there are a myriad of targeted solutions and products to treat bacne, however, and when combined with a regular cleansing and exfoliating routine, the problem can be addressed in no time.

What causes back acne?

“Bacne happens when sweat, oil, dead skin cells and bacteria get trapped in your skin’s pores,” explains Dr. Angela Lamb, lead dermatologist and advisor to Veracity. “Certain ingredients that are known hormone disruptors, environmental pollutants and toxic for your health may irritate the skin and cause pore buildup.”

While it can be challenging to pinpoint the direct cause of bacne without the opinion of an expert, it is most often due to hormonal imbalances (caused by menstruation, pregnancy or menopause), certain medications, and clogged pores from a buildup of sweat. These factors, and even choices like wearing dark colors or non-wicking garments, cause the back’s skin glands to produce an excess amount of oil which in turn produces pesky breakouts.

How to treat bacne

Similar to the face, the key to combating bacne is a regular routine that combines cleansing, exfoliation and quality active ingredients like benzoyl peroxide, sulfur and salicylic acid. “It is important to have a regular body wash regimen [and] to keep the back as dry as possible, [especially] if someone sweats or has a lot of natural oil production,” notes board-certified dermatologist Dr. Raja Rivamani. “One mistake I see is that people over-cleanse their back. It’s important to keep the regimen simple or it can lead to irritation and drying of the skin.”

Dermatologists recommend gently exfoliating the back one to two times a week and cleansing daily. Topical products like sprays, spot treatments and cleansing pads are also great intermittent additions to one’s routine and can be used after exfoliation or in the morning and evening.

In addition to acne-fighting products, it is equally as important to shower after working out (in order to rid the back of sweat and oil), wear breathable clothing especially when sweating and to regularly wash bedding and sheets.

Best back acne treatments: Sprays, washes and more

PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash Amazon Panoxyl’s cost-effective foaming wash includes the acne-fighting ingredient benzoyl peroxide, and with over 30,000 5-star ratings the formula is no joke. “Benzoyl peroxide-based cleansers like Panoxyl are effective in controlling bacterial overgrowth,” notes Dr. Rivamani. “[However,] benzoyl peroxide cleansers can be harsh and too drying for many people and need to be used with care.” For those with sensitive skin, dermatologists recommend conducting a small patch test before applying on the rest of the body. $10 at Amazon

The Body Shop Tea Tree Targeted Gel The Body Shop Formulated with a high concentration of anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial tea tree oil, this gel from The Body Shop is the perfect option for those with acne prone and oily backs. The wand makes it ideal for back application and its quick drying formula is great for those looking for an all day or overnight treatment. $10 at The Body Shop

Codex Labs Shaant Foaming Cleanser Amazon Codex Labs’ oil-free foaming cleanser features tulsi and patchouli to calm irritated skin as well as the brand’s unique ShaantComplex formula that controls oil buildup. “This product has a nice balance of botanicals and knowledge from medical systems like Ayurveda that round out the cleanser in a thoughtful and clinically proven way,” Rivamani says. $25 at Amazon

Neutrogena Stubborn Acne Pimple Patches Amazon Hydrocolloid patches can be applied to the back and worn throughout the day or overnight. These triangle-shaped clear patches from Neutrogena are designed for large breakout areas like the back and are proven to flatten and reduce irritation caused by acne. $10 at Amazon

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Exfoliating Body Treatment Peel Sephora While cleansers and sprays are the most common products in a bacne regimen, dermatologists also recommend incorporating the occasional peel into your routine. Dr. Dennis Gross’ all-over towel exfoliator strips away dead skin cells while also providing moisture to the skin through the inclusion of squalene and aloe. $60 at Amazon

Curology Emergency Spot Patches Target These budget friendly patches from Curology are meant to both treat and prevent blemishes. They are also waterproof and sweat-resistant, making them perfect to sport throughout the day or during a workout. “Curology’s hydrocolloid bandages provide fast-acting healing support for sudden blemishes by concealing spots while absorbing fluid and excess oil,” Lamb states. “They are discreet and waterproof and can be worn during a workout or under makeup.” $10 at Target

Topicals Slather Exfoliating Body Serum Sephora Featuring blemish-fighting retinol and exfoliating alpha hydroxy acids, this body serum helps tame breakouts, lightens the appearance of hyperpigmentation and acne scarring and keeps the skin smooth and bump-free. $30 at Sephora